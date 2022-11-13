Community Briefs

Food grants

The Golden LEAF Foundation has opened the pre-application portal through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the Food Distribution Assistance Program.

Funds for the program may be used for the following:

Grants to nonprofit organizations to assist those organizations in becoming eligible to be partner agencies of a North Carolina food bank or enhancing or expanding the capacity of current partner agencies of North Carolina food banks.

Grants to nonprofit organizations to assist those organizations in establishing a school-based weekend food assistance program or enhancing or expanding the capacity of current school-based weekend food assistance programs.

The foundation expects that applications will exceed funds available for this program. Awarded funds will be used to address a clearly defined gap in existing food assistance networks.

Only charitable nonprofit organizations based in North Carolina are eligible to apply for this grant program.

For information, visit www.goldenleaf.org/food-distribution.

DIY holiday wreaths

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host a do-it-yourself workshop on holiday wreath decorating from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

The garden’s director, Adrienne Roethling, will lead.

Each participant will receive a large, natural wreath to decorate. The garden will provide an assortment of natural items and ribbons to adorn wreaths. Participants may also bring their own decorations.

Pruners and gloves are encouraged.

Registration is open until Friday, Nov. 18, or all the spots are filled.

The cost is $50 for non-garden members or $45 for PJCBG members.

To register, call 336-996-7888.

Also, the garden is hosting a holiday blooms workshop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7.

Each participant will learn how to create out of plastic bottles and take-home magnolias, trumpet lilies and the signature tulips. Registration includes all materials to create flowers, admission to the Spectacular Holidays Blooms and a guided tour of the Spectacular Holiday Blooms at night. Registration is open until Friday, Nov. 18, or all 10 spots are filled.

The cost is $40 for non-members and $37 for PJCBG members.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/pvczrrb7.

Furniture Industry Roundtable

GuilfordWorks has partnered with High Point Business Chamber, GTCC and High Point Economic Development Corp. to host a Furniture Industry Roundtable from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Congdon Yards, 401 W. English Road in High Point. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org or call 336-373-3012.

The roundtable will consist of a discussion about the possible challenges, solutions and emerging opportunities for the furniture industry. The meeting will be in Congdon Yards Millis Board Room 410, which features a newly designed and renovated innovation space called “The Generator.” A tour is available.

Apprenticeship roundtable

GuilfordWorks is hosting its Gear Up — Adult Specialized Apprenticeship Program Roundtable from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro. For event information, visit GearUpGuilford.org.

The roundtable will consist of a discussion about emerging opportunities for employment pathways supported through apprenticeships, along with the benefits and advantages of adult and young adult apprenticeships for employers.

Participants will meet with Gear Up employer partners and learn about equitable pathways to employment through apprenticeship programs.

For information, call 336-373-3005.

Local Authors Showcase

The High Point Public Library will host its annual Local Authors Showcase, an educational event featuring authors from various genres, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 on the first floor of the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.

During the event, featured local authors will share summaries of their books. The following authors will be available to sign purchased copies of their books: Bill Mckenzie, Carolyn Nelson, Cory Graves, David Musser, Eloise Epps-Mackinnon, Jeffrey Wall, Lauren Hall, Mary Bogest, Melodie Smith-Golden, Monalisa Covington, Monica Alvarez, Renee B. Williamson, Sherricka Carpenter Stanley, Yolanda Grier and Winnona Merritt.

After the showcase, the library will host a book discussion on “Last Summer on State Street” by Yoya Wolfe at 2 p.m. in the Morgan Community Room.

This free event is open to the public and will also feature a door prize raffle. For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

Vigil for transgender people

Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force will host a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 on the front steps of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

The TDOR commemorates all transgender people lost to violence. It was started in 1999 by advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman killed in 1998.

TTF’s mission is to provide public education on transgender issues and to improve the quality of life for the city’s transgender residents. Discover more about the commission at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ttf. Contact Commissions Administrator Liz Lennon in the human rights department at 336-373-2038 for more information.

To learn more about TDOR, visit www.glaad.org/tdor.

‘Talk with Tai’

Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba will host his second round of “Talk with Tai: City Manager Listening Sessions” this month.

Jaiyeoba previously hosted 10 sessions in February and March of this year, two in each City Council district. Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions and engage with the city manager about topics such as the police chief and public transit director search process, input into the next budget, housing and homelessness, and other topics.

Each session begins at 6 p.m.:

Monday, Nov. 14

: Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive.

Wednesday

, Nov. 16

: McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Nov. 21: Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

Nov. 28: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

Nov. 30: Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive.

To register, contact John Swaine at 336-274-9199 or info@sitinmovement.org. Also, visit tinyurl.com/368w8vrw.

Seeking applications

Creative Greensboro is accepting applications for the second annual Downtown Arts program, a paid opportunity for local visual artists to have their work displayed throughout downtown. The deadline to apply is Dec. 5. Apply at creativegreensboro.com.

For the 2023-24 program, 10 artists will be selected for Art on Downtown kiosks. Each will receive a $500 honorarium and at least 10 weeks of display time for their work on the 11 digital kiosks located throughout downtown. The artists are also featured on Creative Greensboro’s website and social media.

One artist will be selected to create an original work of art for Art in City Hall, a $3,000 commission to create an original artwork that will become part of the city’s permanent collection and be displayed in city facilities. The commissioned work will also be reproduced on vinyl, framed and installed in a prominent location at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, also known as city hall.

Applicants to Downtown Arts must be Greensboro-based artists with a practice in painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, glass, photography, digital arts or fiber arts. A selection committee composed of Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission members and city communications and marketing staff will review all eligible submissions to choose the 10 artists and artworks for the kiosk program and the special commission artist. Selected works and the commissioned piece will be displayed through early 2024.

For information, email karen.archia@greensboro.com or call 336-433-7362.

Residency artists selected

Creative Greensboro has selected artists for its 2023 residencies in GROW, the Greensboro Residency for Original Works. The paid residency is supported by a $58,800, two-year Spark the Arts grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.

The 2023 GROW Artist Residents are:

Rukiya Williams; will create a documentary showcasing Greensboro’s creative community beginning Dec. 12.

Princess Johnson; will develop an original ballet, titled “The Hair Journey,” about Black women’s relationship with their hair, starting in January 2023.

Kay Marion; will explore the relationship between classical and soul music through ethnomusicology and music composition beginning in March 2023.

Todgi Dozier; will repurpose found materials into new pieces of art during her residency in April 2023.

Chappell Upper and Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company; will adapt “Pride and Prejudice” into a contemporary theatrical work beginning in June 2023.

Angela Rumball; will compose a new musical and present it with performers from the community starting in August 2023.

Tuari Walker; will examine the business side of art and teach entrepreneurial skills for artists during his residency in September 2023.

SunQueen Kelcey; will lead a series of songwriting workshops and public performances starting in October 2023.

Located in the Greensboro Cultural Center, GROW was established in 2020 as a flexible space for Guilford County-based creatives to develop new work and offer free, public events. Selected residents receive no-cost access to the GROW space, dedicated marketing support, weekly compensation and a materials budget. This year’s residents were selected by representatives from each gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center and members of the City Council-appointed Cultural Affairs Commission.

To learn more about upcoming residencies or past residents, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.

Tree removal

The city of High Point removed 14 trees on both sides of North Main Street between the railroad tracks and English Road on Nov. 8-10. The city will replace them with a variety of new trees in early December.

Most of the trees that were removed were maple trees that have been dying because of an insect known as Gloomy Scale, which causes gradual plant decline and branch dieback. This pest most commonly impacts red maples in urban settings, like those found on Main Street, where paved surfaces increase the temperature, making the trees more vulnerable to infestation.

In addition, crews removed a Bradford pear tree that suffered damage during Hurricane Ian. This tree species is notoriously weak-limbed and considered invasive, providing additional reasons to remove it.

Locally owned and operated tree service J.D. Mills Tree Expert Co. was selected for the tree removal work, and the High Point Parks and Recreation Department will be planting the replacement trees from Piedmont Carolina Landscaping.

For information, call 336-883-3328.







‘Borrow an Experience’

The High Point Public Library Children’s Department will launch its new “Borrow an Experience” program this month. The program will allow children ages 4 to 12 to check out tickets to local museums, science centers, theaters, recreation facilities and other businesses in the High Point area just as they would check out a book.

The program removes financial barriers for children interested in STEAM experiences while highlighting local organizations to build a stronger sense of community.

Many community partners have committed to providing experiences for the program, either year-round or seasonally. Committed partners include High Point Parks and Recreation, High Point Theatre, High Point Community Theater, Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum in Greensboro, Kaliedeum in Winston-Salem, The North Carolina Zoo, All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farm, Hi-Toms Baseball and the High Point Rockers.

Other community organizations interested in supporting this project are encouraged to contact the library’s children’s department. For information, contact Sarah Nareau at 336-883-3667.