Community Briefs

Gate City Blvd. redesign

The Greensboro Department of Transportation plans to redesign and widen Gate City Boulevard from Willow Road to Florida Street to add sidewalks, bike lanes and decorative crosswalks.

Residents are invited to talk to city staff about the project May 25 at the Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. Appointments are recommended. Register for an appointment between 4 and 6 p.m. at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GateCityBoulevard or drop in any time from 6 to 7 p.m.

For information, call 336-373-4501 or email deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov.

Memorial Day events

The traditional Memorial Day ceremony and events hosted by the Jamestown Veterans’ Committee are planned to occur this year at 11 a.m. May 31 at the Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park across from the Town Hall in Jamestown.

There will be a flag raising ceremony, wreath laying, a proclamation from Mayor Lynn Montgomery and an address from a speaker. The event typically lasts about 15 to 20 minutes and the general public is encouraged to attend and honor our fallen service members.