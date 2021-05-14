Community Briefs

Gate City Blvd. redesign
The Greensboro Department of Transportation plans to redesign and widen Gate City Boulevard from Willow Road to Florida Street to add sidewalks, bike lanes and decorative crosswalks.
Residents are invited to talk to city staff about the project May 25 at the Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. Appointments are recommended. Register for an appointment between 4 and 6 p.m. at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GateCityBoulevard or drop in any time from 6 to 7 p.m.
For information, call 336-373-4501 or email deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov.
Memorial Day events
The traditional Memorial Day ceremony and events hosted by the Jamestown Veterans’ Committee are planned to occur this year at 11 a.m. May 31 at the Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park across from the Town Hall in Jamestown.
There will be a flag raising ceremony, wreath laying, a proclamation from Mayor Lynn Montgomery and an address from a speaker. The event typically lasts about 15 to 20 minutes and the general public is encouraged to attend and honor our fallen service members.
On May 29, Scouts from Troop 17 will place thousands of American flags at the graves of all U.S. military personnel interred at Guilford Memorial Park at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. They will retrieve the flags June 5.
Move Together Mini Marathon
Dance Project will host the Move Together Mini Marathon from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 22.
This 2.5-hour virtual dance party is a fundraiser to provide dance to the community. The goal is $12,000 and all funds raised will support Dance Project’s school and to make professional quality dance education accessible to as many people as possible.
Join the nonprofit live online throughout the evening for free dance classes; performances by students, instructors and local artists; a talent show; a dance that will be taught to participants throughout the evening; and a chance to win prizes.
The evening features a number of interactive classes and performances with local dance artists, as well as an interview with Broadway actress and North Carolina native Ariana DeBose.
To participate, visit danceproject.org/movetogether, Facebook (@danceprojecttheschool) and YouTube.
For information, call 336-370-6776.
