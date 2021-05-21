Community Briefs

Bulk collection schedule
Effective immediately, the environmental services’ bulk collection in High Point will run on a modified schedule due to limited staffing and continued volume increase. As a result, residents’ bulk items may be picked up at a different time or possibly on a different day than typically scheduled.
Bulk collection is the only service impacted at this time; all other collection services are operating as usual.
According to a press release, “the city asks customers to please remember that the environmental services department is doing all it can to reestablish the regular bulk collection schedule.”
For information, call 336-883-2985.
Botanical garden events
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville has announced the following events:
Best Shrubs Lecture: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27. With Adrienne Roethling, PJCBG’s director of curation and mission delivery. In-person or Zoom. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
June Is Pollinator Month: 2-4 p.m. June 14. For children in kindergarten through third grades. $5 per child. Register. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Magical Monarchs: 6-7 p.m. June 16. With Jeanne Megel. Register. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Blood drives: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 16 and July 12, also 2:30-7 p.m. June 28. www.redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.
Housing voucher session
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a virtual Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Information Session for current and potential landlords at 9 a.m. June 15.
Limited seating will be made available for onsite participation upon request at 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.
The HPHA administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program in High Point. The HCV program is the federal government's major program for assisting low- to moderate-income households with rental subsidies to secure affordable housing in the private market.
The housing subsidy is paid directly to the landlord by the HPHA on behalf of the participating family. The family then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program. Under certain circumstances, if authorized by the HPHA, a family may use its voucher to purchase a modest home.
The HPHA’s Section 8 HCV program’s waiting list has been closed since February 2020.
However, the HPHA continues to issue vouchers from the waiting list and seeks new landlords that are providing affordable housing that meets HUD’s Housing Quality Standard inspections throughout the community.
To register for the information session or learn more about the program, call 336-887-2661.