Community Briefs

Magical Monarchs: 6-7 p.m. June 16. With Jeanne Megel. Register. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

Blood drives: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 16 and July 12, also 2:30-7 p.m. June 28. www.redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.

Housing voucher session

The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a virtual Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Information Session for current and potential landlords at 9 a.m. June 15.

Limited seating will be made available for onsite participation upon request at 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.

The HPHA administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program in High Point. The HCV program is the federal government's major program for assisting low- to moderate-income households with rental subsidies to secure affordable housing in the private market.

The housing subsidy is paid directly to the landlord by the HPHA on behalf of the participating family. The family then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program. Under certain circumstances, if authorized by the HPHA, a family may use its voucher to purchase a modest home.