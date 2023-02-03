Briefs headline here

Johnson’s Sporting Goods at 921 Burton Road in Ruffin carries a variety of brands and products including dog supplies, ammunition, hunting supplies, jeans, boots and more.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The business hosts events throughout the year including “Trade Days” twice a year which allows patrons to come trade goods (with the exception of ammunition, drugs or alcohol). The first one for 2023 will be held May 6 from daylight until 1 p.m.

The business has planned a Small Town Craft Market as well. It is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

For information, call 336-939-9323 or find them on Facebook.