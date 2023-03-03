Cub Scout derby-car event is cancelled

The High Point Museum’s Cub Scout Pinewood Derby event, originally set for March 4, has been cancelled.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Cub Scouts will be unable to set up their track to run their races this weekend.

The museum will have pinewood derby car kits and Wikki Stix for visitors to enjoy in celebration of the National Day of Unplugging.

National Day of Unplugging is an awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology. For more than a decade, schools, religious institutions and businesses have collaborated with National Day of Unplugging to inspire healthy life/tech balance within their communities. Participation is open to anyone who wishes to elevate human connection over digital engagement. Residents are encouraged to spend an hour or a full day away from technology on National Day of Unplugging, from sundown on March 4 to sundown on March 5.

For information, call 336-883-3022.

Youth summit set for March 4

GuilfordWorks and NCWorks NextGen will host the 2023 Youth Summit, a resource and hiring event for young adults ages 16 to 24, from noon to 4 p.m. March 4 at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. in High Point. For event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

The summit will begin with a motivational message from guest speaker Solomon McCauley. The Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha from N.C. A&T will present information on post-secondary education and successful entrepreneurship tips. Attendees can engage with several local employers during the hiring event and get hands-on experience on the Be Pro Be Proud NC Mobile Unit. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center will also be onsite to assist anyone with employment and career services. Participants who stay to the end can win a prize (some restrictions apply).

Looking for a summer job?

High Point Parks & Recreation will host a summer job hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 at High Point City Lake Park’s Meeting and Event Center, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown.

Seasonal job opportunities include lifeguards and pool staff, summer camp staff and park attendants; multiple positions are available at various locations throughout High Point. Lifeguard training, a $275 value, will be provided by High Point Parks & Recreation for qualified applicants ages 15 and older. Other jobs are open to applicants ages 16 and older, while some require the candidate to be at least 18.

Interviews will be conducted onsite; participants are encouraged to visit www.highpointnc.gov/prjobs to complete an online application in advance.

Library hosting free mental-health workshop

The High Point Public Library will be sponsoring a free mental health workshop for teens led by teens via Zoom at 2 p.m. March 5.

Students from the North Carolina School for Science and Math created a teen mental health organization, Building Better, and approached the library with the idea of leading a mental health overview workshop for other teens.

The workshop will cover creative writing strategies for coping with mental health struggles specific to teens. During the workshop, the students from Building Better will share some of their own struggles and provide an overview of the organization itself.

The students approached the library with this idea as a result of the library’s “Pitch Us An Idea! Service Project,” an alternative form of volunteering due to the high demand for service hours for high school students.

Teens interested in attending the workshop should send a text message to 336-847-6017 for the Zoom link/code.

For information about the virtual volunteering opportunities for teens, including the “Pitch Us An Idea! Service Project,” contact Megan Bowers at 336-883-3695 or megan.bowers@highpointnc.gov.

Bojangles giving biscuits for baskets

The best of college hoops is headed to Greensboro to face off in the 2023 men’s and women’s ACC basketball tournaments, and the best in chicken and biscuits will be showing out, too.

Coinciding with the tournaments, Bojangles is putting on a Biscuits and Baskets campaign.

Throughout both tournaments – the women play through March 5, and the men play March 7-11– any time a team scores 77 or more points, fans can get a free sausage biscuit at participating Bojangles online ordering locations the next day by using the code “ACC” in the Bojangles app. The “77” landmark is a nod to the brand’s birth year. Free sausage biscuits are limited to one per day per customer, and no purchase is necessary to redeem the reward.

Also, Bojangles will host a tailgate party at the free FanFest events, complete with biscuitball games (a biscuit-shaped basketball) and other fun, fan-engaging activations. Bojangles is asking fans of all teams to bring new or gently used books to its FanFest booth to be donated to Greensboro-area schools following the tournaments.

To learn more about the tournaments, visit www.acc.com and follow Bojangles on social media. To redeem free sausage biscuits throughout the tournaments, download the Bojangles app.

Learn how the SBI tackles cold cases

Join Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nathaniel Thompson to learn how the State Bureau of Investigation tackles cold cases, at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.

The talk is free and the public is invited.

Thompson is supervisor of the SBI’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The CCIT collaborates with local law enforcement agencies to pursue new leads and leverage new forensic techniques focusing on unsolved criminal cases—particularly homicides.

Thompson is a 24-year veteran of the SBI. During his law enforcement career, he has investigated numerous homicides, high-level drug trafficking organizations, fraud and corruption cases throughout the state.

For information, call 336-318-6803.

Sheriff’s office seeks detention officers

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants to join their team as detention officers.

Two upcoming information sessions on how to become a certified detention officer with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are set for 6 p.m. March 8 and March 23 at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Representatives will discuss pay, incentives, certification, work schedules and more. Professional attire is required.

To sign up for the information session, call 336-641-3387.

Book discussion, signing with Vanessa Miller

The High Point Public Library will host a book discussion and singing with author Vanessa Miller from 3 to 4 p.m. March 11 on the first floor of the High Point Public Library in the Morgan Community Room at 901 N. Main St.

This event will feature a face-to-face discussion with Miller, “What We Found in Hallelujah.” Following the discussion, she will be available to meet and sign copies of her novel.

Miller is a North Carolina Christian fiction best–selling author, entrepreneur, playwright and motivational speaker.

Revolutionary War reenactment March 11-12

The Battle of Guilford Courthouse Reenactment will be hosted at Country Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12. Admission is free. Event parking is available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

The battle will be reenacted at 2 p.m. each day on land where the battle took place in 1781. The reenactment starts promptly, and visitors are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes early to walk or take the shuttle to the battlefield from the event parking area.

Reenactors will set up military encampments depicting the lives of 18th century Revolutionary War soldiers. Vendors will also be on hand with colonial merchandise and goods for sale. There will be food and drinks for purchase at the battlefield and by Shelter 2 in Country Park. For more information and a map of the camps and battlefield, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/reenactment.

The National Park Service will also host living history programs including black powder musket demonstrations at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. The demonstrations will take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days. For more information about all NPS-hosted battle anniversary events, including guest lectures and tours, visit tinyurl.com/3z47m8v9.

Due to the noise of the cannons and musket fire, dogs are not permitted on the battlefield. The Orman Road and Nathanael Greene entrances will be closed during the event and all public parking will be located at Jaycee Park.

Library offering free gardening lessons

Learn about “Backyard Gardening” in a free class at the Asheboro Public Library at 6:30 p.m. March 14.

The class will be led by Cody Craddock, horticulture agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Randolph County Center.

The comprehensive class will cover the basics of gardening, including weed, disease and pest management; soil management; starting seeds; and gardening design and construction.

Afterward, there will be a question and answer period for any and all gardening questions.

Craddock is a lifelong resident of Randolph County, and graduated from Mount Olive College in 2021. He has enjoyed gardening since he was a child, when he maintained a large garden and pulled a produce wagon to sell to neighbors.

The library is located at 201 Worth St. For information, call 336-318-6803.

City wants to discuss community land trusts

Many Greensboro properties are vacant, abandoned or tax delinquent. The amount of money owed in taxes, liens and property repairs is more than the properties are worth.

That’s why the city’s housing and neighborhood development department is moving toward community land trusts. CLTs are a way to free up these properties and provide affordable housing for current and future generations.

HND staff want to start a conversation about CLT with Greensboro residents, lenders and community partners interested in learning more. Attend one of these “Community Land Trust Housing with Lasting Affordability” meetings:

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 15, Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road.

2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. March 15, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive

10 a.m. to noon March 16, McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

6-8 p.m. March 16, Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

The initial focus of the City’s CLT will be these areas:

Redevelopment Focus Areas: Eastside Park, Ole Asheboro, Willow Oaks

Reinvestment Focus Areas: Dudley Heights, Glenwood, Kings Forest, Mill District, Random Woods

Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/CLT.

Sedalia celebrates Black history Feb. 27

At the Sedalia Town Council meeting on Feb. 27, leadership and citizens alike closed the end of Black History Month with a celebration of the rich history and future prospects of the town by passing its first equity proclamation. The motion documents Sedalia as a town with deep roots, and a heritage that uniquely positions it for the many scalable innovative opportunities of the 21st century.

“We’ve always been an inclusive community,” said Howard Morgan, Town of Sedalia Mayor. “Despite our small town nature, we are built on the same principles many of our forefathers aspired to realize and institutionalize. We embrace people and meaningful modern opportunities from all walks of life, as they embrace us.”

The five member council unanimously approved the motion. The proclamation acknowledges Town of Sedalia actively seeks better approaches to improving health, equitable development and social equity for all it serves. Sedalia also has on ongoing commitment to ensuring a sense of place and belonging by endorsing strategies and policies that encourage mitigation of environmental impact on people and the built environment; as well as helping in public education and outreach on sustainability and equity.

The moniker of “The Small Quaint Town with Deep Roots, Rich Heritage, and a Big Picture Mindset for the 21st Century,” as it is referenced in the official document, underscores the shared values of the town and its leadership given the path forged by Charlotte Hawkins Brown. Brown, as a young African American woman founded and ran a preparatory school known as the Alice Freeman Palmer Memorial Institute for African American boys and girls from 1902 to 1971.

Focused on current demands of the people of Sedalia and its future, the Town of Sedalia keeps pace with even some of the most forward-thinking, larger cities of the South and has undertaken efforts to forge a path of resilience. The Town’s Land Use Plan was updated in 2022, including the ongoing cultivation of a racially diverse 17-member steering committee, comprised of citizens and town officials, to develop, review and provide oversight and guidelines.

Cultural center hosting Kay Marion residency

Singer Kay Marion will be in residence at the Greensboro Residency for Original Works (GROW) from March 13 to April 16 at the Greensboro Cultural Center. During the residency, Marion will explore the development of Black musical traditions across a variety of genres.

Public workshops will include listening sessions, sound healing circles and a performance with a marketplace of local vendors. All events are free and registration is not required. GROW is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com.

Library program helps break bad habits

The Greensboro Public Library is offering a New Habits Learning Circle beginning at 2 p.m. March 15 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The New Habits series will continue through March and April.

Participants will discover ways to make bad habits more difficult to repeat and explore strategies to make new habits stick. See how small changes in environment can make a big difference and practice repeating positive new behaviors.

A learning circle is a group of people coming together to achieve educational goals or simply explore a new topic from technical subjects and certifications to health and wellness to something purely for fun. There are no teachers although the library offers logistical support. Everyone learns together.

Course material is typically presented in the form of videos and articles with most series lasting four to six sessions. The concept was developed by Peer 2 Peer University, a non-profit organization and global community dedicated to creating equitable, empowering, and liberating alternatives to mainstream higher education.

Patrons interested in forming or joining a learning circle should email Beth Sheffield at Beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-3617.

City registering for summer day camps

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its summer 2023 day camps—Camp Joy, Recreation Center Day Camp, Xtreme Teen Adventure Week and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp—as well as the Counselor in Training program.

Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer.







Johnson’s Sporting Goods at 921 Burton Road in Ruffin carries a variety of brands and products including dog supplies, ammunition, hunting supplies, jeans, boots and more.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The business hosts events throughout the year including “Trade Days” twice a year which allows patrons to come trade goods (with the exception of ammunition, drugs or alcohol). The first one for 2023 will be held May 6 from daylight until 1 p.m.

The business has planned a Small Town Craft Market as well. It is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

For information, call 336-939-9323 or find them on Facebook.

High Point Museum app offers walking tours

The High Point Museum’s walking tour of Historic Washington Street is now available on the High Point Museum App.

The tour features video, audio and images from 2011 and 2022 tours of Washington Street by historian Glenn Chavis, with additional images and highlights from the museum collection. The tour begins at the corner of Washington and Centennial and ends at Penn-Griffin School of the Arts. It is less than a half-mile walk and takes about 30 minutes to complete.

The High Point Museum App features driving, walking and biking tours of High Point, videos and information about the museum. Additional walking tours include Uptowne Main Street, Johnson Street and Hedgecock Farm. Driving tours include the African American Heritage Trail, a High Point Furniture History tour and a High Point Civil War Tour. The 3.5-mile biking tour highlights notable people in High Point’s history and is narrated by Dolly Jennings of Bicycle Toy and Hobby.

This is a free app for all ages. Search “High Point Museum” in your app store to download the app.

Behavioral health team report available to view

The City of Greensboro’s Behavioral Health Response Team has published its first annual report for 2022. Read it online at tinyurl.com/3pzx3d6y.

Created in December 2020 and now part of the city’s Office of Community Safety, BHRT is a partnership between specially-trained Greensboro Police Officers and mental health professionals. The team helps individuals in crisis access appropriate mental and behavioral health treatment options. It works to reduce 9-1-1 calls by linking clients to local resources and support.

The 2022 annual report provides insight into how the team works, data about whom it serves and three compelling testimonials from clients.

Learn more about BHRT at www.greensboro-nc.gov/BHRT.