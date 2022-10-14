Community Briefs

Ghost stories

The High Point Museum will host its 11th annual Ghost Stories in the Park event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Historical Park.

From 6 to 6:30 p.m., guests can decorate pumpkins and trick-or-treat bags with High Point Historical Society. Snacks will be available as visitors settle down to hear a family-friendly, frightening and amusing ghost story told by storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown. Guests should bring chairs and blankets.

This is an outdoor event but it will be moved inside if it rains.

Death Expo

Creative Aging Network-NC will have a booth at Death Expo 2022, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Moseley Center, 100 Campus Drive at Elon University. The free public event is hosted by an upbeat and all volunteer funeral consumer education advocacy group, Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina.

The expo will help dispel myths about death and dying such as embalming is required or it’s illegal to bury loved ones on a property. Attendees will learn about the latest options and trends in the death care industry — from aquamation and death doulas to knowing your rights, green burials and how to die an environment-friendly death.

“The last time I checked, the mortality rate for humans was 100%. We all need to think about and plan for our deaths just like we do for other events in our lives such as births, graduations and weddings,” says Sara Williams, FCANC president, who is coordinating Death Expo 2022 with 12 other volunteers who serve on the FCANC nonprofit board. Learn more and register at www.funeralsnc.org/deathexpo.

NAACP meeting

The NAACP Greensboro Branch will hold its general monthly meeting online at 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

Branch President the Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II said the meeting will focus on the election of a nominating committee to name members for offices for election in November 2022.

The branch secretary will email the meeting’s online access information on Oct. 15. To receive meeting access information, contact her at secretary@naacpgso.org or call 336-382-6753.

For information, visit www.naacpgso.org.

Awareness event

Greensboro’s housing and neighborhood development department is recognizing National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week — Oct. 23-29 — by raising awareness of the issue and explaining how its Lead-Safe Greensboro program can help those who need it.

City staff members are available to talk with community groups or organizations virtually or in person about the program, grants available to address lead paint hazards in homes, and arranging for contractors to provide lead hazard reduction services.

To schedule a Lead-Safe Greensboro speaker for a meeting Oct. 23-29, or at any other time, call Nicole Jordan, the city’s lead-safe program assistant, at 336-373-2383 or email leadsafegso@greensboro-nc.gov.

Homeowners and landlords may qualify for a city grant for lead hazard assistance if:

A property was built before 1978 and is within Greensboro city limits

They are low- to moderate-income homeowners or renters

A pregnant woman lives in the home or a child younger than 6 lives in or visits the home often.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe.

One City, One Book

The Greensboro Public Library is seeking suggestions from residents on titles for the next One City, One Book community read in the fall of 2023.

One City, One Book is a collaboration between the library and a long list of community partners. Dynamic programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more are offered to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen work.

Books suggested should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all. The book should also be adaptable as a theatrical, musical, or other performance event. The ideal book should also be suitable for library programming for all ages.

Send suggestions to Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov by Oct. 17.

Air Force concert

High Point Theatre will host the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band from Langley-Eustis Air Force Base in Virginia, at 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

The band features 40 professional musicians whose commitment to excellence has earned worldwide acclaim and military distinction. The band incorporates a variety of great orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.

The concert is free, but tickets are required from the theater box office in person or by phone at 336-887-3001. A limit of four tickets per order will be issued.

Call the box office at 336-887-3001 (noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday) or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to High Point Theatre Box Office, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, NC 27260. Orders without a return envelope will be held for pickup at the Will Call window.

Annual report

Greensboro Fire Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 annual report. Read it at tinyurl.com/5n8pzz79.

“I hope this document gives you behind-the-scenes insight on the obstacles we have faced and the initiatives we have and will continue to undertake to serve the city of Greensboro,” Fire Chief Jim Robinson said.

The report provides highlights from the department’s year, including expansion of service to recently annexed portions of the city, new equipment and stations, an overview of strategic planning efforts, and stories of firefighters in action. It also provides annual fire and rescue statistics, as well insight into the many community programs offered by Greensboro Fire.

Arbor Day event

Burlington’s Arbor Day at the Burlington Arboretum at Willowbrook Park is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15.

The event, organized by the city of Burlington Tree and Appearance Commission, features guided tours of the arboretum, free tree saplings for the first 100 families and exhibits from Burlington Bee Club, Wild Tails, Alamance County Master Gardeners, 4-H, ACC Flora Club, Western Guilford High School Environmental Club, N.C. Stormwater, N.C. Forestry Service, Painted Grape and Alamance Master Food Volunteers.

The commission is a volunteer advisory board that provides guidance, advice and recommendations to the City Council about the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the trees and landscaping on city of Burlington property.

Workshops, events

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro at 628 Summit Ave. has the following workshops and events planned:

9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 19: Budgeting Essentials

10-11 a.m. Oct. 20: Kids Can Help — How to get Your Kids to Enjoy Helping Out

5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22: Men Can Cook

5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27: Self Defense for Women

For information or to register, call 336-275-6090, email info@womenscentergso.org or visit www.womenscentergso.org.

Author event

High Point University’s Center for Community Engagement and High Point Public Library will host author John Joe Schlichtman to discuss his 2022 book, “Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World,” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. in High Point.

Sunrise Books of High Point will partner with the library to sell copies of the books at the event. Visit sunrisebookshp.indielite.org to order a copy in advance.

This event is free and open to the public.

For information, contact Mary Sizemore at 336-883-3694 or mary.sizemore@highpointnc.gov.

Veteran’s Day Parade

Alamance County Veteran Service will sponsor a Veteran’s Day Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 in downtown Graham.

All veterans are welcome to walk or ride. Military vehicles will also be available for rides. Throwing candy is not allowed.

A street festival with local vendors follows the parade.

Registration deadline is Oct. 21. Contact Becky Foster at 336-570-6763 or becky.foster@alamance-nc.com.

Children’s theater

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, will present the children’s drama production “The Invisible Dragon” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Tickets are $10 at the door or at www.CreativeGreensboro.com.

“The Invisible Dragon” is a light-hearted play by Patricia Clapp with an important lesson about what happens when you put others first.

Murder mystery

Körner’s Folly, at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will hold Murder Mystery from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series.

Participants can solve a horrifying whodunit set in Victorian England. Guests will look for clues in the twists and turns of the 22-room home built in 1880.

Each attendee will receive a detailed character history to allow guests to take on the role of noble lords and ladies with mysterious motivations. Guests are encouraged to dress the part. Körner’s Folly staff will act as hosts and help direct the action.

The Prescott will provide a tasting menu of Victorian-inspired dishes with a modern autumnal twist. Seasonal varieties of wine and beer will be available for additional purchase .

Tickets are $50 per person at tinyurl.com/hh9mysa7 and include admission, two drink tickets and light hors d’oeuvres.

Veterans event

High Point University will honor hundreds of men and women who have served the nation during the 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Featured speakers include HPU President Nido Qubein and Dean Cain, star of “The New Adventures of Superman” and HPU’s Actor in Residence.

The event is free and open to all veterans and community members. To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4636.

The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. The North Carolina Brass Band and HPU Chamber Singers will provide patriotic music. HPU students will honor veterans with a celebratory welcome and a special gift.

As is tradition at the annual event, HPU will continue to donate about 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.

Complimentary parking and shuttle service will be provided from the new parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway on campus. Wheelchair accessible vans will also be provided. Shuttle service will begin at 7:30 a.m.

New city office

The Office of Community Safety is working to create a community-centered and safe Greensboro for all residents and visitors. This new office, which became official in September, has been on the drawing board for several months under the guidance of Trey Davis, assistant city manager for public safety. Organizationally, OCS falls under the city manager’s office.

Managing OCS is Latisha McNeil, who since joining the city in 2019 has served as criminal justice administrator with the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission. GCJAC is one of four sections of OCS. The other three are:

Behavioral Health Response Team

Violence Prevention — estimated start date is January 2023

Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion — estimated start date is January 2023

Read more about OCS’ values, objectives and strategies, as well as its vision and mission statements, at www.greensboro-nc.gov/OCS.