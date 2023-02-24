High Point Arts Council to host concert

The High Point Arts Council will host Songwriters in the Round, a concert featuring original music, from 7 to 9 p.m. today at the High Point Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St. High Point. Doors will open for patrons at 6:30 p.m.

Three local artists, Laura Jane Vincent, Dean Driver and Tim Smith, will be featured at this event. These musicians will share about their songwriting process, perform original works and improvise together on stage.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, online through eTix or by visiting the council’s website or Facebook page. Also, call 336-889-2787.

Meet historymakers at history museum

Meet some of Greensboro’s African American historymakers from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Guests can explore Black history with costumed interpreters throughout the galleries who will share well-known and little-known stories of African Americans in the Gate City.

Interpreters will portray: Freedom seeker Ede, who tried to run away from her enslavers to stay with her child; photographer Otis Hairston Jr., whose camera captured celebrities and common life in Greensboro from the 1970s to the early 2000s; educator Charlotte Hawkins Brown, who organized an elite preparatory boarding school for Black students in Guilford County in the early 1900s; and civic leader Harmon Unthank, who helped make Warnersville a self-sufficient community for newly freed families after the Civil War.

At 3 p.m. there will be a community panel discussion organized by Juneteenth GSO reflecting on cultural meanings of Black holidays in Greensboro. Panelists will share experiences in observing and celebrating Watch Night/Emancipation Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, February 1, Juneteenth and Kwanzaa.

February is Black History Month, and children (pre-K to 3rd grade) can enjoy hands-on activities with Little Lions as they discover Greensboro’s Maco Beauty College from noon to 1 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Burlington theater gears for expansion

Burlington’s Historic Paramount Theater is gearing up for a major expansion that will serve as a an economic catalyst for Downtown Burlington. Design work is underway for a two-story addition plus rooftop venue that will allow for multiple, simultaneous performances and rehearsals.

There will also be upgrades to the seating and the performance lighting system in the existing theater space. With an improved, expanded Paramount, the city also plans to expand the variety of entertainment programming and performances at the theater.

Currently, city staff is seeking public input about the details of the new construction phase of the project. A contracted facility assessment of the existing theater is also in progress. The recommendations from it will be included in the final report that summarizes the public input about the theater expansion.

These sessions will be held at noon and 6 p.m. March 1 at the municipal building at 425 S. Lexington Ave.

For information, call 336-222-5000.

High Point NAACP forum set for March 2

The High Point NAACP Black Agenda Forum will be presented in-person at the One High Point Commission meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 2 at the High Point City Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St. in High Point.

To join the forum virtually, visit http://bit.ly/3YX9LRm.

“Five Conditions to Achieve Full Municipal Reparations” is the discussion topic.

For information, visit www.naacphighpoint.org.

High Point pubic hearing for redistricting moved

The City of High Point moved the public hearing date for redistricting from Feb. 20 to March 6 at the regularly scheduled city council meeting.

The regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St. This change allows for the necessary public noticing and provides additional time for the public to view the maps online and prepare feedback.

Visit highpointnc.gov/redistrict to see the latest information on High Point’s redistricting process.

For information, call 336-883-8507.

City residents invited to help with public art piece

Residents are invited to celebrate Live United Day with the City of Greensboro and the United Way of Greater Greensboro by helping create a unique piece of art that displays the phrase “Live United.” Residents are invited to paint their fingertips on the artwork from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 1, at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Those who participate will be treated to free Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. After March 1, the artwork will travel to various municipal buildings where city employees will be encouraged to leave their own individual marks. The completed work will be presented to the Greensboro City Council and eventually placed on display at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.

High Point museum joins unplugging celebration

The High Point Museum will join Unplug Collaborative’s Unplugged Village to celebrate the National Day of Unplugging with a Cub Scout Pinewood Derby on March 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., encouraging attendees to disconnect from devices and charge up community connection.

National Day of Unplugging is an awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology. For more than a decade, schools, religious institutions and businesses have collaborated with National Day of Unplugging to inspire healthy life/tech balance within their communities. Participation is open to anyone who wishes to elevate human connection over digital engagement. Join the High Point Museum and spend an hour or a full day away from technology on National Day of Unplugging, from sundown on March 4 to sundown on March 5.

After taking a break from devices starting the evening before, the museum welcomes visitors to cheer on the High Point Cub Scouts as they test out their derby cars before their official race in mid-March. Visitors will also get to learn more about High Point’s Cub Scout troops, have a chance to win their own pinewood derby car kit and check out the museum’s current exhibition, “The Need for Speed: Soapbox Derby Racing in High Point.”

“The Need for Speed” includes photographs gifted to the High Point Historical Society by Balinda Davis Ferree in memory of her father, Gary C. Davis. Along with the photographs are helmets from the 1951 and 1953 races, a newly conserved soapbox derby car ridden by Henry Clyde Williams, Jr. in 1953 and interviews with Williams and 1954 winner Harrison “Bud” Lyons. Lyons was the first African-American boy to win High Point’s derby.

This is a free event for all ages.

Vendors sought for wedding fair

Ciener Botanical Garden is looking for vendors to participate in their “Love in Full Bloom Wedding Fair,” set for 1 to 5 p.m. March 19.

The fair gives vendors an opportunity to display their products and promote their services in the Triad’s premier venue for weddings and receptions.

Due to the size and integrity of the event, the number of service vendors from each category will be limited. Special consideration will be given to returning vendors and Kernersville businesses. Vendors must apply by Feb. 28.

For information or to register, contact Diana Day at 336-996-7888 or dday@toknc.com.

Creative Greensboro chooses residency artists

Creative Greensboro has chosen five Guilford County-based artists and groups for its Residency at the Hyers program. The groups will take up residency in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater from April to October 2023 to create and premier dramatic, musical and dance productions. The groups will receive a $1,200 stipend, rent-free access to the 88-set black box theater located at the Greensboro Cultural Center, along with marketing and production support from Creative Greensboro staff.

Residency details:

Quilla and LeDarius Parker present the original musical, “Ancestral,” April 3-30. This production is an intergenerational story told through songs written by electronic music producer Quilla, with choreography by LeDarius Parker.

Joyemovement (June 19 to July 16) will develop a new dance-centered opera which examines the consequences of the North Carolina Eugenics program.

T. Walker presents Souliloquies: Stories of Underground Legends (July 17 to Aug. 13) an interactive exhibit that combines visual art and performance art to share stories of legendary or historical figures in various communities. With Logie Meachum.

The Strange Fruit Foundation (Aug. 14 to Sept. 17) will be using its residency at the Hyers to showcase musical talent in Guilford County. During the five-week residency there will be competitions and the winner(s) will be featured on NuFinds live album at the Hyers recorded on the final night of the residency.

Deonna Kelli Sayed presents American Body (Sept. 18 to Oct. 15) is an original solo show written and performed by Deonna Kelli Sayed.

Quayle to perform, answer questions

More than 13 years ago, Stephanie Quayle experienced a profound tragedy when the love of her life died in a fiery plane crash.

But what she thought was the worst day of her life soon turned surreal: as she was stumbling through the layers of grief, pain and confusion, a shocking story came to light: she was not the only woman in his life.

Over time, she dug deep, transcended the pain, found her voice again and with collaborator Tori Tullier, created “On the Edge,” an eight-song album charting her path from a life shattered to the place of grace where she finds herself today.

Quayle and Tullier will perform the entire album followed by a Q & A in a Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series event at 7:30 p.m. March 10 in downtown Asheboro’s historic Sunset Theatre.

The performance is free and the public is invited. The Sunset Signature Series is sponsored by the Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau, City of Asheboro and the Friends of the Randolph County Public Libraries.

For information, call 800-626-2672.

Art gallery offers several art classes

The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will offer seven adult classes and a homeschool art class. The classes are taught by talented local artists. Each course meets once a week and lasts for four weeks.

Adult classes are $120 for TAG members and $135 for non-members unless indicated differently:

Watercolor: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, beginning Feb. 27

Fundamentals of Drawing: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, starting Feb. 28

Printmaking: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Feb. 28. $140 TAG members and $160 for non-members

Intermediate Drawing Class: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, beginning March 1

Abstract Oil Painting: 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, starting March 2

Still Life Oil Painting: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, beginning March 2

Acrylic Painting: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, beginning March 2

To register, visit www.tagart.org/art-classes.

TAG also is offering a homeschool art class starting March 9. The theme for the course is “Animals and African Art” and is for students ages 5 to 10. During this four-week class, students will have hands-on experience creating 2D and 3D projects. A virtual field trip with the North Carolina Museum of Art will be included. The last class will be a small art show featuring the students’ works. The homeschool classes will be held Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning March 9 until March 30. Cost is $125 for TAG members and $140 for non-members. Registration is required and can be completed at tagart.org/homeschool-art-class.

Creative Greensboro announces contest winner

Creative Greensboro has named “One Third” by Larry Bliss as the winner of the 2024 New Play Project and Mark Gilbert Award. “One Third” will be produced by Creative Greensboro in January 2024.

Creative Greensboro received a record number of submissions from North Carolina playwrights. The final selection was curated from a panel of North Carolina theater artists along with New Play Project 2022 winner Sally Kinka.

Raleigh resident Larry Bliss is no stranger to the Triad. His plays have appeared in local festivals. In addition, he contributed to Goodly Frame Theatre’s Affairs of the Heart series. Bliss is a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum and the Dramatists Guild. He is also a regular on the Sips and Scripts playwriting development platform and serves on the board of Odyssey Stage.

Randolph County hosting Junior Sheriff’s Academy

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office School Based Programs Division hosts three one-week sessions of the Junior Sheriff’s Academy every summer. They are looking for male and female middle school and high school students (between the ages of 12 and 15) who may have an interest in public service (law enforcement, fire, EMS). They will experience teamwork, peer mentoring, discipline, leadership building skills, K-9 demonstrations, crime scene investigation, rappelling and much more.

To attend, students must reside in Randolph County, have generally good behavior in school, and be willing to participate and to try new things. Transportation and meals are provided, and there is no cost to participate.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Junior Sheriff’s Academy 2023 dates are scheduled for June 26-30, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11.

Students should see their school resource officers for a registration packet, more details and information. Packets are also available at the front desk of Sheriff’s Office locations at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro and 402 Balfour Drive in Archdale. Application deadline is May 12.