Community Briefs

In “The Wolves of Ravensbruck,” Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer. Seven women in the Ravensbruck Nazi concentration camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated and find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.

‘Let’s Talk Law’ series

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission invites the public to register for part one of its new “Let’s Talk Law” series Expunctions and Expungements from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. To register, visit tinyurl.com/85hdtznx.

After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom using meeting ID 941 7553 6816 and passcode 696838, or by calling 1-929-205-6099.

According to FBI statistics and The Sentencing Project, one out of every three people in the U.S. has a criminal record. Even a misdemeanor or arrest without conviction can create major barriers when it comes to accessing housing, employment, family reunification, education and more. Some people qualify for expunction or expungement, meaning their record is wiped clean.