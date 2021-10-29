Community Briefs

Discuss city issues
An East Greensboro empowerment group will address issues facing the city at a social mixer Oct. 29.
Concerned Black Professionals of East Greensboro invites community members to interact with public officials and other leaders at the mixer, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at Elm & Bain Event Center, 620-B S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Phillip Marsh, organizer of the event and local artist, said he and other Black professionals will share how establishing creative initiatives can be a positive pathway to addressing challenges facing Greensboro.
The group plans to address gun violence and explore the benefits of different creative programs and services.
Farmers market ends season
The High Point Farmers Market will conclude its regular 2021 market season on Oct. 30, with a Halloween celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market takes place at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes to trick-or-treat with market vendors, and mini pumpkins will be available at the library table while supplies last for children to decorate and take home.
While the regular market season ends this weekend, it will continue on a limited basis with three small pop-up food markets on the first and third Saturdays in November and December. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6, 20 and Dec. 18, only plants, produce, baked goods, fish, chicken, beef and pork will be available.
On Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a special holiday market with food, plants, craft vendors and the Hope City food truck. Live music will be provided by Kevin Holdson, and Guilford County Animal Control will attend with adoptable pets.
For information, call 336-883-3694.
Fall book sale
The Jamestown Public Library’s Friends of the Library will hold a fall and holiday gift basket and book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30.
The library is at 200 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
For information, call 336-454-4815.
City Council meetings
Beginning Nov. 1, Greensboro City Council meetings will be partially opened; a limited number of residents will be allowed in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. Residents will be allowed inside specifically for their agenda item and must exit immediately after the item is discussed or voted on, allowing others to enter under the limited capacity model. Face coverings will be required for all attendees. Residents are encouraged to continue to participate virtually.
Anyone interested in speaking on an agenda item or being a speaker from the floor during a hybrid meeting must submit comments or a request to speak using the form at https://form.jotform.com/202643500426041.
Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. the day prior to a meeting. In-person attendees can sign up on the night of the meeting using a Qminder kiosk outside the chamber. A Qcode will be available for use to scan onto mobile devices should residents prefer. Presentations for council must be submitted via email to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov after registering to speak.
Council meetings are available via the Greensboro Television Network live on Spectrum channel 13 with a digital cable box, NorthState channel 31 and AT&T U-verse channel 99. GTN is also available on the Roku streaming platform by going to “add channels” and searching for Greensboro Television Network.
Holiday art sale
A holiday art sale featuring the work of Triad artists is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at 1104 N. Rotary Drive in High Point.
There will be artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Laurie Mendenhall, handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery, handmade earrings and bracelets by Mary Lyle Frye, and Fiddle Leaf Home & Co. Also featured will be Carolina Red Café with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
For information, call 828-817-3370 or email kellybrookepottery@gmail.com.
Change to waste collection
The city of High Point’s bulk waste collection will move to a biweekly schedule beginning Nov. 1. Residents’ collection days will coincide with their recycling collection days.
The environmental services division within public services provides garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk item collection services weekly throughout the city. However, bulk item collection volumes have increased significantly and are often delayed when staffing or equipment shortages are encountered.
The High Point City Council approved transitioning to a biweekly bulk collection at the Aug. 16 City Council meeting. A biweekly schedule will reduce fuel and overtime costs, enable more consistent collections, increase route efficiency and protect and relieve an overextended waste collections staff.
Bulk trash pickup is intended for the occasional collection of large items, such as sofas, chairs, mattresses, carpets, appliances, etc. For information on the schedule change, acceptable items, pickup days and more, visit www.highpointnc.gov/bulkitems.
For information, call 336-883-2985.
Play auditions
Creative Greensboro is holding auditions for New Play Project winner “Wolves of Ravensbruk,” written by Sally Kinka and directed by Todd Fisher. Actors are invited to submit pre-recorded monologues for the first round of auditions by Nov. 4. More information as well as the submission form can be found at www.creativegreensbro.com.
In-person callbacks will be held Nov. 8-9 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre and will follow COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing. There are roles for seven women of various ages — from teen to older adult — of any ethnic or racial background. One character has a cognitive disability. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 13-16. Perusal scripts are available upon request by emailing Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.
In “The Wolves of Ravensbruck,” Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer. Seven women in the Ravensbruck Nazi concentration camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated and find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.
‘Let’s Talk Law’ series
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission invites the public to register for part one of its new “Let’s Talk Law” series Expunctions and Expungements from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. To register, visit tinyurl.com/85hdtznx.
After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom using meeting ID 941 7553 6816 and passcode 696838, or by calling 1-929-205-6099.
According to FBI statistics and The Sentencing Project, one out of every three people in the U.S. has a criminal record. Even a misdemeanor or arrest without conviction can create major barriers when it comes to accessing housing, employment, family reunification, education and more. Some people qualify for expunction or expungement, meaning their record is wiped clean.
Featured speaker is former N.C. Sen. Don Vaughan of Donald R. Vaughan and Associates, now a Greensboro attorney with more than 38 years of experience. Vaughan will explain the expungement process and educate participants on the criminal justice system and how policies are changing.
Actors of All Abilities play
As part of Creative Greensboro’s Residency at the Hyers program, Actors of All Abilities will present the original play “The Billionaires’ Adventure Club” at 7 p.m. Nov. 5-6 and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is $10 at the door.
“The Billionaires’ Adventure Club,” a new play created by Actors of All Abilities, is appropriate for all ages. The play’s characters compete for ultimate vacation bragging rights as they seek to answer the question, “If you had a billion dollars, where would you chose to go?” Audiences will tag along for the escapades, danger and adventure.
For information, call 336-373-2974.
Housing report available
Greensboro’s Neighborhood Development Department’s 2020-21 annual report is available at tinyurl.com/tacc7cr7. The annual report summarizes the department’s progress around affordable housing developments in the city, federal and local funds that were spent in the community, and pandemic relief efforts spearheaded by neighborhood development.
Also featured are stories about how individual residents can make a difference in their community, the importance of homebuyer education and down payment assistance, and the impact the City’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program had on many lives.
For information, call 336-373-2509.
Sunset Series event postponed
The Friends of the Library’s Sunset Series has postponed actor/playwright Mike Wiley with his one-man show, “Breach of Peace: Stories of the Freedom Riders, 1961.” It was originally scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Sunset Theatre in Asheboro.
A newsletter cited COVID-19 safety concerns. The show will take place at a later time next year.
For information, call 800-626-2672.
Author to speak
As part of the One City, One Book community read the Greensboro Public Library will host award-winning author and storyteller Freeman Owle at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro. Owle will present “Stories of the Cherokee Nation” and a stone carving workshop.
Owle, a professional storyteller, artist and educator, will share the rich history, genealogies and oral traditions of the Cherokee Nation with stories collected over many years. As an elder in the Cherokee Nation, Owle has also mastered the Cherokee art of stone carving and workshop participants will have the opportunity to preserve their history by carving a stone of their own.
Supplies for the stone carving workshop are limited and advance registration is required. To register, contact Antuan Hawkins at 336-373-2169 or Antuan.Hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.
‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’
The High Point Theatre will host the morning cartoon series turned hit musical show “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” on Nov. 5 with shows at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available to purchase by phone at 336-887-3001 or in person at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, please call the box office directly. (Resident discounts are not available online.)
To purchase tickets online, visit highpointtheatre.com.
Author discussion
The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating Native American author Tommy Orange during the One City, One Book community read this year. Orange’s debut novel, “There There,” focuses on the struggles of the modern “urban Indian” as he refers to himself and the characters in his novel.
The Library’s Café con libros bilingual book club will discuss “There There” with special guest speaker Monica Carrillo Zegarra at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. Zegarra is currently a visiting scholar at UNCG, an Afro-Peruvian writer, performer and human rights advocate. This event is also available on Zoom. To register, email wes.parker@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2925.
Another discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Hemphill Branch. This event will be available in person and online. Email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199 to register and obtain a copy of the book.
Learn about community gardens
Come to More Than a Garden and learn about community gardens at noon Nov. 5 at Guilford County Cooperative Extension, Legacy Garden, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro. The Guilford Native American Association developed sustainable gardens which helped to increase knowledge of organic gardening in urban areas and inspired healthy cooking and eating. To register, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.
Native American Hip Hop Beats
To learn about Native American Hip Hop and the artists behind it, come to Native American Hip Hop Beats at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. This program will feature the movers and shakers of the music along with video and musical excerpts. Discussion of the book, “Hip Hop Beats, Indigenous Rhymes: Modernity and Hip Hop in Indigenous North America,” by Kyle Mays along with some Native American music history will be featured in the presentation. Participants can join in person or on Zoom. Email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199 to register for this event.
