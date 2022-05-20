Community Briefs

Monthly online meeting

The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. May 24. This month’s meeting will feature a Mental Health in Education program with guest speakers Guilford County Schools teacher Jasmine Crump and GCS Mental Health Coordinator Andrea Thompson.

Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mry5u542, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168.

Pandemic-related stressors impacted the education experience for students, parents and teachers. Participants will learn how GCS students were affected and how staff is working to address mental health needs.

For information, call 336-373-7955.

Irish, American folk concert

The traditional trio of Travis and Amelia Hicks and Scott Manring will present an evening of Irish and American folk music on a mix of string and wind instruments at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.

The free performance, sponsored by Friends of the Library, is open to the public

Hicks, a professor of interior architecture at UNCG, will return for an encore performance on the Irish bagpipes and tin whistles, with daughter Amelia on guitar. They will be joined by Scott Manring, a Triad multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer on a variety of string instruments.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Hicks grew up playing piano and singing in church. Inspired by Irish piper Paddy Moloney of The Chieftans, he took up traditional Irish music.

For information, call 336-318-6803.

Virtual meeting

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. May 26. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mrxzwrn8 using meeting ID 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

ACAAD was established with the goal to review policies, procedures and regulations that create barriers to success for African American residents. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

Job and resource fair

NCWorks, along with several resource providers and employers, will host the Career and Gear Employment and Resource Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25. This outdoor event will be held at the Four Seasons Town Centre Parking Lot, Koury Boulevard entrance. For information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops and staff, will be onsite to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.

Community Picnic

The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative economic development project between the city of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, has planned the first Community Picnic which is set for 5 to 7 p.m. June 5 on the Downtown Greenway at the corner of East Bragg Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Greensboro. The event is sponsored by the Dawn S. Chaney Foundation.

Activate Entertainment will perform.

Attendees may bring their own picnic or purchase a box dinner from Chez Genese or The Historic Magnolia House. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mtdkn7ry.

Participate in Storywalks

Children visiting parks in Franklinville and Liberty can burnish their early literacy skills with the debut of Randolph County Public Libraries Storywalks in May and June.

The Franklinville installation, winding through Riverside Park along the Deep River, will kick off with a Storywalk Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. May 21 with music, face-painting, activity stations and treats. Magician Fish the Magish will make an appearance at 3 p.m. Each child who completes all the activities can enter to win a scooter.

Liberty will kick off its Storywalk in Paul Henry Smith Park as part of a community Juneteenth celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19, with vendors, food, music, games and prizes.

The project is a partnership between the library, the Randolph County Partnership for Children and the towns of Franklinville and Liberty, and is funded with a $12,000 Library Services and Technology Act grant.

Garden demonstration

The High Point Public Library will host a mini teaching garden demonstration at 10 a.m. May 28.

During this demonstration presented by Mark Taylor in the Teaching Garden area at 901 N. Main St. in High Point, participants will learn a method of trellising tomatoes that will increase their size and flavor.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For information, call 336-883-3646.

Community Festival

The High Point Public Library will host its Community Festival at the library parking lot at 901 N. Main St. from 2 to 5:30 p.m. May 28.

This free community event will feature a variety of vendors, kids’ activities and different cultural performances by Suah African Dance Theatre and Guilford Native American Fashion.

High Point Rockers mascot HYPE will also be in attendance and food will be available for purchase from Wingz and Thyngz food truck. There will also be an air fryer raffle and a charcoal drawing demonstration with Lester Felton.

For information, call 336-883-3646 or email maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

Seeking public comments

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has released its Draft Program of Projects for a 30-day public review and comment period through June 12. A public hearing on the documents will be during the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee’s June 22 online meeting at tinyurl.com/yc7d3hhx.

The Draft Program of Projects is a list of planned federal and state transit grants to support bus and paratransit services in the current fiscal year. The proposed grants are for the Greensboro Transit Authority, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services, all of which operate in the Greensboro MPO area.

The Draft Program of Projects is available for review at www.guampo.org. Written comments on these documents are due by 5 p.m. June 12. Send comments to Tram Truong by email at guampo@greensboro-nc.gov, fax to 336-412-6171 or by mail to PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136.

For information, call 336-373-2903.

Accepting nominations

For the 17th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the city of High Point is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients. In addition, for the eighth year, nominations for a Rising Star Award recipient are also being accepted.

Visit www.hpha.net or contact 336-878-2334 for nomination forms. Completed forms should be mailed or delivered by noon July 29 to 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260 to the attention of Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination.

Eligibility for the Pillars of Fame requires an individual to meet the following criteria: Former HPHA program participant (Section 8 or public housing); have a high school diploma or GED equivalent; be an outstanding community or civic leader; and served as a role model for families and/or community service.

Eligibility for the Rising Star Award includes: Current high school student or recent graduate (public housing or Section 8); and must have a 3.5 or higher GPA (HPHA may accept 3.0 GPA if no 3.5 GPA nominations are received).

Award recipients will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon Sept. 21 at Astor Dowdy Towers.

Wildlife Photography Contest

North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s fourth annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators and Insects (new category).

Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (three images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.

Memorial Day service

The 18th annual High Point Memorial Day service is set for 10 a.m. May 30 at the corner of South Main and High streets in High Point.

The event, featuring the Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath laying and more, will remember and pay tribute to fallen military heroes.

Retired Brigadier Gen.l Norman Cooling (USMC) will speak.

For information, email Nick Ruden at nicruden@gmail.com.

Parisian Promenade

Greensboro Beautiful is bringing the Parisian Promenade back to the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden from noon to 5 p.m. June 5. Admission is free. A complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout the afternoon from the Signature Place parking lot at 805 Pembroke Road in Greensboro. Handicap parking will be available in the Bicentennial Garden parking lot.

This festive event highlights nature and artistry — complete with the garden in full bloom and artists along the garden walkways. Local painters and photographers will exhibit and sell their works. There will be fencing duels, sword demonstrations, stilt walkers, a strolling accordion player, and hula hoop artists wandering the sidewalks. Sabrina Woods, local aerial artist, will be swinging 20 feet above the ground in the Caldwell Park lawn area.

Food cafés will feature cheesecakes, French pastries, smoothies, lemonades, hot dogs and Italian Ices. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

The Children’s Area will have tic-tac-toe, a chess game area, art activities, family games, seed planting and sidewalk chalk art.

Poodles (and other dogs) of all sizes are welcome to participate in the parade at 3 p.m., and must be on a leash and accompanied by a responsible dog handler.

For information, call 336-373-2199 or visit www.GreensboroBeautiful.org.

Körner’s Folly Family Fun Day

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., is hosting its annual Körner’s Folly Family Fun Day, presented by Caudill’s Commercial Electric, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18.

Families will have the opportunity to play historic games and learn about Victorian traditions, while participating in hands-on activities and crafts. The North Lawn will host a Sand Archaeology activity and Victorian games like grace hoops, croquet and more. Families will also have an opportunity to make their own historical toys.

For the first time since the onset of COVID-19, The Körner Family Revue Puppet Show will be presented to the community for two showings (10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.) in the historic Cupid’s Park Theatre.

Local author Jeanie Martin will read selections from her book, “Secrets of the Wisdom Clock,” a story about two young girls who experience mysterious events at Körner’s Folly, the Kernersville-based troupe Circus Daze will be on hand for face painting, and Ms. Karen will be set up on the North Lawn creating fairy hair.

For information, call 336-996-7922 or visit www.kornersfolly.org.

Summer Passport Program

Downtown Greensboro has announced the return of the Summer Passport Program, sponsored by new community partners, Curriculum Associates.

The program challenges the Triad to spend $25 or more in a downtown business for the chance to win money. Participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt via the Downtown Greensboro app or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

Entries will begin May 30, with the first drawing to be held June 3 and the final drawing Sept. 2.

To enter, participants have the choice to submit a receipt to DGI’s website or download the free Downtown Greensboro app from either the Google Play or Apple Store. All businesses located in downtown Greensboro are part of the program.

For information and rules to play, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.