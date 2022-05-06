Community Briefs

GCS Summer Arts Institute

Moore Music Company at 615 W. Market St. in Greensboro has announced a summer music schedule for musicians of all ages and talent levels.

For young musicians in fifth through 12th grades, the GCS Summer Arts Institute offers the following programs:

Jump Ahead Band and Orchestra Camp: July 11-14, Page High School. For rising fifth through seventh grade students. Beginner-friendly camp for students joining their school band or orchestra for the first time.

Re-Boot Band and Orchestra Camp: June 21-30, Page High School. For rising seventh and eighth grade students. Students will receive intensive instruction in both large ensembles and sectionals. At least one year experience in the chosen instrument is required.

Honors Jazz Camp: June 13-23, Page High School. For rising seventh through 12th grade students. Two or more years of instrumental experience on the chosen instrument is required.

Drum Line: July 25-28, Swann Middle School. For rising seventh through ninth grade students. Want to learn “show-style” drumline techniques? No prior instrumental experience required.

Rock Band: July 11-21, Page High School. For rising seventh through 12th grade students. Some instrument or singing experience is required.

All classes are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Guilford County Schools will provide breakfast and lunch. Transportation is available for GCS students. The institute is open to all students regardless of school affiliation.

Tuition is $150 for one-week camps, $300 for two-week camps. Tuition waivers are available for rental and/or lesson customers of Moore Music Company. A $25 non-refundable registration fee is due at time of registration.

In addition to SAI, Moore Music Company is offering two workshops for musicians/teachers:

Summer String Workshop for Violin and Viola Students: July 25-28. For students of all ages and talent levels. $150. Early registration is $125 if tuition is received by May 15. A String Workshop Interest Day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 7 at Moore Music Company.

Free Piano Workshop: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5, Moore Music Company. RSVP at joshua@mooremusiccompany.com.

To see a list of youth classes and other information, call 336-274-4636 or visit www.mooremusiccompany.com.

Music at museum

The Greensboro History Museum will be open until 8 p.m. for Downtown Greensboro’s First Friday Night Live on May 6. The free live concert featuring Hobex with Greg Humphreys starts at 7 p.m. outside the museum on Lindsay Street.

Visitors can come by beginning at 5:30 p.m. to discover the newest exhibit, NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, then try some games and activities outside the museum, including food truck and beverage offerings. The exhibit explores choices and change over 11 elections between 1776 and 2010. It illustrates the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots in 1868 or 1990, and what influenced decisions that are still shaping democracy today.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Also, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host dance demonstrations and lessons from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 6. The free offering is in partnership with Dance Studio of Greensboro.

For information, email jswaine@sitinmovement.org.

Recycling event

The city of Greensboro and Mount Zion Baptist Church are partnering to provide a drop-off event for hard to recycle items.

The event is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.

What to bring?

Paper for shredding — sensitive documents only. Five box limit

Household hazardous waste — batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.

Electronic waste — phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions

Styrofoam — foam from packaging, egg cartons, takeout containers, cups, coolers, plates, etc. Must be free of tape or labels.

Glass — clean and dry without lids

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2f2wzb25.

Nature as Your Classroom

Greensboro Public Library invites parents and educators to Nature as Your Classroom at 7 p.m. May 9 on Zoom. The guest speaker is Shannon Earle, founder of Forest Explorers, a small business providing outdoor education classes for children ages 6 to 12.

Forest Explorers programs teach basic elements of science through investigations sparked by children’s observations, questions and interests. Classes also dedicate time to move, play and be creative outside, including storytelling, mindfulness, journaling, drama, art, building and wilderness awareness. Through this Zoom program, parents and educators can discover ideas and techniques to engage children in outdoor learning.

This event is free and open to anyone interested in outdoor learning. To register and receive the Zoom link, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

Task force meeting

The Guilford County Cooperative Extension’s next Community Food Task Force meeting is set for 2 p.m. May 10 via Zoom.

Speakers are Don Milholin, executive director of Out of Garden Project, and Heather Schaffer, county extension director, community resource development. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p82ehss.

The Community Food Task Force meets quarterly for its open Community Connection Forum, a presentation from one partner organization or panel discussion on a timely topic followed by a share session. Individuals or groups are invited to provide updates on feeding programs and related news.

The public forum is a platform for advocates and organizers to connect.

Additional forums are planned for 2 p.m. Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 via Zoom.

For information, call 336-641-2427 or email crystal_mercer@ncsu.edu.

Honoring police officers

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, D.C., to participate in a number of planned events which honor those who have died. Peace Officers Memorial Day honors federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will be observing National Police Week on May 11-17 and Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15.

RCSO will host the fourth annual “Blessing of the Badges” at noon May 19 on the sheriff’s office lawn.

Participants will pray for every law enforcement officer and agency in Randolph County.

Sixth session of law series

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is hosting the sixth session of its “Let’s Talk Law” series, “Immigration 101” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 12. The series is free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/4nkayxrh. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom, using meeting ID 819 0029 9661 or by calling 1-301-715-8592.

Alexander Eiffe, immigration attorney with A.G. Linett & Associates, will share the basics of the U.S. immigration system and why access to legal immigration support is so critical. Questions during the session are encouraged.

This is the final session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, such as immigration, expungement and more.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Author talk, discussion

UNCG’s University Libraries will host award-winning author, Amor Towles, for an author talk and a discussion of his new book, “The Lincoln Highway,” at 7 p.m. May 19.

The presentation will be a hybrid event with participants choosing to participate virtually via Zoom or in-person in the Cone Ballroom of the Elliott University Center on the campus of UNCG, at 507 Stirling St. in Greensboro.

The event will be moderated by UNCG assistant professor of Creative Writing Xhenet Aliu, who will also field questions from the audience. The event is presented in partnership with the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival and is free and open to the public.

Registration is required; to register visit go.uncg.edu/amortowles.

Planning meeting

Greensboro’s planning department is conducting an open house-style meeting on May 19 as part of a planning process focused on the East Gate City Boulevard corridor. The meeting takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

At the open house, city staff will be on hand to talk to residents about initial draft goals and strategies of the East Gate City Plan. Representatives from multiple city departments will be located at activity stations to log people’s input on the direction of the plan.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/EGateCity.

Movies on the lawn series

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville has announced the Brooke Cashion & Associates — Allen Tate Realtors Movies on the Lawn series of movie nights for adults.

Films will include “A Little Chaos” on May 19; “A Man Named Pearl” on June 16; “Minari” on July 21; and, “Being There” on Aug. 18.

Gates will open at 7 p.m.; movies will begin at sunset. Food and beverages may be purchased at the garden. Patrons are not allowed to bring in alcohol, food or coolers. Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals. Smoking and vaping are also not allowed. Tickets are $5.50 per person, and can be purchased online, in the Garden Shop or at the door.

For information, visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.

Celebrate Alamance Creek Week

Alamance Creek Week with Graham Recreation and Parks is set for May 14-21. It’s a weeklong series of activities across the county including a youth fishing program, searching for salamanders, litter cleanup events, seed plantings, creek walks and more. For information, visit www.facebook.com/AlamanceCreekWeek/.

Here are some events:

Youth Fishing Day: 9-11 a.m. May 14, Graham-Mebane Lake, 3218 Bason Road, Mebane. Ages 4-15.

The Search for Salamanders Workshop for Kids: 4-5 p.m. May 20, South Graham Park’s Nature Trail’s ecoEXPLORE HotSpot, 1609 Rogers Road, Graham. For children in kindergarten through eighth grades.

Paddle Clean-Up at Graham-Mebane Lake: 9-11 a.m. May 21, Graham-Mebane Lake. For all ages. Must be 16 or older to reserve a boat.

Registration is required for all events; visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Try mountain bikes

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has launched a new program to help promote and grow the sport of mountain biking in the region — the Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience. Residents can meet the instructors and try out the department’s new mountain bikes at an open house from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at Keely Park, 4100 Keeley Park Drive in Greensboro.

Instructors will be at the free open house to teach some basic skills and to talk about upcoming opportunities to learn more. The Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience will begin hosting programs and events for children and adults later this year with its well-equipped bike trailer, which was given to the city last year by an anonymous donor.

For information, call 336-706-6086.

Task force meeting

Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. May 18. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p94s2x9 using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.

The task force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted. For information, call 336-373-2038.

Apply to scholarship

The Greensboro Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is accepting applications through May 23 for the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Students with Disabilities.

To nominate yourself or a deserving student, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GMCPDscholarship.

GMCPD will award up to $3,000 in scholarship opportunities. Applicants must be:

A high school senior

Enrolled in a Guilford County school

Enrolled/or plan to enroll in postsecondary education or training for fall 2022.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee or email gmcpdinfo@gmail.com.

Resident input sought

The city of High Point has created a public review draft of the new sign regulations and requests resident input. The draft and other information are available on the city’s website at www.highpointnc.gov/signs. Comments and questions may be submitted to signordcomments@highpointnc.gov to be addressed on June 14 at a public drop-in session.

Although the sign regulations have been amended over time, they have not been completely rewritten since 1992. The current development ordinance, which was rewritten and adopted in 2016, did not include a rewrite of the sign regulations; they were only reformatted to match the rest of the development ordinance.

The goals of the rewrite were to create user-friendly regulations through simplified language and graphics to illustrate the regulations wherever possible. The project started with the Cooper Consulting Company team conducting a review and assessment of the current regulations, holding stakeholder group interviews with targeted interest groups and soliciting public input through mailed and online surveys.

Public meetings were held for the consultants to share their initial observations and ideas and provide an opportunity for public feedback prior to drafting the regulations.

For information, call 336-883-3328.

Memorial Day event

The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group has announced plans to conduct its Memorial Day event at 2 p.m. May 29 at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park in Greensboro.

The group’s master of ceremony, retired Lt. Col. Susan Danielsen (U.S. Army) will direct the program.

Bill Knight, a former Greensboro mayor and U.S. Coast Guard veteran, will speak.

The color guard will be the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army, Fort Bragg.

For information, call 336-676-5149.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.