Community Briefs

Holiday event

The Greensboro Police Department Patrol District 2 will host a holiday event from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar St. Santa will be on site and available for photographs with children. The event is free and open to the public.

For information, call 336-574-4002.

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum, at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will hold a holiday celebration from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.

Community members are invited to visit and have their pictures taken with Santa.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

Scottish Faire

The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Historical Park.

Join early N.C. Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Get ready for the end-of-year festivities by coming in costume while observing traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire.

Experience the Scottish festivities with demonstrations and activities throughout the day. Watch historic beer brewer Frank McMahon demonstrate his 18th-century craft and Kelly Beeson and Jennifer Getchell knit and weave pieces of Scottish clothing. Hear Celtic fiddler Mara Shea, listen to traditional Gaelic folktales and enjoy the smell of venison roasting over an open fire.

This is a free event for all ages.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

Art session

Greensboro-based artist Emilio Marz is the new artist in residence in the Random Woods community as part of Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program. Marz will lead community engagement, arts programming and a visual arts installation during a six-month residency.

His first residency event is a free virtual art session, “Back to the Drawing Board,” at 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Marz will teach basic drawing skills, introduce his team of artists and share his proposed residency plan of activities. To register and receive the event Zoom link, email marznationillustration@gmail.com.

Christmas drive

High Point University’s annual Community Christmas Drive celebration is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19-Jan. 1.

The drive is a fun and festive way for families to enjoy the holiday decorations and sounds of the season from the comfort of their vehicles.

Guests will enter campus at the University Parkway entrance and exit at Panther Drive onto Lexington Avenue by the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Families may enjoy views of more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, 235 nutcrackers, ornaments that are 10 feet tall and other holiday decorations. This year, guests will also see the state’s tallest Christmas tree at 70 feet on the Roberts Hall lawn. As guests exit campus, they will spot giant wreaths and garland decorating Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, as well as another Christmas tree standing at 64 feet tall.

Carousel event

Burlington’s fully-restored historic Dentzel Carousel will spin again in its brand-new Carousel House on Dec. 22 at the special event, Carousel Christmas in the Park from 5 to 8 p.m. in Burlington City Park, 1388 S. Main St., Burlington.

At 4:30 p.m., Burlington City Council will hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting followed by a ceremonial first ride. After that, the carousel will officially be open for the public to enjoy.

Beginning with Carousel Christmas in the Park and continuing through Dec. 31, all rides on the carousel will be free of charge. Starting on Dec. 23, the carousel will be open every day except Christmas from noon until 6 p.m.

From Jan. 1 to March 2, the carousel will be open on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Rides will be $1.50 each. Hours will expand for spring and summer.

The new Carousel House’s event space has windows overlooking the carousel and will begin taking reservations for events beginning on Dec. 22. The event space will be open for the public to visit during Carousel Christmas in the Park. Information on how to rent the space can be found at www.BurlingtonNC.gov/Carousel.

Two residents who played significant roles in the history of the carousel will be joining city council for the ceremonial first ride. Ronnie Cates, the son of Burlington’s Recreation & Parks department director in 1948, was the first child ever to ride the carousel. Cates’ mother held the then 6-month-old in her arms during one of the test rides.

In 1985, Diane Vaught led the previous community-driven restoration of the carousel. With extensive research and a lot of delicate paint scraping, she led a team of volunteers to restore the carousel in a way that celebrated the unique character and style of Dentzel carousels.

In addition to the return of the carousel, Carousel Christmas in the Park will feature hayrides, photo opportunities with Santa, free hot cocoa and a live nativity scene.

Lunch with the League

The next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is set for noon Jan. 17 at First Presbyterian Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

“From Vision to Reality: Task Force on Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Revisited” is the topic. North Carolina Supreme Court Justice and TREC Co-Chairwoman Anita Earls will discuss the current status of the 125 recommendations of the TREC report and task force plans for the coming year.

The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch option at noon. The program starts at 12:15 p.m. The optional lunch is $15 or bring your own.

Reservations are requested with or without lunch by Jan. 11. Visit tinyurl.com/35myy9k6 to register.