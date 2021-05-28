Community Briefs

The American Rescue Plan designated a variety of ways the federal funds can be used to reduce the impact of the pandemic. The law does not allow the money to be spent on a tax rate reduction or to delay a tax increase.

Taking into account City Council’s adopted priorities, the city may use the funds on recovery assistance for community programs, including nonprofits and cultural arts; transformative one-time infrastructure expenses for broadband, housing or transit; to cover expenses related to fighting the pandemic; or the restoration of city revenues reduced due to the pandemic.

The first portion of the funding will arrive this month. The remaining amount will arrive no sooner than May 2022.

Parkway history

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free 30-minute webinar titled “Black History on the Blue Ridge Parkway: Places, Stories and New Research” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.