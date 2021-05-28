Community Briefs

Spraygrounds, some pools to open
Barber Park and Keeley Park spraygrounds and the Warnersville and Windsor pools will open for the season on Saturday, May 29. Sprayground admission is free for individual families and $1 per person for groups. Pools cost $1 for anyone 12 and younger and $2 for everyone else. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/pools for more details.
Peeler Pool is closed this season and Lindley Pool does not have an opening date, as both have repairs that need to be completed. Check www.gsoparksandrec.org for updates.
For more COVID-19 safe, socially distant, in-person or virtual programs, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
Memorial Day service
The 17th annual High Point Memorial Day service is set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the corner of South Main and High streets in High Point.
The event, featuring the Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath laying and more, will remember and pay tribute to fallen military heroes.
For information, email Nick Ruden at nicruden@gmail.com.
Tails and Tales
The Randolph County Public Library has announced its summer reading program, Tails and Tales. The seven libraries in the system will host a variety of free programs, events, live and virtual performances, take-home activities, classes, and more throughout the summer.
The program includes offerings for all ages.
To see the programs, visit www.randolphlibrary.org/news/newsl521.pdf.
For information, call 336-318-6800.
Arts, culture events
The Montagnard Dega Association has planned a series of events Monday, May 31 through June 6.
The events celebrate the arts and culture of the community.
To see the events and register, visit https://rb.gy/em3bed.
For information, call 336-373-1812 or email montagnardda@gmail.com.
Street Talk
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum is planning to hold a Street Talk from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5.
Community members of diverse backgrounds will meet and talk about a range of selected topics in a comfortable, open-air setting.
Registered participants will be seated in circles of up to 10 on South Elm Street and assisted by a facilitator. They will carry on a dialogue focused on open-ended topics regarding the community and beyond.
The museum is also seeking volunteers as facilitators. Contact info@sitinmovement.org for information.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/4ehbky6h.
To give the suggested donation of $10, visit tinyurl.com/ywcyrae2.
Guilford Creek Week
From June 5-12, the city of Greensboro will celebrate Guilford Creek Week, a collaborative effort with area municipalities, businesses and nonprofits to emphasize the importance and benefits of clean and healthy local waters.
For all 2021 Guilford Creek Week events, visit guilfordcreekweek.wordpress.com.
Also, the city and community partners will celebrate National Trails Day on June 5 with a series of special programs for hikers, mountain bikers and paddlers. Register to participate at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay.
Piedmont Pottery Festival in Eden
The 18th annual Piedmont Pottery Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 at First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive in Eden.
The event will feature handcrafted pottery from across the state and southern Virginia. There will be demonstrations along with door prizes every half hour.
For information, call 336-612-8049 or visit www.exploreedennc.com.
COVID-19 recovery funds
The city of Greensboro will receive $59.4 million in COVID-19 relief and economic recovery funds as part of the federal American Rescue Plan. The city is asking residents for their input on how the money should be spent. Residents can suggest how to divvy up the funds by using the Greensboro ARP Spending Simulator, available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP. City Council is expected to decide how to spend the first portion of the funds over the next several months.
The American Rescue Plan designated a variety of ways the federal funds can be used to reduce the impact of the pandemic. The law does not allow the money to be spent on a tax rate reduction or to delay a tax increase.
Taking into account City Council’s adopted priorities, the city may use the funds on recovery assistance for community programs, including nonprofits and cultural arts; transformative one-time infrastructure expenses for broadband, housing or transit; to cover expenses related to fighting the pandemic; or the restoration of city revenues reduced due to the pandemic.
The first portion of the funding will arrive this month. The remaining amount will arrive no sooner than May 2022.
Parkway history
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free 30-minute webinar titled “Black History on the Blue Ridge Parkway: Places, Stories and New Research” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
In this presentation, parkway historian Anne Mitchell Whisnant will introduce locations along the Blue Ridge Parkway that hold stories of the park’s evolving relationship with Black travelers. Whisnant will explore some of what is known and describe additional research that is needed. She will place the park’s Black history in the context of larger National Park Service-wide efforts to reckon with the racism in the agency’s history and create a more inclusive national park system for the future.
To register for the webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Arts Awards Banquet
The High Point Arts Council’s Arts Awards Banquet is set for June 24 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
The council will be recognizing two years of award winners in each category: Arts Awards for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts and Teacher of the Arts to recognize those that have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.
Also, the council and its affiliates will recognize a Star Board Member “whose light shone the brightest during the year while serving their organization.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., supper at 7 p.m. and entertainment and awards presentations begin at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person plus a cash bar. To make an reservation visit www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, by June 22.
Greensboro Esports
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has launched its first new sport league in more than a decade — Greensboro Esports. People ages 7 to adult are invited to join game play for the inaugural summer 2021 season, beginning June 14, which will feature Madden 21, NBA 2K21, Fortnite and Rocket League 2v2.
The total registration cost is $10 per person per game joined for the full six-week season and participants will receive a free Greensboro Esports T-shirt. Register by downloading the Mission Control app at www.missioncontrol.gg/download and picking your preferred game by June 12.
For information, call 336-373-3272.
Summer art camps
Theatre Art Galleries of High Point is offering these summer art camps for children:
Paper Making, Marbling & More: 9 a.m.-noon June 21-24. Ages 7-10.
Focus on Fiber: 1-4 p.m. June 21-24. Ages 9+.
Teddy & Me: 9 a.m.-noon July 12-15. Ages 5-6.
Puppy Power: 1-4 p.m. July 12-15. Ages 7-9.
Monsters R Us: 9 a.m.-noon July 19-22. Ages 8+.
Everything 3D: 1-4 p.m. July 19-22. Ages 8+.
Pour Moi!: 9 a.m.-noon July 26-29. Ages 9-13.
Everyone can be an Artist!: 1-4 p.m. July 26-29. Ages 9-13.
Each camp is $90 per member or $100 per nonmember.
Camps are taught by experienced art teachers in the Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery on the second floor of the High Point Theatre.
For more details and to register, visit https://tagart.org/summer-camps/.
For information, call 336-878-7850.
Festival vendors needed
The 49th Day in the Park festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at City Lake Park near Jamestown.
The High Point Arts Council is looking for arts and craft vendors to participate once again in this annual event held on the third Saturday in September. Vendors who register early, before June 30, will pay a discounted fee to participate in the Marketplace Bazaar at the festival.
Day in the Park features live entertainment, arts and craft vendor spaces, food trucks, art activities for children, and folk life exhibitors. All arts and craft vendors who set up a booth at the festival will also have the chance to win one of three Juror Choice Awards of $100.
For information, visit www.highpointarts.org/arts/community-outreach-programs/day-in-the-park or contact Bryon Stricklin at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Plein Air Painting
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, presents Plein Air Painting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 19. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, a quarterly program about the Victorian era.
Led by local artist and nature enthusiast Gary Ritz, the class will take place on the lawn at Körner’s Folly and will focus on the house and its surroundings for inspiration.
Tickets are $40 per person and include supplies for painting and a self-guided tour of the historic house. June 26 is the rain date. Tickets are limited to 20 participants and are available at www.kornersfolly.org/events/vps-plein-air-painting.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
Swimming championships
USA Swimming announced the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships will take place Aug. 3-7 and will be divided into east and west sites, hosting athletes from respective geographic locations and having results specific to each site.
The long course meters meet will be the first senior-level, domestic competition on USA Swimming’s national events calendar following June’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials — swimming. The Speedo Summer Championships’ event schedule will consist of 34 events, including both freestyle and medley relay races.
The east division will take place in Greensboro at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. All-session tickets will be available to the public through Ticketmaster beginning July 1.
The west division will take place in Irvine, Calif., at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/dnaba2ab.
Teen film class
The High Point Public Library will host a film class for teens (ages 13-18) to learn how to write, film and edit a short film on their phone. Registration is required and already open on the library’s website and Teen Garage Facebook page.
Classes be over Zoom at noon June 17, June 24, July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29.
The series concludes with a Screen to Screen Film Festival at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the High Point Museum.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/2328/Public-Library or email katy.fulp@highpointnc.gov.