Community Briefs

Wildlife Photography Contest

North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s fourth annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators and Insects (new category).

Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (three images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.

Memorial Day service

The 18th annual High Point Memorial Day service is set for 10 a.m. May 30 at the corner of South Main and High streets in High Point.

The event, featuring the Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath laying and more, will remember and pay tribute to fallen military heroes.

Retired Brigadier Gen.l Norman Cooling (USMC) will speak.

For information, email Nick Ruden at nicruden@gmail.com.

Parisian Promenade

Greensboro Beautiful is bringing the Parisian Promenade back to the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden from noon to 5 p.m. June 5. Admission is free. A complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout the afternoon from the Signature Place parking lot at 805 Pembroke Road in Greensboro. Handicap parking will be available in the Bicentennial Garden parking lot.

This festive event highlights nature and artistry — complete with the garden in full bloom and artists along the garden walkways. Local painters and photographers will exhibit and sell their works. There will be fencing duels, sword demonstrations, stilt walkers, a strolling accordion player, and hula hoop artists wandering the sidewalks. Sabrina Woods, local aerial artist, will be swinging 20 feet above the ground in the Caldwell Park lawn area.

Food cafés will feature cheesecakes, French pastries, smoothies, lemonades, hot dogs and Italian Ices. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

The Children’s Area will have tic-tac-toe, a chess game area, art activities, family games, seed planting and sidewalk chalk art.

Poodles (and other dogs) of all sizes are welcome to participate in the parade at 3 p.m., and must be on a leash and accompanied by a responsible dog handler.

For information, call 336-373-2199 or visit www.GreensboroBeautiful.org.

Körner’s Folly

Family Fun Day

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., is hosting its annual Körner’s Folly Family Fun Day, presented by Caudill’s Commercial Electric, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18.

Families will have the opportunity to play historic games and learn about Victorian traditions, while participating in hands-on activities and crafts. The North Lawn will host a Sand Archaeology activity and Victorian games like grace hoops, croquet and more. Families will also have an opportunity to make their own historical toys.

For the first time since the onset of COVID-19, The Körner Family Revue Puppet Show will be presented to the community for two showings (10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.) in the historic Cupid’s Park Theatre.

Local author Jeanie Martin will read selections from her book, "Secrets of the Wisdom Clock," a story about two young girls who experience mysterious events at Körner’s Folly, the Kernersville-based troupe Circus Daze will be on hand for face painting, and Ms. Karen will be set up on the North Lawn creating fairy hair.

For information, call 336-996-7922 or visit www.kornersfolly.org.

Summer Passport Program

Downtown Greensboro has announced the return of the Summer Passport Program, sponsored by new community partners, Curriculum Associates.

The program challenges the Triad to spend $25 or more in a downtown business for the chance to win money. Participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt via the Downtown Greensboro app or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

Entries will begin May 30, with the first drawing to be held June 3 and the final drawing Sept. 2.

To enter, participants have the choice to submit a receipt to DGI’s website or download the free Downtown Greensboro app from either the Google Play or Apple Store. All businesses located in downtown Greensboro are part of the program.

For information and rules to play, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport.

