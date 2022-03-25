Community Briefs

Breakfast for vets

In honor of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29, AuthoraCare Collective will co-host two drive-thru breakfast events with HealthTeam Advantage.

The first event will be from 7 to 10 a.m. March 30 at the Lusk Center at AuthoraCare Collective, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

The second event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. March 31 at the Hospice Thrift Store, 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington. The store will open at 8 a.m. for shoppers and veterans will receive a 10% off coupon.

The free breakfasts are open to all veterans, not just Vietnam vets.

For more details, call 336-478-2502.

‘Backyard Vegetable Gardening’

Ensure that your fruits and vegetables thrive with the help of “Backyard Vegetable Gardening,” a class at 6:30 p.m. April 4 at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.

Annie Mills, horticultural agent with Randolph County Cooperative Extension, will guide participants through site development, selecting appropriate varieties and cultivational practices to keep plants healthy.

For information, call 336-318-6803.

Summer art camps

Theatre Art Galleries, at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will offer summer art camps for children ages 5 to 14 from July 5-Aug. 4. All camps are from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visit tagart.org for a description of each camp as well as for the registration and fee links.

TAG has partnered with the High Point Museum for “Step Back In Time” on July 5-8. This camp will be at the High Point Museum. All other camps will take place in the Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery upstairs at TAG.

For information about scholarships, call 336-887-2137.

Free computer classes

Learn how to use Google Docs to create documents, and Microsoft Excel to make lists and manipulate data, in free classes at the Asheboro Public Library in April.

The Google Docs class will be at 10:30 a.m. April 4. It will cover the Google Docs interface, sharing documents with others, printing and downloading documents, and how to access Docs on any device with an internet connection.

The Microsoft Excel class will be offered at 3 p.m. April 6 and will cover using the ribbon tools to format text and organize data; identifying active cells and applying formatting; analyzing and displaying data using tools such as autosum, formulas and charts; and creating readable reports.

The Google Docs class will be repeated at 10:30 a.m. April 25. The Excel class will be repeated at 3 p.m. April 27.

The classes are free and the public is invited; call 336-318-6803 to sign up or for further information.

Goat yoga session

Cathy Yonaitis of Unite Us Yoga will offer a goat yoga session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 9 at 497 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro.

The cost is $25.

Participants must pre-register at www.uniteusyoga.com.

For information, email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.

‘Let’s Talk Law’ series

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is hosting the fifth session of the “Let’s Talk Law” series, “My Gender. My Rights. Transgender Rights and the Law” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 14. The series is free, but registration at tinyurl.com/4n9aruba is required. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom, using meeting ID 810 2268 0213 or by calling 301-715-8592.

Featured speakers are Sarah Saint, an attorney with Brooks Pierce, and Flex Jonez, chairman of the Greensboro Transgender Task Force. They will discuss Greensboro’s ordinance, local laws and policies in employment, health, housing, name changes and more that impact the experiences of transgender people.

This is the fifth session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, like immigration, expungement and more.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Pottery tour

The Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-24 in Seagrove.

The 14th annual event is a self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios and workshops. The tour is held at participating shops located from the downtown city center and throughout the countryside.

For details about this free event, visit www.discoverseagrove.com.

Read annual report

Guilford Metro 911 has published its 2021 annual report. The publication provides a detailed overview of the ways GM 911 served the community last year, from technical upgrades on radio systems across the region to answering an increased call volume.

Read department quality assurance, staffing, call volume and other statistics, as well as awards and honors earned by the staff in the online report at tinyurl.com/4b8txrbk.

For information, call 336-373-2105.

Online plant sale

Master Gardener volunteers with N.C. Cooperative Extension in Guilford County will hold their passalong plant sale online.

The inventory list will be available online beginning April 4 at https://go.ncsu.edu/passalong_plant_sale.

Plants may be ordered online April 11-15 and customers should pick up and pay for their plants April 20-23.

Payment must be made by check or exact change/cash.

The extension center is at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.

Email questions to passalongplantsale@gmail.com.

Hitting it Out of the Park

Downtown Greensboro is gearing up for an evening spent celebrating the growth and innovation within downtown during the past year.

The State of Downtown Annual Meeting, Hitting it Out of the Park, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. April 7 at Elm & Bain and will feature guest speaker and new owner of the Greensboro Grasshoppers Andy Sandler. Sandler will discuss new projects and opportunities at First National Bank Stadium. DGI president and CEO Zack Matheny will also speak about current and future development projects in the center city.

As the first in-person annual meeting since 2019, this year’s program is split into two sections — the speaker series followed by a reception and networking opportunity from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting is presented by Allegacy, with gold-level support by UNCG and N.C. A&T.

The speaker portion of the meeting is sold out. Reception tickets are still available to the public at $35 per person and include networking, an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be bought at www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/annual-meeting.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.