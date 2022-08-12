Community Briefs

National Vinyl Record Day

Greensboro Public Library is celebrating National Vinyl Record Day at noon Aug. 13 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road. There will be tips for beginner and seasoned collectors including information on value and price guides with Ronald Headen, who has been collecting for more than 60 years.

This program will be available in person and via Zoom. To learn more, email Headen at ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199.

Back-to-school contest

Vitality Bowls, a superfood café that specializes in antioxidant-rich açaí bowls and smoothies, has announced the launch of its back-to-school contest, which will honor Greensboro teachers and administrators throughout August.

Greensboro community members can participate in the back-to-school campaign by nominating their favorite local teacher or school administrator, explaining how the individual has gone above and beyond to positively impact students and the community. Submissions will be collected through a form found on Vitality Bowls website: https://vitalitybowls.com/back-to-school. Following the campaign’s close on Sept. 1, Vitality Bowls will select several teachers or administrator to receive a grand prize of free bowls for a year (one bowl per month for 12 months).

Locally, the café is at the Westridge Square Shopping Center, 3343 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. For information, call 336-285-9942.

Hatteras Yachts Reunion

The Hatteras Yachts Reunion is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Pioneer Restaurant, 10914 N. Main St. in Archdale. The reunion brings together hundreds of past employees from the company’s High Point and New Bern plant locations.

For information, visit www.hatterasreunion.com.

The reunion is not hosted or sponsored by Hatteras Yachts, but by former employees and volunteers.

Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza

The Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Vailtree Event and Conference Center in Haw River.

Twenty-one artists will showcase and sell unique and wide-ranging works, including paintings, pastels, pottery, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber, mixed media and wood.

For information about the free indoor event, visit https://alamanceartisans.com or find it on Facebook and Instagram.

The online preview show runs Sept. 24-Oct. 22 at alamanceartisans.com/shop.

Summer concert series

The fifth concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the GTCC Amphitheater, 901 S. Main St. in High Point. Liam Purell and Cane Mill Road will perform.

Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks and Recreation and its many sponsors, including the North Carolina Arts Council and Guilford County.

The finale in the series will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. The Legacy Motown Revue will perform.

These concerts are free to attend and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners to the concert to enjoy along with the music.

Also, the council continues its Dancin’ at the Station series with Envision from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. This event features live beach music, an open floor for shag dancing and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar.

Tickets are $15 each and are available to at www.HighPointArts.org/events or at the door one hour before the concert.

For information about these events, call 336-889-2787.

Learn to play bridge

The event, Can You Learn Bridge in a Day?, is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Guilford College United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1205 Fleming Road in Greensboro.

Participants will “see why bridge is the world’s most popular card game.”

The cost is $30 which includes lunch or $35 at the door.

Patty Tucker, a grand life master, ABTA master teacher, NAP champion and bridge hall of famer, is the instructor.

Those interested should pre-register before Aug. 24.

For information, contact Rich Peffer at rpeffer325@att.net or 336-402-5367. Also, visit www.ccbaunit169.org.

Author virtual event

The High Point Public Library will host a virtual event with the author Anna Lee Huber at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 via Zoom and Facebook Live. This event will be a discussion between Huber and author Susanna Kearsley about “A Certain Darkness,” the sixth installment in Huber’s Verity Kent Mysteries, to be published Aug. 30.

Participants who wish to attend using Zoom can receive the event link by registering at https://bit.ly/AnnaLeeHuberSept1. The event will also be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page, where the event can be watched without prior registration.

Sunrise Books of High Point will partner with the library and sell copies of the books. Visit Sunrise Books of High Point’s website to order a copy in advance: https://sunrisebookshp.indielite.org/.

For information about this free event, contact Julie Raynor at 336-883-3093 or julie.raynor@highpointnc.gov.

History of barbecue

High Point Museum’s new traveling exhibit, “The Story of Barbecue in North Carolina,” opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. This exhibition examines the history of barbecue and its continuing place in North Carolina culture.

Also, the Mendenhall Homeplace Village Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

The museum’s historical park will be closed so that interpreters may participate in the folk-life demonstrations at Mendenhall Homeplace. The annual fair is a community event that showcases local heritage tradespeople and vendors.

The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.

Award winner to perform

Creative Greensboro will present Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada in concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Noblezada, currently starring in the Broadway production of “Hadestown,” will offer a concert of songs including jazz, pop, a medley of “sad girl anthems” and a few classic Broadway tunes.

Tickets for this event, starting at $35, are on sale now at the box office at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and Greensboro Coliseum, or at Ticketmaster.com.

A limited number of tickets for a post-show reception with the artist are available at an additional cost. For information, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

Seeking suggestions

The Greensboro Public Library is seeking suggestions from residents on titles for the One City, One Book community read in the fall of 2023.

Every other year the library, along with a long list of community partners, leads a citywide reading of a selected book. Dynamic programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more are offered to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen work.

Books suggested should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all. The book should also be adaptable as a theatrical, musical or other performance event. The ideal book should also be suitable for library programming for all ages.

In 2021, the community selected “There There” by Tommy Orange and there were more than 200 library, community partner and book club programs focused on inclusiveness and the Native American condition in the modern world.

Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent to Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov by Sept. 30.