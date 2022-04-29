Community Briefs

Candidate forum

Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church will host a candidate forum April 30 for all candidates who have filed to run in the North Carolina 6th Congressional (U.S. House) District. The church is at 2600 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro.

Doors will open at 1:15 p.m., with the forum beginning at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. A large crowd is expected, so plan to arrive early at Mount Pisgah’s Welcome Center for coffee, water and light snacks.

This race will have a huge impact on which party controls the U.S. House.

For information, email lholmquist@bellsouth.net or call 336-558-6549.

Recycling event

A countywide recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 30 at Eastern Guilford Middle School, 435 Peeden Drive in Gibsonville.

Guilford County residents can dispose of the following items: Scrap tires, appliances, computers and peripherals (including monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards), televisions, cell phones, electronic toys, games and game consoles, and personal documents/records for shredding (maximum of five boxes per vehicle). Business waste will not be accepted.

Electronic waste collected at the event will be recycled through Synergy Recycling, an R2 certified local contractor in Madison.

For information, call 336-641-2082 or 336-449-1132.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Division, which includes North Carolina, will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. This bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

The event will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

During DEA’s last Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which was held Oct. 23, North Carolinians turned in 22,649 pounds of unneeded, unwanted or expired prescription medications.

To find a location near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

Canine Capers

The eighth annual Canine Capers event will be held April 30 starting at 9 a.m. at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive. Canine Capers is a fun-filled fundraiser for Oak Ridge Bark Park and participating dog rescues.

The registration cost is $5 per event, per dog.

There will be contests for best costume, treat toss, cutest dog, best senior dog and more.

There will be a Canine Good Citizen test, dog maze, raffle, people food and more.

For information, call 366-644-7009 or visit www.oakridgenc.com.

Adventures in Learning

The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro will begin its spring Adventures in Learning on May 3.

Some classes are in-person while others are virtual.

There are at least 15 topics on a range of subjects to choose from everything from butterflies, to watercolor drawing, to China, to gentle yoga.

The fee is $45 for the full semester. To register, visit www.shepctrg.org.

For information, call 336-378-0766.

Advance screening

Dean Cain will host an advance preview for his new movie, “Little Angels,” at 6:30 p.m. May 3 in the Podell Extraordinaire Cinema, in the R.G. Wanek Center on High Point University’s campus. A limited number of complimentary tickets can be reserved by contacting the Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636 or http://concierge@highpoint.edu.

Cain, HPU’s actor in residence, wrote, produced, directed and starred in the movie. He is an American actor, producer and former football player known for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

Writing & Resilience Part 2The Greensboro Public Library is offering Writing & Resilience Part 2, a special online Benjamin Bards workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. May 3. Facilitated by poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard, Writing & Resilience is all about moving towards clarity and peace in a noisy world. In this session, participants will be reading and writing with an opportunity to share their work.

Writers and non-writers alike are welcome to join this free workshop. Attendance at previous workshops is not required. Interested participants can email Kelsey Nation at kelsey.nation@greensboro-nc.gov and receive a link to the Writing & Resilience, Part 2 workshop.

Upcoming workshops

Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the following workshops, groups and classes in May:

Women to Work: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 16-26 (Monday-Thursday).

Emotional Wellness Support Group: 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays, May 4-25.

Women’s Job Club — WRC Spring Job Fair: 9 a.m.-noon May 4.

Chair Yoga: 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 5.

Build Your Brand on LinkedIn: 10-11:30 a.m. May 10. Free professional headshots.

Crown Car Workshop — Fixing Flats: 3:15-4:15 p.m. May 11.

My First Home: 5:15-6:45 p.m. May 12.

Nature Rx: 5:30-7 p.m. May 17.

Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-7 p.m. May 19.

Financial Tips to Help During Your Job Search: 11 a.m.-noon May 24.

Diabetes and High Blood Pressure: 10-11 a.m. May 25.

Shifting Perspective on Time Management: noon-1:30 p.m. May 31.

To register for a class, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.

Graham concert series

A Musical Chairs Countywide Concert Series in Graham is planned for the first and fifth Fridays from May-August at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road in Graham.

The free concerts are suitable for all ages and run from 7 to 9 p.m.

Audience members should bring seating. Vendors will be onsite.

The band lineup is as follows:

May 6, Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos

June 3, West End Mambo

July 1, Graymatter

July 29, Rock Steady Band

Aug. 5, Back Porch Orchestra.

For information, visit www.cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-musical-chairs/.

Memorial Day ceremony

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held, rain or shine, May 30 at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and feature retired U.S. Army Major Gen. Bob Dees. He has served for 31 years in many leadership roles, retiring as assistant division commander for operations of the 101st Airborne Division. A national speaker, Dees is currently serving as CEO of the National Center for Healthy Veterans and actively addressing the veteran suicide epidemic.

The ceremony will also feature color guards, pipes and drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps, and other commemorative activities. The ceremony and parking are free and lawn chairs are encouraged.

For information, visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

Reading app available

The High Point Public Library now offers Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, that allows users with a valid library card access to new content that entertains, educates and provides digital experiences in addition to the library’s eBooks and audiobooks. The services include Craftsy and IndieFlix, available through the end of June.

Craftsy is an online resource for creative makers where patrons can find everything from basic instruction to advanced techniques.

IndieFlix provides access to classic and contemporary feature films, award-winning shorts, film festival favorites and documentaries from around the world.

To stream media, digital books and more, download Libby. For information, contact Julie Raynor at 336-883-3093 or julie.raynor@highpointnc.gov.

