Community Briefs

A new exhibition, NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, opens at the Greensboro History Museum on April 23. The exhibition explores choices and change over 11 elections between 1776 and 2010. It illustrates the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots in 1868 or 1990, and what influenced decisions that are still shaping democracy today.

For information, visit https://greensborohistory.org/exhibits-explore/democracy.

Tree plantings

In honor of Earth Day and National Volunteer Week, the nonprofit Greensboro Beautiful, along with volunteers from the United Way of Greater Greensboro and children from the Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro, will plant 25 native trees at Arbors at South Crossing, a Greensboro Housing Authority community previously called Smith Homes.

The planting event is set for 1:15 p.m. April 22 and it will go towards the goal of planting 100 trees in celebration of the United Way’s 100th anniversary.

The planting area will be where the community borders the recreation center property.

Volunteer workdays

Downtown Greenway will hold volunteer workdays from 9 to 11 a.m. April 23 and May 7 at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.

Experienced volunteers will guide new volunteers in the garden. Bring personal water, gardening gloves and a shovel if you have one.

Email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org or call 336-387-8355 to RSVP. A reminder will be sent the day before with parking and weather related information.

Songwriters in the Round

The High Point Arts Council is presenting a new concert series: Songwriters in the Round. These quarterly concerts will feature local singer-songwriters that frequent nearby stages and attend the High Point Songwriter’s Circle, led by Jack Gorham.

An upcoming concert is set for 7 to 9 p.m. April 23 at Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point. The featured acts include singer-songwriter William Nesmith and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/ymrkteff.

For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

Virtual gallery talk

Amy Schwartzott, curator of University Galleries at N.C. A&T, will hold a virtual gallery talk at 4 p.m. April 26.

She will speak on "Social Justice Visualized: Selections from the Collection" while presenting a combination of pieces from the galleries' African American holdings and the Mattye Reed African Heritage Collection of African art.

The talk is part of the Text-in-Community series, which includes diverse selections from A&T's art collections.

Community members can attend the event via Zoom at tinyurl.com/ncatgallerytalk.

Triad Goodwill's upcoming Second Chance Job & Resource Fair, in partnership with NC Works, Guilford Works and Greensboro Parks and Recreation, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The event will provide employment and resource opportunities specifically for justice involved individuals, however, anyone is welcome.

To further assist job seekers, Triad Goodwill will provide several, no-cost preparatory workshops at their Career Center in Greensboro, 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. The workshops will help applicants showcase their individual skills and qualities and empower them to let employers know why and how they can be an asset to their organizations.

The event will feature both a job fair and resource fair.

Job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register at https://form.jotform.com/201665157361151.

Virtual meeting

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. April 28. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mrxzwrn8 using meeting ID 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

ACAAD was established with the goal to review policies, procedures and regulations that create barriers to success for African American residents. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

UNITE Downtown Greensboro

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Family Support Network, Downtown Greensboro Incorporated and Greensboro Downtown Parks will host a free event to support inclusion of people with disabilities and special medical needs. UNITE (Understanding Needs of Inclusion Takes Everyone) Downtown Greensboro will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. May 1 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

UNITE Downtown Greensboro is a day for all members of the community to come together to celebrate people with disabilities and special medical needs. The event will showcase the many programs provided by local nonprofits and the city of Greensboro serving individuals with special needs and their families. The event will also feature games, giveaways, music, entertainment and vendors.

For information, call 336-373-2954.

Candidate forum

Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church will host a candidate forum for all candidates who have filed to run in the N.C. 6th Congressional (U.S. House) District. The church is at 2600 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro.

Doors will open at 1:15 p.m., with the forum beginning at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. A large crowd is expected, so plan to arrive early at Mount Pisgah's Welcome Center for coffee, water and light snacks.

For information, email lholmquist@bellsouth.net or call 336-558-6549.

Women to Work series

Women's Resource Center of Greensboro will offer its Women to Work series from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16-19 and 23-26. Participants must attend all eight sessions.

Sessions will be in-person at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Topics include building confidence, networking, job search strategies, resume development, interview skills and more.

Participants will receive support with job leads and career-related information after the series is complete.

To determine if this program is right for you, contact Heather Schneck at 336-275-6090, Ext. 223, or Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.

Duplicate bridge tournament

A duplicate bridge tournament, sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League, will be held May 20-22 at the Bur-Mil Clubhouse, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road in Greensboro.

There will be open and 499er games at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 20-21.

A two-session Swiss team event starts at 10 a.m. May 22.

Tournament co-chairpersons are Debbie Monroe (text or call 336-848-7892 or email debbiemonroe@bellsouth.net), and Ted Edgar (text or call 770-265-2351 or email tededgar@bellsouth.net).

Players who need a partner or team should contact Rich Peffer at 336-402-5367 (call or text) or email rpeffer325@att.net.

For information, visit www.ccbaunit169.org.

View report card

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Greensboro Branch has released its Greensboro City Council Report Card.

Sections focus on the following: Economic inclusion, police accountability, housing, poverty, health and wellness, criminality, reparations, marijuana decriminalization, environment/climate, LGBTQIA, budget, and self-assessment.

To access this 87-page document, visit www.facebook.com/greensboronaacp.

For information, email greensboronaacp@gmail.com.

National Night Out

National Night Out 2022 will take place on Aug. 2 and in-person events are planned.

Registration closes July 15. Each group will receive balloons, a new T-shirt and a yard sign.

Signup at www.signupgenius.com/go/nnogso2022.

This crime and drug prevention event is sponsored locally by the Greensboro Police Department. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community.

For information, contact a community resource officer, email communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2636.

Seeking a muralist

Creative Greensboro has issued a Request for Qualifications for individual artists interested in creating a mural on the highway retaining wall at Oka T. Hester Park in southwest Greensboro. This call for artists is open to North Carolina-based muralists. Greensboro-based artists will receive priority consideration. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 16. More information and instructions on how to apply can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com

This mural project was approved by residents in City Council District 5 through the last cycle of the city’s participatory budgeting process. A stakeholder group of District 5 residents and Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission members will select the artist.

The selected artist will receive a contract for $30,000 to cover all costs related to the project. In addition to designing and installing a mural that covers 1,000- to 2,000-square-feet of the highway retaining wall that faces the park, the artist will be responsible for leading a community engagement process to ensure the mural reflects the community.

The RFQ is the first step in the artist selection process.

Institute applications

Applications for the Greensboro Contemporary Jewish Museum Social Practice Institute, set for Sept. 8-20, will be accepted through May 15.

The institute trains Jewish identifying Southern-based artists in the pedagogy of socially engaged art practice alongside curriculum of Jewish thought leadership. Artists will return to their communities to develop and implement a social practice project.

Elsewhere is acting as both a collaborator and fiscal sponsor for this project. The museum will share about related public programs taking place during the residency when they are scheduled.

For information, visit www.greensborocjm.org/socialpracticeinstitute.

Youth Fishing Day

A Youth Fishing Day is set for 9 to 11 a.m. May 14 at the Graham-Mebane Lake, 3218 Bason Road in Mebane.

The free event is for children ages 4 to 15 and is limited to the first 100 participants to register.

Bait will be provided. Fishing rods are available to the first 40 who register. Register at www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Accepting nominations

For the 17th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients. In addition, for the eighth year, nominations for a Rising Star Award recipient are also being accepted.

The concept of the Pillars of Fame was established in 2005. The HPHA is concerned with the well-being of local youth and wanted a way to present positive, encouraging images and role models. HPHA leadership believes that youth will be influenced by former HPHA program participants who became successful and pillars of the community and demonstrate unwavering support of the mission of the HPHA.

Visit www.hpha.net or contact 336-878-2334 for nomination forms. Completed forms should be mailed or delivered by noon July 29 to 500 E. Russell Ave, High Point, NC 27260 to the attention of Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination.

Eligibility for the Pillars of Fame requires an individual to meet the following criteria: Former HPHA program participant (Section 8 or public housing); have a high school diploma or GED equivalent; be an outstanding community or civic leader; and served as a role model for families and/or community service.

Eligibility for the Rising Star Award includes: Current high school student or recent graduate (public housing or Section 8); and must have a 3.5 or higher GPA (HPHA may accept 3.0 GPA if no 3.5 GPA nominations are received).

Award recipients will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon Sept. 21 at Astor Dowdy Towers.

Audition for musicial

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. May 3-4 in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors ages 7 and older of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities and racial identities are encouraged to audition. Sign up to audition at www.creativegreenboro.com.

Actors should prepare 16 bars of a contemporary Broadway musical to sing for their audition. Sheet music is preferred and an accompanist will be provided. Actors are asked not to audition with a song from “The Sound of Music.” Rehearsals are in the evenings and on weekends as schedules permit. Performances will take place June 23-26.

Several backstage support opportunities are also available. Register to join the crew using the same online audition form.

