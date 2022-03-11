Community Briefs

Battle of Guilford Courthouse

The Battle of Guilford Courthouse re-enactment returns to Country Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13. Admission is free. The battle portion will be reenacted at 2 p.m. daily on land where the actual battle took place in 1781.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, re-enactors will set up military encampments, depicting the lives of the 18th-century Revolutionary War soldiers. Vendors will also be on hand with Colonial arts and crafts for sale. There will be food and drinks for sale at the battlefield and by Shelter 9 in Country Park. Parking is available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, where shuttles are available to take spectators to the battlefield. Due to noise of cannons and musket fire, the BarkPark off-leash dog park will be closed the entire weekend and dogs will not be permitted in Country Park during the reenactments.