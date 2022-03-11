Community Briefs

Battle of Guilford Courthouse
The Battle of Guilford Courthouse re-enactment returns to Country Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13. Admission is free. The battle portion will be reenacted at 2 p.m. daily on land where the actual battle took place in 1781.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, re-enactors will set up military encampments, depicting the lives of the 18th-century Revolutionary War soldiers. Vendors will also be on hand with Colonial arts and crafts for sale. There will be food and drinks for sale at the battlefield and by Shelter 9 in Country Park. Parking is available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, where shuttles are available to take spectators to the battlefield. Due to noise of cannons and musket fire, the BarkPark off-leash dog park will be closed the entire weekend and dogs will not be permitted in Country Park during the reenactments.
For information, call 336-373-3648 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/reenactment.
Community Festival postponed
High Point Public Library’s Community Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 12, has been postponed due to predicted inclement weather and will be rescheduled for a later date in May 2022.
For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
Women’s History Month webinar
In honor of Women’s History Month, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will discuss the legacy of Bertha Cone, who left a mark on the North Carolina High Country and Cone estate, during a webinar at 11 a.m. March 15.
Although the country estate at milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway is now named Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, the textile magnate’s wife, Bertha, lived at and managed the estate for far longer than her husband. Bertha oversaw the running of Flat Top Manor and 3,500 acres featuring a working dairy and apple orchards for nearly 40 years after her husband’s death in 1908.
In addition to her work on the estate, Bertha also served as a trustee for the Appalachian Training School, later known as Appalachian State University, and as a committee member for the Watauga County school system. Her appreciation for education was such that she operated a school on the estate grounds for her tenants’ children and those in the community, paying for books and supplies.
To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Monthly online meeting
The city of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting online at noon March 16. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/35xpummn using the meeting ID 961 9238 7706 or to dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.
The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission, and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the United States and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes and present its concerns to the commission and City Council.
Spring Environmental Series
The Downtown Greenway Spring Environmental Series includes the following:
March 15: Recycled Water Bottle Art with GreenHill
March 30: Water Quality with Sarah Praskievicz
April 18: Book Banter with Scuppernong Books
All classes will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Cairn’s Course at West Woods, 501 Guilford Ave. in Greensboro.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3pk2tkua. For information, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Monthly community meeting
Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. March 16. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/96773126553#success, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.
The force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly affected. For information, call 336-373-2038.
