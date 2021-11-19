Community Briefs

Teams are coed and instructional, allowing all children to receive equal playing time regardless of athletic ability. All games are held at the club’s gymnasium.

Parents can pick up a registration form at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point or visit www.tsabgchp.org to download a form.

For information, call Ron Rice at 336-881-5446.

Exhibit continues

Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations will be open through Nov. 28. The Greensboro History Museum is celebrating the exhibit with “Picking up Pieces: Music and Stories,” at 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at 130 Summit Ave. The museum will be open special hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to allow people to visit over the Thanksgiving holiday. The virtual exhibition and videos will remain available at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow.

“Picking up Pieces: Music and Stories” is a free event that will include a conversation about the exhibition and its local arts connections with creative leaders Darlene McClinton and Rasheem Pugh, plus a sneak peek at a new video about Greensboro hip-hop and democracy. The event will also include a live performance by singer Brandon Green, one of the many community members whose experiences, creations and guidance helped create Pieces of Now.