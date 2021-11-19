Community Briefs

Monthly online meeting
The November 2021 general monthly meeting of the NAACP Greensboro Branch is virtual and set for 5 p.m. Nov. 21.
Branch secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Nov. 20. To receive meeting access information, email secretary@naacpgso.org or call 336-273-1222.
For information, visit www.naacpgso.org.
Harvest and Holiday Markets
The Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot will re-open for its Harvest Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the renovated train depot on Railroad Street in Lexington, close to Southern Lunch Restaurant. The market will feature many of the usual farm products such as locally grown produce, plants, eggs and locally raised beef, pork, lamb and chicken. Local homemade jams, bread and other baked goods will also be available and several local craftsmen and artisans will sell handmade items.
Ken Davis will perform live music.
The second special market, the Holiday Market, will be Dec. 4.
For information, call 336-287-6017.
Work at Tanger
A job fair to recruit part-time event staff for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Approximately 100 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including: Ticket sellers and call center staff, bartenders and catering servers, guest services representatives, in house security staff, parking lot staff, ticket takers, ushers, production staff and maintenance staff.
In addition to the center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.
Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.
For information, email Mike Karczewski (box office) at Mike.Karczewski@greensboro-nc.gov; front of house (ushers, guest services, etc.) at James.Smith2@greensboro-nc.gov; and Spectra (food and beverage) at Andrew.Juska@spectraxp.com.
Ice skating rink
Downtown Graham’s ice skating rink will operate Nov. 26-Dec. 19 at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St. in Graham.
Suitable for ages 3 and older, the rink’s 45-minute sessions begin on the hour.
Admission and skates are free except for Monday’s “Reserve a Session” and Thursday’s “Skate with the Characters.”
For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Holiday Open House
The High Point Museum’s 49th annual Holiday Open House is from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The event will include take home craft kits, the HPU brass quartet, the Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church, blacksmith demonstrations and candle dipping in the Historical Park, and more. Santa Claus visits will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Also, the museum will host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Join early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. See traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. Costumes are encouraged.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Youth coed basketball
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is accepting registration through Nov. 29 for its Victory Sports Coed Basketball.
The program is for children ages 6 to 16. Player evaluations will be held Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Practice begins Dec. 6, with games on Saturdays starting Jan. 15.
Teams are coed and instructional, allowing all children to receive equal playing time regardless of athletic ability. All games are held at the club’s gymnasium.
Parents can pick up a registration form at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point or visit www.tsabgchp.org to download a form.
For information, call Ron Rice at 336-881-5446.
Exhibit continues
Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations will be open through Nov. 28. The Greensboro History Museum is celebrating the exhibit with “Picking up Pieces: Music and Stories,” at 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at 130 Summit Ave. The museum will be open special hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to allow people to visit over the Thanksgiving holiday. The virtual exhibition and videos will remain available at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow.
“Picking up Pieces: Music and Stories” is a free event that will include a conversation about the exhibition and its local arts connections with creative leaders Darlene McClinton and Rasheem Pugh, plus a sneak peek at a new video about Greensboro hip-hop and democracy. The event will also include a live performance by singer Brandon Green, one of the many community members whose experiences, creations and guidance helped create Pieces of Now.
The Pieces of Now exhibition, which opened in September 2020, features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of that summer’s social justice protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. The exhibition also invited the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis.
For information, call 336-362-7112.
