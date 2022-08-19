Community Briefs

NAACP branch meeting

The NAACP Greensboro Branch will hold its general monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

The branch secretary will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Aug. 20. To receive meeting access information, email secretary@naacpgso.org or call 336-382-6753.

For information about the branch, visit www.naacpgso.org.

JWST talk

The Guilford College Physics Department will host a NASA James Webb Space Telescope Community Event at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, featuring remarks by physics faculty members and a Guilford graduate who has worked on the JWST project.

The free program is at the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. ’60 Auditorium of the Frank Family Science Center on campus. Attendees are asked to be masked at the event and vaccinated.

During the presentation, Don Smith, Raymond Binford Professor of Physics, will offer an introduction to the Webb Telescope and its orbit. Thom Espinola, Glaxo Wellcome Professor of Physics, will talk about the science coming out of the project and some of the first images.

The program will include remarks and a Q&A with Karen Vance Richon (’84), an engineer leading the flight-dynamics team that designed the orbit for the spacecraft.

Plans are to show a full-dome NASA movie about the engineering challenges of designing, launching and operating the Hubble Space Telescope, the New Horizons Spacecraft, JWST and future space missions.

Weather permitting, there will be a viewing from the J. Donald Cline Observatory following the main presentation.

For information about JWST, visit http://webb.nasa.gov. For information about the event, contact Smith at smith4@guilford.edu or 336-316-2162.

Fall music classes

Moore Music Company is offering a new lineup of three group classes this fall: Harmonious Hands, a beginner level small harp class for elementary age students; Ready to Shine, an audition prep class for young performers (first through 12th grades) interested in musical theater or choir; and Rhythm in Me, a hand drumming class for all ages.

An open house is planned for Aug. 20 at 615 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Meet the harp instructor, Bethany Lancaster, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; the vocal instructor, Alicia Reid, from noon to 1 p.m.; and the percussion instructor, Erik Schmidt, from 2 to 3 p.m.

For information, call 336-274-4636 or visit www.mooremusiccompany.com.

History Lunch Break

Join a History Lunch Break conversation about historic North Carolina suffrage stories for Women’s Equality Day from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 in the lobby of the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Special guests include Angela Robbins from the Meredith College History Department and Liz Torres Melendez from the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum and State Historic Site. They will discuss North Carolina suffragists and the efforts to pass the 19th Amendment in 1920.

This History Lunch Break supports N.C. Democracy: Eleven Elections. This exhibition explores choices and change across 11 state elections between 1776 and 2010, illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.

Guests for this free event are invited to bring a lunch or order delivery from The Bodega at 336-808-5340. Lunch orders to The Bodega must be placed by 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

Carolina Weddings Shows

The Carolina Weddings Shows are set for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Greensboro Coliseum and from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The fashion shows will be anchored by David’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse.

“From cakes to venues, from photographers to fashions, from music to caterers, these are the region’s premiere wedding events,” according to Don Freedman, producer of the shows. “Couples will meet hundreds of exhibitors — which is great news for anyone planning a 2022 or 2023 wedding.”

Attendees can also win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Discount tickets are available at www.33BRIDE.com. Brides who attend the Greensboro show get a free ticket to the Winston-Salem show.

For information, call 336-545-1970.

Black Luxe Expo

The Black Luxe Expo is set for noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.

The free community trade show features Black-owned businesses and organizations from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland. Guest can register for free at https://bit.ly/3MgPK2Q.

In addition to live music, retail shopping and food trucks, the expo has added an educational segment featuring keynote speaker David Lee, owner of Ebony Ascent, discussing financial literacy and the rise of the Black billionaire.

To promote wellness within the African American and BIPOC communities, expo sponsor, Healthy Blue NC, will provide free on-site screenings for blood pressure and A1C glucose testing.

Other expo highlights include a free interactive photo booth, adult gaming tent, cash bar, swag bags, a designated Kid Zone with fun activities and a play area, free books courtesy of the High Point Public Library Mobile Bus, and a fire truck exploratory experience, featuring the High Point Police Department.

For information, visit www.blackluxeco.com/expo.