Community Briefs

The High Point Theatre will host mystifier Mike Super for a family-friendly show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase by phone or in person at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at https://highpointtheatre.com. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, call the box office directly; resident discounts are not available online.

Super has been hailed by critics as the “Dane Cook of magic.” Criss Angel himself praised Super on live network television in front of millions. Ellen DeGeneres brought Super on her show to make her appear from nothing but shadows, and he did it.

Museum expands hours

The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. is now open with regular operating hours. The museum, which has recently opened on Saturdays, is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.