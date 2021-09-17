Community Briefs

Best Little Train Show
Lewis Recreation Center, in partnership with the Carolina Model Railroaders, will host the 2021 Best Little Train Show in Greensboro from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at 3110 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro. The cost is $5, or free for children 11 and younger.
More than 1,000 model trains, trucks and cars will be for sale. For information, contact Jim Turkett at jturkett@gmail.com or 336-314-3341, or visit carolinamodelrr.org.
Annual Pow Wow
The Guilford Native American Association will hold its 44th annual Pow Wow today through Sunday, Sept. 17-19, at Country Park, 3801 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro. Children age 6 and younger will be admitted free. Admission for children ages 7 to 12 is $5; admission is $8 for everyone 13 and older. Discounted multi-day passes are also available.
Pow Wow is the time of year when Native Americans get together to dance, sing, visit with old friends and meet new ones. The event will include a dance and drum competition, arts and crafts, and traditional food. Participants are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. A shuttle will be provided from the parking area to the Pow Wow.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 18, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Masks are strongly suggested in large group settings where social distancing is difficult. Learn more about the association at Guilfordnative.com.
Civil rights center program
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will offer the program “Why Not Democracy?” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
This event is in-person and over Zoom.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/b5686ay3.
For information, call 336-274-9199.
Little Free Library Palooza
A Little Free Library Palooza is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.
There will be book sleeve tye-dying, bookmark decorating, book making, food and more.
To confirm attendance, contact Briana Brown at brianabrown2329@gmail.com.
Fall art series
The Downtown Greenway fall art series continues with Jim Gallucci from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Morehead Park, 475 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
Gallucci, the creator of Over.Under.Pass, will share his inspiration for the gates and metal work that transformed the railroad underpass located at Morehead Park.
This is free but registration is required. For information, visit www.downtowngreenway.org/events.
Constitution Day celebration
U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, who represents North Carolina’s 6th District, will be the speaker for Guilford Technical Community College’s Constitution Day celebration at noon today, Sept. 17, at the Koury Auditorium on the Jamestown campus at 601 High Point Road in Jamestown.
Organized by the GTCC political science club and student government association, this annual event is free and open to the public with no RSVP required.
Constitution Day is celebrated annually on Sept. 17, celebrating the signing of the Constitution by the American founders on Sept. 17, 1787.
In addition to her Constitution Day address, Manning will take questions from the audience.
Virtual monthly meeting
The September general monthly meeting of the NAACP Greensboro Branch is virtual and set for 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Sept. 18.
To receive meeting access information, email Spearman at secretary@naacpgso.org or call 336-273-1222.
International Red Panda Day
The Greensboro Science Center’s International Red Panda Day celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
Activities include a scavenger hunt and the opportunity to become an official Red Panda Ranger. Special paintings created by the GSC’s red pandas, Tai and Usha, will be available for purchase, with proceeds going toward red panda conservation.
Red pandas are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with less than 2,500 individuals remaining in the wild.
Family Fun Day
The Glenwood Branch of the Greensboro Public Library and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department are offering a Family Fun Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro. The event will include games, crafts, music, snacks, martial arts, step teams and more.
Parenting and mental health professionals will offer information and activities. Community partners include 4-H and Youth Development; N.C. Cooperative Extension; Colgate Dental; Children’s Home Society; Faith Action International; Glenwood Mural Project; Greensboro Fire Department; Guilford County Schools – Homeless Liaison Office; Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies YWCA; NAMI Guilford; Piedmont Triad Regional Council on Aging; Strong Minds, Strong Communities; and UNCG Psychology Clinic.
Harry Turfle, Glenwood artist-in-residence for the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, has been hosting art-related, community-engagement activities since June. He will bring artists Deanna Williams and Jessica Jackson, members of the Black Women’s Art Collective, to the event to host free art-making activities. The Neighborhood Arts Residency Program is sponsored by Creative Greensboro.
COVID-19 protocols including face coverings will be in effect. For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
‘Chasing Trane’
The High Point Museum will show the documentary, “Chasing Trane,” in the lecture gallery at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Thursday, Sept. 23, marks what would have been the 95th birthday of High Point jazz musician John Coltrane. The museum is celebrating with this showing.
The celebration coincides with the museum’s current exhibition “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart,” curated by the Grammy Museum, open through Dec. 5. The exhibition features 20 photographs of Coltrane taken by the legendary cultural photographer Chuck Stewart and an alto saxophone used by the jazz musician.
This is a free event for all ages.
Mystifier act in High Point
The High Point Theatre will host mystifier Mike Super for a family-friendly show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available to purchase by phone or in person at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at https://highpointtheatre.com. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, call the box office directly; resident discounts are not available online.
Super has been hailed by critics as the “Dane Cook of magic.” Criss Angel himself praised Super on live network television in front of millions. Ellen DeGeneres brought Super on her show to make her appear from nothing but shadows, and he did it.
Museum expands hours
The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. is now open with regular operating hours. The museum, which has recently opened on Saturdays, is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The museum is home to a wide variety of permanent exhibitions that offer insight into High Point’s past. In the museum’s main gallery space, visitors can explore the images and stories that record the individuals who lived, worshiped and worked in High Point. The Furniture Heritage gallery examines the history of the relationship between the furniture industry and the people of High Point, offering a unique perspective on the history of furniture manufacturing in the area. High Point native Meredith Slane Michener’s exhibition, “Meredith’s Miniatures,” features vignettes of real rooms, real places, the far away and the fanciful.
The museum is hosting two traveling exhibitions, “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart,” which runs through Dec. 5 and “African American Musicians of North Carolina,” which runs through Sept. 22.
The Historical Park, which includes the Blacksmith Shop, Hoggatt House, Haley House and Little Red Schoolhouse, will keep its regular operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. The Haley House will remain closed to interior tours for the time being.
Big Sweep litter cleanup
The city of Greensboro and Greensboro Beautiful, in partnership with the Piedmont Triad Big Sweep, will host the annual Big Sweep litter cleanup days on Oct. 2-18. Volunteers can help clean up local parks, streets, parking lots, streams and neighborhoods in Greensboro. Participate by registering at greensborobeautiful.org/litter-cleanups/big-sweep.
Limited quantities of supplies — litter grabbers, trash bags, buckets, gloves and safety vests — will be available. These must be reserved online at tinyurl.com/5y786xns and picked up at the Big Sweep Kickoff Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive.
At the kickoff event, Greensboro Beautiful will also be collecting non-perishable food, baby supplies, face masks, soap, hand sanitizer and toilet paper to donate to Greensboro Urban Ministry and FaithAction International House.
The Big Sweep is also sponsored by Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, Crescent Rotary Club, Ocean Conservancy and Keep America Beautiful.
For information, contact Alex Zaleski at alexandra.zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7507.
Winter Wonderlights preview
The Greensboro Science Center has announced that Glow for Greensboro, an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5.
Glow for Greensboro, sponsored by PMi (Pest Management), is a night for sponsors who help make Winter Wonderlights 2021 possible. Sponsors are invited to enjoy refreshments, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks as they get a first look at this year’s show. Each Glow for Greensboro sponsor receives a designated number of tickets to the preview event to share with friends and family (ages 21 and older only). Tickets are required for entry and may only be obtained via sponsorship.
To become a sponsor, visit greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/glow/ or email kneff@greensboroscience.org.
Winter Wonderlights 2021 will open to all guests Nov. 6. Tickets may be purchased online beginning Sept. 23.
Youth baseball program
Graham Recreation and Parks will offer an instructional youth baseball program for the fall season.
This baseball skills clinic will teach the fundamentals of baseball as well as feature scrimmages to mimic game-like situations. Players will work on base running, bunting, hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, etc.
Emphasis will be placed on transitioning to 14U and middle school rules.
Players will scrimmage each other at the end of each practice starting in the second week. The instructor is Efren Saenz.
Online registration is through Oct. 12.
For information, call 336-570-6718 or visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com. They are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.