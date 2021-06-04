Community Briefs

For information, visit www.linktransit.org.

Park construction about to begin

The $4.8 million Battleground Parks District construction at Country Park is about to begin. To support this next phase of development, the Nathaniel Greene Drive loop through the park will permanently close to motor vehicle traffic beginning June 21. Residents are advised to leave their motor vehicles at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, while they enjoy Country Park. The loop road with remain open for bicyclists and pedestrians during construction.

City voters approved Parks and Recreation bonds in 2016 to redevelop one of the city’s busiest parks as part of the joint tourism campaign, the Battleground Parks District. The project will add Parks and Recreation’s first zipline over Sloan Lake, skywalk pathways in the trees, a new promenade area for events, an additional picnic shelter and restrooms. The dog park will be moved near the Lawndale Drive park entrance, next to a new ADA accessible parking area.

The loop road only allows motor vehicle traffic on weekdays.

Residents who use mobility devices and have accessibility concerns may contact the Country Park staff at 336-430-6562 during park hours.