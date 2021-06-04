Community Briefs

Free swim lessons
Carolina Swims Foundation and the Greensboro Aquatic Center are working together to provide free swim lessons for underserved children and children in foster care.
The program will begin June 8 and includes four lessons over a two-week period at the GAC.
Carolina Swims Foundation has provided the ‘gift of swim’ to more than 230 children in foster care.
To register for the free swim lessons, visit carolinaswimsfoundation.org. All children registered with CSF will receive a backpack that contains necessary equipment to learn how to swim and can double as a school bag.
Join virtual meeting
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/nm8rs3y8. The meeting ID is 981 1714 0243 and the passcode is 026233. To join the meeting by phone, call 929-205-6099.
Human Rights Commission promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status. For information, call 336-373-2038.
Master Gardener’s ‘Stroll & Shop’
The Guilford County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will open its nursery for “Stroll & Shop” (in person) from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 12 at the Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.
Inventory is limited and the nursery area is small, so shoppers may experience a short wait if the nursery gets crowded.
Customers can pay by exact cash or checks made out to GCEMGVA. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted.
Customers should bring their own boxes and load their plants. Parking is available in front of the barn. To see the inventory list, visit https://go.ncsu.edu/passalong_plant_sale.
For information, call 336-641-2400.
Fundraising gala
Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue’s inaugural Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats Gala is set for 6 to 11 p.m. June 18 at Foreign Cars Italia, 5603 Roanne Way in Greensboro. Participants may enjoy an elegant gourmet dinner and dancing while dressed in their most eloquent cat-themed attire.
This fundraising event is being held to raise awareness about the cruelty exotic animals face in the United States and about the importance of the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
Monies raised will go toward the construction of a new sanctuary being built in Fair Bluff.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, June 7.
To purchase tickets, call 336-392-8386 or visit tinyurl.com/664jnumb.
Virtual assessment
A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will be evaluating the Greensboro Police Department from Monday, June 7, to Wednesday, June 9. During the virtual assessment, the CALEA assessors will examine all aspects of the department’s policy and procedures, management, operations and support services to determine if the department continues to meet the commission’s state-of-the-art standards for law enforcement agencies as part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation.
As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, in the city of Greensboro’s Council Chamber, 300 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Residents may also provide comments to the assessment team by calling 336-373-2436 between 2 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.
A copy of the standards is available at the Greensboro Police Department, 100 Police E. Plaza. Local contact can be made with Accreditation Manager Shelia Santor at 336-373-7793. Persons wishing to offer written comments about the department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
Fare free rides
Link Transit, a public transportation service connecting Burlington, Gibsonville and Alamance Community College, is going fare free and expanding service hours as it celebrates five years of providing transportation service to the community. Since it was launched June 6, 2016, Link Transit has provided more than 400,000 rides.
On June 1, 2021, Burlington City Council approved the use of funding from the Federal Transit Administration CARES Act to provide fare free transportation on Link Transit. Additionally, City Council responded to the most frequent request from Link Transit riders and authorized the addition of Saturday service from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
As restrictions related to COVID-19 have been adjusted, Link Transit will resume its pre-pandemic service hours on Monday, June 7. Routes on weekdays will end at 8 p.m. with the last buses leaving the Downtown Burlington Transit Hub by 6:35 p.m. Face masks must be worn at all times by all workers and by riders older than 2.
For information, visit www.linktransit.org.
Park construction about to begin
The $4.8 million Battleground Parks District construction at Country Park is about to begin. To support this next phase of development, the Nathaniel Greene Drive loop through the park will permanently close to motor vehicle traffic beginning June 21. Residents are advised to leave their motor vehicles at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, while they enjoy Country Park. The loop road with remain open for bicyclists and pedestrians during construction.
City voters approved Parks and Recreation bonds in 2016 to redevelop one of the city’s busiest parks as part of the joint tourism campaign, the Battleground Parks District. The project will add Parks and Recreation’s first zipline over Sloan Lake, skywalk pathways in the trees, a new promenade area for events, an additional picnic shelter and restrooms. The dog park will be moved near the Lawndale Drive park entrance, next to a new ADA accessible parking area.
The loop road only allows motor vehicle traffic on weekdays.
Residents who use mobility devices and have accessibility concerns may contact the Country Park staff at 336-430-6562 during park hours.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2022. The park will remain open during construction. Residents who want to avoid the construction are encouraged to download the free Piedmont Discovery mobile app to search other parks in Greensboro and throughout Guilford County.
Greensboro Children’s Business FairGreensboro Downtown Parks will host the Greensboro Children’s Business Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 12-July 3, at LeBauer Park’s South Lawn at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
This market gives children the opportunity to showcase their businesses. Participants will operate booths in LeBauer Park, sharing their ideas with the public.
For information, call 336-373-7533 or visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org/greensboro.
MUSEP returns
Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park Concert Series will return for its 42nd season at 6 p.m. July 11.
The first four events will be livestreamed on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro, and the city of Greensboro’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.
The last four events will take place at White Oak Amphitheatre.
Concertgoers will see and hear from the Greensboro Concert Band, Sweet Dreams and doby. Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, Colin Cutler and Soultrii.
Visit www.creativegreensboro.com for more information.
Cultural Affairs Commission
As envisioned in the Creative Greensboro Cultural Arts Plan, Greensboro has created the Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission. Residents are invited to apply to become members of the commission. Fill out the commission interest form at www.creativegreensboro.com. Applications are due by June 25.
Creative Greensboro’s Office of Arts and Culture, along with members of the Cultural Arts Taskforce, will review the applications and recommend an initial slate of candidates for the commission, which will be considered by City Council. Terms will begin in the fall.
This nine-member volunteer board will be comprised of Greensboro residents who represent the creative community, business community, arts and culture patrons and participants, and members of the general public. The commission will promote the work of the City’s office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro, and serve as liaisons to the City Council.
Members will counsel Creative Greensboro’s staff leadership regarding strategic direction and make recommendations to City Council on programs designed to achieve the objectives of the Creative Greensboro Cultural Arts Plan. Commission members will serve a three-year term, with the possibility of reappointment for one additional three-year term.
Meetings will be held monthly on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Golf fundraiser
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will commemorate Dr. George Simkins Jr. during its golf fundraising classic at 8:30 a.m. July 26.
Early bird registration ends July 12.
More details are to come.
Register at info@sitinmovement.org.
National Night Out
National Night Out 2021 is set for Aug. 3 this year with plans to offer in-person events with potential modifications as things reopen with safety in mind.
Registration closes July 16. Each group will receive balloons, a new T-shirt and a yard sign.
To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/gsonno2021.
This unique crime and drug prevention event is sponsored locally by the Greensboro Police Department. The event seeks to enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community.
For information, ask a community resource officer, call 336-373-2636 or email communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov.