July 4th event

Presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union, this year’s Freedom Race and Freedom Fest will be held on July 4 and feature plenty of live music, strolling performers and many more surprises.

Volunteer, vendor and performer sign-up forms are located on the event website: funfourthfestival.org.

Fun Fourth will kick-off the morning of July 4 with the annual Freedom Run. Registrations for the race are underway at www.freedomrun10k.com.

The Freedom Fest will be held along Elm Street from 1 to 6 p.m.

Fireworks will follow the Greensboro Grasshoppers home game. To purchase tickets, visit www.milb.com/greensboro/tickets/single-game-tickets.

GCJAC meeting

The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission will introduce a community forum format at select monthly meetings beginning April 20. The commission, which meets monthly on the third Thursday, will use the new format every other month.

The first forum takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 20 at Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road in Greensboro.

This forum will discuss GCJAC’s mission and how it benefits the community. Greensboro Police Chief John W. Thompson will participate and explain how the department uses a community engagement tool to better understand the public’s perceptions of safety and the City police department. Read more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Surveys.

Following a standard GCJAC meeting in May, the June program will be a community forum that considers best practices for involvement in minor traffic incidents. Forums will be held in various locations throughout Greensboro.

Learn more about GCJAC at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GCJAC.

Lodge exhibition

The High Point Museum will open “Fields & Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935,” a free exhibition on the history of Deep River Lodge, the families who have owned it and the many people who worked there, on April 28. The exhibition will be open through Jan. 31, 2024.

The hunting lodge phenomenon in the Piedmont at the turn of the 20th century is a forgotten story of North Carolina’s past. For decades, America’s wealthiest men enjoyed hunting game birds across the open farmland. Many established permanent estates for their hobby. Deep River Lodge near Jamestown was one of the grandest examples.

This exhibit features photos and artifacts from Deep River Lodge. Visitors will see professional photographs of the prize-winning dogs and the lodge’s visitors out on hunts. Many items left at the estate after its closure will be on view as well, including travel trunks filled with clothing and accouterments, dog crates, books and passenger tickets from steamship travel with the dogs.

In conjunction with this exhibition, a number of programs have been planned. The first will be the virtual “The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife” at 5:30 p.m. May 25, facilitated by Ehris Urban & Velya Jancz-Urban.

Car and bike show

The 11th Annual “King of the Ranch” Car & Bike Show, to benefit AuthoraCare Collective’s Kids Path program, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Cadillac Ranch, 6330 David Moore Road in Burlington.

Hosted by Lakeview Speed Shop, car/bike registration is $20 and admission to the public is $10. The event will include music by Toyz and Red Dirt Revival, food, a 50/50 raffle and more. Rain date is April 23.

Kids Path, a specialized program of AuthoraCare, provides support for medically fragile children and grieving children. The program relies on public support for nearly 70 percent of its operating budget. For information, visit www.authoracare.org/kids-path.

For more details on the car and bike show, contact Jamie Boone at 336-213-2684.

Black Patriots

Discover the little-known histories of Black Patriots who took part in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse at Rediscovering Black Patriots of the American Revolution at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park Visitor Center, 2332 New Garden Road, Greensboro. This free program is a collaboration between Greensboro Public Library, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and the Greensboro History Museum.

Ishmael Titus was just one of the Black Patriots who took part in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse in 1781. Centuries later, his descendants have worked to uncover his story. Learn more about the experiences of enslaved and free people of color at Guilford Courthouse, and about the sources family and professional historians are drawing on to bring those stories to light.

Guest speakers include Ernest Hooker, an instructor at N.C. A&T, who has been teaching African American history and military history for nearly a decade. Sage Chioma is the descendant of Ishmael Titus and an addiction and substance abuse counselor in Greensboro. Her ancestor fought in several Revolutionary War battles. Arthur Erickson is the government documents librarian at the Greensboro Public Library and the 2023 recipient of the Jack Dewar Sr. Award from the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society, North Carolina Piedmont-Triad Chapter for his 25 years of service and support to the organization. Scott Culclasure, author of “A Guide to the Monuments, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park,” will offer an overview of the battle and the site’s history.

Established on March 2, 1917, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park was the first Revolutionary War battlefield protected by the federal government. The Battle of Guilford Courthouse, fought on March 15, 1781, was one of the most intense engagements of the American Revolution.

Auditions

Creative Greensboro and Community Theatre of Greensboro will hold auditions for the Tony award-winning musical “Once on This Island,” directed by Todd Fisher and Rozalynn Fulton, from 2 to 4 p.m. April 30 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 1 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors of all ages and experience levels, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or racial identity, are welcome to register for an audition. There are limited roles available ages 8 to 12. Register for an audition at creativegreenboro.com or ctgso.org.

Actors should prepare 16 bars of a contemporary Broadway musical to sing for their audition. All actors will be asked to participate in a brief movement audition. Actors are asked not to audition with a song from “Once on This Island.” Rehearsals are in the evenings and on weekends as schedules permit. Performances will take place June 22-25. Not a performer but you still want to participate? Several backstage support opportunities are also available. Register to join the crew using the same online audition form.

Plant sale

The Lutheran Church of Our Father at 3304 Groometown Road in Greensboro will hold a plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. The rain date is noon to 4 p.m. April 23.

More than three dozen types of plants, everything from perennials and annuals to ground covers, herbs and vegetables will be sold.

Some plants are ready to transplant now, and some can continue growing first.

Proceeds will benefit the church’s various ministries, from hosting 12-step programs to Sunday worship.

Arts Unbound Festival

Creative Aging Network-NC will host its inaugural Arts Unbound Festival: An Open House & Celebration of Older Americans Month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. There will be campus and studio tours all day at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

There will be a Native American Blessing of the Land, more than 50 art exhibitions, demonstrations, free art sessions, live music, vendor booths, free refreshments and more. This is a rain or shine event.

Artists 50 and older were invited to participate in a community art show in celebration of Older Americans Month. Original works of art (both two-dimensional and three-dimensional) will be on view until May 31. Most of the artists will be in attendance to represent their work during the festival on May 6.

For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit https://can-nc.org/events.

Golf event

Registration is now open for the International Civil Rights Center and Museum’s Simkins Annual Golf Classic, set for June 5. The tournament will take place at Forest Oaks Country Club, 4600 Forest Oaks Drive in Greensboro.

The cost for individual players is $125 through May 22 and $150 thereafter.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mr8zm6r6.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

Jazz event

Celebrate National Jazz Appreciation and National Poetry Month with Jazz, Poetry and Paint at 7 p.m. April 28 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro. Everyone is encouraged to express their creativity with an open mic event for poets, singers, and musicians while the audience creates artwork inspired by the music and poetry.

In the month of April National Jazz Month honors one of America’s earliest and iconic art forms. April is also National Poetry Month. During the month of April, millions of readers celebrate the importance of poetry in our culture and everyday lives.

Performers will sign-up at the door to participate in the open mic session. Canvases, paint and other art supplies will be provided. Seating for this free event is limited, and registration is encouraged. To register or for more information about this program, call 336-335-5430 or email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.

Green Reads Event

Hear from self-professed weather geek Dennis Mersereau and learn a little about what fills our skies at noon April 21 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Author of “The Extreme Weather Survival Manual,” Mersereau will discuss his latest book, “The Skies Above.”

Mersereau is a weather writer and author with more than a decade of experience covering wild storms in the U.S., Canada and around the world.

This program is part of the Green Reads series which is a monthly nature/environmental book discussion group hosted by the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch. This program is being offered in person and via Zoom. To register, e-mail melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

Earth Day event

The City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market have partnered to host Earth Day at the Curb, from 7:30 a.m. to noon on April 22 at the market, 501 Yanceyville St. The event commemorates the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day and supports the city’s goal of prioritizing sustainability. There will be a variety of programming and vendors promoting sustainability, along with live music, interactive stations and educational resources such as a free electric bus tour to and from the City’s J. Douglas Galyon Depot on East Washington Street.

The city’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience and the Community Sustainability Council will also launch the #LiveGreen Awards Program, which will feature Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan reading Greensboro’s first Earth Day proclamation.

Throughout April, the city is hosting Earth Day Bingo to celebrate the “green” in Greensboro. By participating in attainable, daily activities, residents can win prizes. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yt4dr8b8.

Demo Day

Try kayaking, canoeing, standup paddleboarding or rowing at Demo Day set for noon to 4 p.m. April 30 at Lake Townsend, 6332 Townsend Road, Browns Summit.

This free event will feature expert paddling demonstrations, live music and food trucks. All boat launch fees, fishing pier fees and boat rental fees are waived. Check out info booths from Get Outdoors Paddle & Pedal, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, City of Greensboro environmental educators, and many others. Enter the raffle to win items like a lake annual pass, kayak rentals or a fishing pier pass.

Children under 16 require permission from an adult to paddle. Lake Townsend will be closed to power boats during this event.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.

Burlington public input meeting

The City of Burlington is undergoing a streetscape project. The city received $10,000,000 from the state budget to replace downtown water and sewer lines. The water and sewer replacement project funded through the state budget will impact streets and service laterals in the downtown area.

The project will be completed on a block-by-block basis to reduce overall impacts. The city will communicate with property, business owners and the community on timelines and area impacts. The project is estimated at this time to begin the spring of 2024.

There are several enhancements and improvements that will be performed in conjunction with the water and sewer project. These include curb/sidewalk replacements, curb extensions, and other streetscape elements.

The city has contracted with WithersRavenel to compete this project. As part of this project the city will hold a session where the public can provide input at 6 p.m. April 20 at the downstairs Municipal Room located at City Hall, 425 S. Lexington Ave.

Day of Prayer programs

The City of High Point Human Relations Commission will collaborate with local faith leaders to host two Multi-Faith Day of Prayer programs on May 4 at the High Point Public Library Arts & Education Plaza, 901 N. Main St. The morning program will begin at 7:15 a.m., and the evening program will begin at 6 p.m.

Inspired by the annual National Day of Prayer observed on the first Thursday of May, the High Point Multi-Faith Day of Prayer will welcome people of all faiths to pray for the community. This year’s local event will be on the theme of peace, love and hope and will include prayers from multiple faiths.

For information about this free event, call 336-883-3124.

Keb’ Mo’ coming to High Point

Five time Grammy Award winning blues icon Keb’ Mo’ is coming to High Point to perform at the 12th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival set for Sept. 3 in Oak Hollow Park.

Keb’ Mo’ is one of the most accomplished and respected artists working in contemporary roots music today, with a career spanning almost 50 years.

The festival honors Coltrane, a globally revered jazz saxophonist, composer and High Point native son. Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.