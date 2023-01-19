Community Briefs

Briefs headline here

Greensboro Parks and Recreation will hold a celebration and dedication of the Downtown Greenway's Freedom Cornerstone, "Ascension" by Radcliffe Bailey, at 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the corner of East Gate City Boulevard and Murrow Boulevard.

"Ascension" is Greensboro's most recent major public art installation, and is the greenway's fourth and final cornerstone.

A reception will follow at the Historic Magnolia House.

Event parking is available at 750 Plott St. and 521 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.

For information, email chelsea.phipps@greensboro-nc.gov.

Also, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum will also be hosting Andrew Young, the former congressman and ambassador, in conversation with UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam, as part of its Civil Rights Speaker Series. The event is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the UNCG Auditorium. Tickets can be found at sitinmovement.org.