Community Briefs

Pool upgrades

City of Burlington’s Maynard Aquatic Center is due for some major repairs and ADA upgrades. The facility will close Sept. 10 so that phase one of those repairs and upgrades can begin. The MAC has provided the community with swim lessons, exercise classes and lap swims since it opened in 1996.

Current MAC memberships will be extended for an amount of time equal to the length of the closure. Members may also use the Alamance County Community YMCA for lap swimming free of charge during this period.

In phase one of the construction, the pool shell will be repaired and replastered, new stainless-steel grates will be installed around the pool, depth markers will be upgraded, and PebbleTec will be installed on the entry ramp to make it less slippery. The pump room will be remodeled and upgraded with a new filter, a new chemical controller, a new water level controller and a new digital flow meter.

The closure for phase one is expected to be approximately three months, though with ongoing delays common in the construction industry these days, it may take longer.

In phase two of construction, the pool enclosure will be replaced, and several upgrades will be made for ADA compliance. The pool enclosure (the fabric cover that allows for year-round use) is nearing the expected end of life and there are also some potential structural issues with the enclosure frame that will be fully evaluated during phase one of construction. The renovations for ADA compliance include renovating the administrative counter to meet height requirements and adjusting locker room benches.

The timing for phase two of the repair and upgrades has not yet been determined and will be informed by evaluations made during phase one of construction.

Assistance after a burglary

A new pilot project developed by experts at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, and implemented with the Greensboro Police Department, aims to support burglary victims through the use of an automated conversational assistant.

The RTI-developed chatbot, called the Enhanced Virtual Victim Assistant, may improve the ability of law enforcement to respond to the needs of victims of burglary and refer them to community-based support and services without an additional drain on limited police resources. Fewer than 5% of burglary victims receive assistance, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

EVVA will also advise burglary victims on what to expect after a burglary occurs, steps to take to secure their residence and personal items, and will provide links to the department phone numbers and emails.

EVVA is now live on the Greensboro EVVA website at https://burglaryhelp.com/greensboro/ and offers 24-hour assistance.

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in October at the following Seagrove potteries:

Blue Hen Pottery, 247 W. Main St.

Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, 129 E. Main St.

The Triangle Studio, 1140 N.C. 705

Crystal King Pottery, 2475 N.C. 705

Thomas Pottery, 1295 W. N.C. 705.

Visit www.potterspumpkinpatch.com for a list of happenings, to find out more about each potter and their shop’s weekly open hours.

As an event sponsor, The General Wine and Brew will offer handmade collectible pottery mugs and a seasonal selection of pumpkin brews. Located in downtown Seagrove, The General Wine and Brew is a retail wine shop and bar and will be open each event Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. It will have a small plates menu and a selection of craft beer and fine wine. For information, visit www.thegeneralwineandbrew.com.

Seeking muralist

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking a muralist to design and install a community-informed, spray-painted mural on Peeler Recreation Center. The selected artist will receive a contract for $12,000 to cover materials, artist fees and costs to complete the mural. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. For details and to apply, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

This mural project is part the Peeler Community Park Plan approved by City Council in 2019 and the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program Grant received for the outdoor improvement at Peeler Community Park. The mural will be installed on the seven-paneled wall facing Phillips Avenue. A community stakeholder committee will provide support to the project, including selection of the artist. The committee includes residents who live in neighborhoods close to the Peeler Recreation Center and members of the Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission.