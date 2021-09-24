Community Briefs

Creativity workshops
Guilford Technical Community College is hosting a Cultivating Creativity and Community Workshops Series. The free workshops, held on the Jamestown campus in Gerald Hall, Room 213, are open to GTCC students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community.
Here is the schedule:
- Textile Basket: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
- Empty Bowls Pottery: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
- Lino Stamp and Print: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 15.
- Pendant Ocarina: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
- Ceramic Glazing: 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 9.
- How to Draw People: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19.
To register for a workshop, email Patricia Drummond, pddrummond@gtcc.edu.
Mystifier in High Point
The High Point Theatre will host mystifier Mike Super for a family-friendly show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available to purchase by phone at 336-887-3001, in person at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays or at https://highpointtheatre.com. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, call the box office directly; resident discounts are not available online.
Super has been hailed by critics as the “Dane Cook of magic.” Criss Angel himself praised Super on live network television in front of millions. Ellen DeGeneres brought Super on her show to make her appear from nothing but shadows, and he did it.
Local authors
Several local authors will make appearances at the Winston-Salem Writers’ table at the Bookmarks' Festival of Books and Authors set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the corner of Holly Avenue and Poplar Street in Winston-Salem. Authors who are expected include: Sam Barbee, Jenny Bates, Martha Chamberlain, Ruben Gonzales, Steve Lindahl, Donna Wallace and Sonya Deulina Williams.
Copies of the 2021 edition of “Flying South,” a Winston-Salem Writers publication based on the annual literary competition, will be available to purchase for $10.
For information, visit bookmarksnc.org/festival.
Le Dîner en Blanc
Greensboro will host its very first Le Dîner en Blanc on Sunday, Sept. 26, in one of the city’s best-known public spaces. To participate in this first edition, people can sign up via the website at greensboro.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on the Register tab.
To ensure that the location is kept secret until last minute, guests meet at assigned departure location and are escorted by Le Dîner en Blanc volunteers.
To keep up to date on event announcements, Follow DinerEnBlanc.Greensboro on Facebook or dinerenblanc.greensboro on Instagram. The handles are #dinerenblanc and #debgreensboro2021, respectively.
Museum hours
The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. is now open with the regular operating hours. The museum, which has recently opened on Saturdays, is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The museum is home to a wide variety of permanent exhibitions that offer insight into High Point's past. In the museum's main gallery space, visitors can explore the images and stories that record the individuals who lived, worshiped and worked in High Point. The Furniture Heritage gallery examines the history of the relationship between the furniture industry and the people of High Point, offering a unique perspective on the history of furniture manufacturing in the area. High Point native Meredith Slane Michener's exhibition, "Meredith’s Miniatures,” features vignettes of real rooms, real places, the far away and the fanciful.
The museum is hosting a traveling exhibition, “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart,” curated by the Grammy Museum, which runs through Dec. 5.
The Historical Park, which includes the Blacksmith Shop, Hoggatt House, Haley House and Little Red Schoolhouse, will keep its regular operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. The Haley House will remain closed to interior tours for the time being.
Big Sweep
The city of Greensboro and Greensboro Beautiful, in partnership with the Piedmont Triad Big Sweep, will host the annual Big Sweep litter cleanup days Oct. 2-18. Volunteers can help clean up local parks, streets, parking lots, streams and neighborhoods in Greensboro by registering at greensborobeautiful.org/litter-cleanups/big-sweep.
Limited quantities of supplies — litter grabbers, trash bags, buckets, gloves and safety vests — will be available. These must be reserved online at tinyurl.com/5y786xns and fetched at the Big Sweep Kickoff Day, set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive.
At the kickoff event, Greensboro Beautiful will also be collecting non-perishable food, baby supplies, face masks, soap, hand sanitizer and toilet paper to donate to Greensboro Urban Ministry and FaithAction International House.
The Big Sweep is also sponsored by Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, Crescent Rotary Club, Ocean Conservancy and Keep America Beautiful.
For information, contact Alex Zaleski at alexandra.zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7507.
Winter Wonderlights preview
The Greensboro Science Center has announced that Glow for Greensboro, an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5.
Glow for Greensboro, sponsored by PMi (Pest Management) is a night for sponsors, who help make Winter Wonderlights 2021 possible. Sponsors are invited to enjoy refreshments, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks as they get a first look at this year’s show. Each Glow for Greensboro sponsor receives a designated number of tickets to the preview event to share with friends and family (ages 21 and older only). Tickets are required for entry and may only be obtained via sponsorship.
To become a sponsor, visit greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/glow/ or email kneff@greensboroscience.org.
Winter Wonderlights 2021 will open to all guests on Nov. 6. Tickets may be purchased online.
Youth baseball program
Graham Recreation and Parks will offer an instructional youth baseball program for the fall season.
This baseball skills clinic will teach the fundamentals of baseball as well as feature scrimmages to mimic game-like situations. Players will work on base running, bunting, hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, etc.
Emphasis will be placed on transitioning to 14U and middle school rules.
Players will scrimmage each other at the end of each practice starting in the second week. The instructor is Efren Saenz.
Online registration is underway through Oct. 12.
For information, call 336-570-6718 or visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com. They are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Facilitators needed
The Greensboro Public Library is seeking facilitators to assist with book discussions for the One City, One Book community read this fall. Training will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Participants can elect to attend in-person or online.
Celebrating Greensboro’s literary heritage, the Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. This year’s selection is "There There" by Native American author Tommy Orange.
To register for a training session, contact Ronald Headen at 336-412-6199 or email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov.
Playwright contest
Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions through Nov. 12 for the 2023 New Play Project. Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. For information and to download the submission instructions visit www.creativegreensboro.com or email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.
The New Play Project has been presented for 29 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate — annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the selected play.
Run downtown
The Downtown Greenway's Block Party and Run is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at LofFi Park on the Downtown Greenway at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
There will be food trucks, beer, activities for children, live music, a 4-mile run, a 1-mile run/walk and a doggie jog.
To register, downtowngreenway.org.
Fall art series
The Downtown Greenway fall art series continues Oct. 7 with Water Bottle Flowers: The Art of Recycling with Greenhill.
The event is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Cairn's Course on the Downtown Greenway, 501 Guilford Ave. in Greensboro.
Participants will create whimsical flower arrangements made from water bottles.
The event is inspired by environmental artist Bryant Holsenbeck and GreenHill’s upcoming “H2O” exhibition.
Bring 16-ounce water bottles.
Registration is required for this free event. Email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org to register. Confirmation will be sent upon registration with parking and other class details.
For information, visit www.downtowngreenway.org/events.
Parks report released
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has published its fiscal year 2020-2021 annual report. Read it at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Annual-Report-2020-2021.
The report is an overview of the year’s achievements and milestones. It goes into detail about how the department met its goals to enhance its existing assets, expand to offer transformational programs and connect with partners to uplift the community.
For information, call 336-373-2964.
Museum events
The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. has announced the following events:
- Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 2-30.
- Winter Prep in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Discover how early Americans prepared their households for the winter season.
- “A” is for Artifact: The Letter G in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 6. It's a 15-30 minute program themed round one letter of the alphabet and the artifact or topic of the day. Free, for ages 3-5. Drop in.
- High Point Historical Society presents Meet the Authors — North Carolina Triad Beer — A History at Paddled South Brewing: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. High Point Historical Society will host a discussion and book signing of "North Carolina Triad Beer: A History" with authors Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox. Paddled South will offer a custom HPHS "1859" brew; food from Lobster Dogs Food Truck.
- Ghost Stories in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16. Snacks and pumpkin decorating from 6-6:30 p.m. Professional storyteller Donna Washington will tell spooky tales from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
- Let’s Play! in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 21. Play with blocks, hand puppets and other toys in Little Red Schoolhouse.
- Let’s Craft! Lollipop Spiders and Ghosts in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30. Make spider or ghost out of Tootsie Roll pops.
- Dia de los Muertos: Oct. 30. Crafts, 10 a.m.-noon; family film, noon-2 p.m. With the YWCA Latino Family Center. Hybrid learning experience and celebration about the Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday originating in Mexico. An altar exhibit will be on display Oct. 30-Nov. 6.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
