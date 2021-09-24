Community Briefs

To keep up to date on event announcements, Follow DinerEnBlanc.Greensboro on Facebook or dinerenblanc.greensboro on Instagram. The handles are #dinerenblanc and #debgreensboro2021, respectively.

Museum hours

The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. is now open with the regular operating hours. The museum, which has recently opened on Saturdays, is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The museum is home to a wide variety of permanent exhibitions that offer insight into High Point's past. In the museum's main gallery space, visitors can explore the images and stories that record the individuals who lived, worshiped and worked in High Point. The Furniture Heritage gallery examines the history of the relationship between the furniture industry and the people of High Point, offering a unique perspective on the history of furniture manufacturing in the area. High Point native Meredith Slane Michener's exhibition, "Meredith’s Miniatures,” features vignettes of real rooms, real places, the far away and the fanciful.

The museum is hosting a traveling exhibition, “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart,” curated by the Grammy Museum, which runs through Dec. 5.