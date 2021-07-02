Community Briefs

Other Voices

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Other Voices program is accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. July 23. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/3r5u6vdn.

Other Voices is an annual, eight-month program of approximately 30 participants who are challenged to talk about “oppressive-isms” that affect their personal lives, community and overall quality of life.

The Other Voices selection committee is looking for applicants who represent a cross section of the community, demonstrate a sincere commitment to improving human relations and have a genuine concern for the future of the community.

July books sales

Friends of the High Point Public Library will hold a book sale each Saturday in July from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the front entrance to the library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.

There will be a variety of children’s and adult books, DVDs, VHS tapes, audiobooks, music CDs and foreign language materials, all priced at $1. Paperbacks are two for $1. All proceeds directly support programs and projects at the library.