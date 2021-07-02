Community Briefs

Other Voices
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Other Voices program is accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. July 23. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/3r5u6vdn.
Other Voices is an annual, eight-month program of approximately 30 participants who are challenged to talk about “oppressive-isms” that affect their personal lives, community and overall quality of life.
The Other Voices selection committee is looking for applicants who represent a cross section of the community, demonstrate a sincere commitment to improving human relations and have a genuine concern for the future of the community.
July books sales
Friends of the High Point Public Library will hold a book sale each Saturday in July from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the front entrance to the library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
There will be a variety of children’s and adult books, DVDs, VHS tapes, audiobooks, music CDs and foreign language materials, all priced at $1. Paperbacks are two for $1. All proceeds directly support programs and projects at the library.
In the event of rain, the book sale will not take place. For information, contact Jo Williamson at 336-883-3521.
Artist residency
Creative Greensboro welcomes Dom-Sebastian, as he begins his GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Dom-Sebastian’s residency will focus on contemporary hip-hop dance. In addition to using the GROW space for rehearsals that will be open to the public for viewing, Dom-Sebastian’s residency will include public dance lessons. Each community workshop is free to attend with no registration required. Dom-Sebastian’s residency ends July 18.
The workshops are as follows:
- Basic Footwork: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7
- Freestyle Masterclass: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8
- How to Groove: 3 p.m. July 11
- Kid’s Workshop: 5:30 p.m. July 15
- Performance Demo: 3 p.m. July 18
GROW is a flexible creative space located at the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center.
For information, call 336-373-7998.
Water quality report
Greensboro water customers should have received a postcard notification of the Annual Drinking Water Quality — Consumer Confidence Report from the city’s water resources department. The report can be accessed via the direct link or by scanning the QR code on the postcard. The report describes drinking water sources, testing conducted on the water, substances detected, health effects information related to violations of drinking water standards, and other information of interest.
This annual report is a performance measure of the quality of water supplied by the city in relation to compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the N.C. Division of Water Resources. The city’s drinking water is safe and meets or surpasses all state and federal standards.
The city regularly monitors drinking water according to federal and state regulations to ensure the production of high quality water. The report includes water quality lab data collected from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. To obtain a copy of the report (Spanish translated version available) call 336-373-2489 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CCR.
Annual Golf Classic
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s Dr. George Simkins Annual Golf Classic is set for July 26 at Forest Oaks Country Club, 4600 Forest Oaks Drive in Greensboro, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $125 through July 12 and $150 thereafter.
A pairing party and silent auction is planned as well. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the museum, 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Golfers and their guests will enjoy an evening of live music and dancing in the streets in celebration of the 61st anniversary of the desegregation of the F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter.
For information, visit www.sitinmovement.org/2021-golf-tournament.
Dancin’ and Shaggin’ at the Station
The High Point Arts Council is presenting a summer edition of its Arts & Entertainment series at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
Join the council for Dancin’ and Shaggin’ at the Station on the following Friday nights from 7 to 10 p.m.: July 16 featuring Envision playing Motown; July 23 featuring Special Occasion Band playing Beach; Aug. 13 featuring Fabulous Flashbacks playing Rock; and Aug. 20 featuring Carolina Soul playing R&B.
All concerts will be hybrid performances with only 150 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The dance floor and bar will be open, along with a food truck on site. There will be no mask requirement if fully vaccinated.
Tickets are $15 for both in-person and livestream audiences. For links to purchase tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events/.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Street Talk
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s new series, Street Talk, represents opportunities for community members of diverse backgrounds to meet and talk about a range of selected topics in a comfortable, open-air setting.
During each session, registered participants are seated in circles of up to 10 on South Elm Street and, assisted by a facilitator, will carry on a dialogue focused on open-ended topics regarding our community and beyond.
Talks are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 and 25.
The museum is seeking volunteers as facilitators. Email info@sitinmovement.org for information or visit https://sitinmovement.org/events.
The museum will hold #ICRCM Street Party to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the desegregation of the F.W. Woolworth Lunch Counter. The party will begin at 7 p.m. at West February 1 Place in Greensboro.
There will be food trucks, drinks, music and entertainment featuring The Retro Band.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit https://sitinmovement.org/street-party.
Park proposals
Do you have a stellar idea for a new park program? Greensboro Downtown Parks would love to hear it.
The nonprofit, which serves as the executive management of LeBauer and Center City parks in downtown Greensboro, is accepting partner proposals for fall 2021 programs.
Those who have a passion for health and wellness, arts and entertainment, children’s education and activities, or other community needs, should apply to be a partner.
The nonprofit focuses on long-term programs that engage the community and support the overall vitality of the parks. Applicants are encouraged to peruse the Summer 2021 Program Catalog at tinyurl.com/3a4s92j5 to learn about some of the previous programs.
To get started, email programming@greensborodowntownparks.org.
Adult Recess
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s adults-only nostalgia-fest Adult Recess returns from 6 to 9 p.m. July 9 at the Barber Park Spray Ground, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. This free event is for adults 21 and over. Identification is required for admission. The rain date is July 16.
The event will feature playground games like four square and tetherball; adults-only sprayground access; music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s; and a photo booth. Adult beverages and dinner will be available to purchase. The inaugural Adult Recess in July 2019 was featured in the national media and earned accolades for its innovative approach to adult entertainment. This event is part of 2021’s Parks and Recreation Month.
For information, call 336-373-2964.