Community Briefs

Great Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count is set for Feb. 18-21.

To participate:

Decide where to watch birds.

Watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once over the four days.

Count all the birds you see or hear within your planned time/location and use the best tool for sharing your bird sightings: Merlin Bird ID app, eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird website at www.birdcount.org/ebird-on-computer. Those participating as a group may see instructions for group counting at www.birdcount.org/group-counts.

For information, visit www.birdcount.org/participate.

‘Lights Out’

The city of Greensboro, in partnership with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society and local businesses, has established a plan to help protect migrating birds that fly through the city during the spring and fall as well as conserve energy.