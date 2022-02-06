Community Briefs

MLK Day program
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum’s virtual MLK Day program, “Martin Luther King Jr., Founder,” is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8.
The program considers King as founder of a new version of the United States, based on the Reconstruction amendments of the Constitution.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit tinyurl.com/mr394zc7.
Virtual TEDxSalon
A virtual TEDxSalon focused on hair and its impact on society is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
The hosts will explore, through engaged conversation, the provocative and interesting aspects of hair; the value we place on it, why people discriminate based on it and our fascination with it.
There is no charge for the salon, but pre-registration is required. Register at https://tedxgreensboro.com/salons.
Apply to Camp Corral
Camp Corral has announced the dates of its annual summer camp programming, which has expanded to provide 40% more campers in 2022 with opportunities to gain respite, create peer connections, strengthen self-confidence and reinforce coping skills tailored to the unique challenges military children face.
The nonprofit’s free summer camp experiences empower children with similar backgrounds to form connections through activities such as canoeing, rock climbing and ziplining. Additionally, after a successful launch in 2021, Camp Corral is doubling the number of family camp programs it will host in 2022. These all-inclusive retreats provide each family member with experiences that help build connection within the family and create lifelong memories.
Camp Corral is now accepting applications for its 2022 summer camp programs. Applications will close once a session is full or one month before the first day of the camp. To qualify, children must be between the ages of 8 and 15 on the first day of camp. For a list of 2022 summer camp dates and locations, visit www.campcorral.org/camps.
For children unable to attend a camp in person, Camp Corral offers virtual enrichment and peer network programs to deliver support tailored to the unique experiences of the nation’s most vulnerable military children. For additional information, visit www.campcorral.org/our-programs.
Winter tree ID class
Dallas Bretzman, a full-time lecturer of landscape architecture at N.C. A&T, will lead a winter tree identification class from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10 on the Downtown Greenway.
To register, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. A confirmation email will be sent with parking and weather-related information.
Bretzman is dedicated to working with students and the community at large to create high-performing, sustainable landscapes for public open spaces. She is particularly focused on the artful use of landforms and plants as design elements.
Sit-in celebration
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts will hold its annual celebration and performance at 7 p.m. Feb. 10, honoring the 26 individuals who participated in the Woolworth lunch counter sit-in on Feb. 11, 1960.
The celebration will be in the Samuel E. Burford Auditorium at the school and will feature performances the school’s band, chorus, dance, guitar, orchestra, theater and visual arts programs.
A guest speaker from the High Point community is expected as well.
The school is at 825 Washington St. in High Point.
For information, call 336-819-2870.
Workshops for women
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering the following workshops to women:
Conquer Your Interview Fears in Three Easy Steps: 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 16, Zoom. tinyurl.com/2t9ysrnd or 336-275-6090.
Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 17, Zoom. tinyurl.com/yckun3ph or 336-275-6090.
Spinning My Wheels — Why Am I Not Getting the Job?: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 24, Zoom. tinyurl.com/ycktc4yn or 336-275-6090.
Women to Work: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 14-17 and 21-24, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Safe environment conducive to building self-confidence while providing the job search skills needed to successfully navigate today’s job market. Contact Heather Schneck to determine if this is the right program for you. 336-275-6090, Ext. 223 or Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Virtual meeting
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Feb. 10. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/rm2psyt7. The meeting ID is 894 2018 6295. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
Free computer classes
After a long pandemic pause, free computer classes are back at the Greensboro Public Library. As part of the library’s mission to support lifelong learning, a variety of computer classes are being offered to improve the community’s digital literacy.
Classes start at the beginning with an introduction to computers, which covers everything from turning the computer on to a quick look at the internet. Other introductory classes include email basics and protecting yourself from online scams.
Attendees can learn one of the most popular word processing programs: Microsoft Word. There are also classes for Microsoft Excel and Google Workspace. Anyone seeking a job or career change should consider classes in resume writing, job searching, job interview skills and Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center.
Computer classes at Central Library are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Several branch locations offer classes and computer learning opportunities as well. Seating for computer classes is limited and advance registration is required. To register, call 336-335-5430. For details including dates and times, visit https://library.greensboro-nc.gov/services/calendar.
Audition for play
Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s “Evening of Short Plays No. 40” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15-16 in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors ages 16 and older of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities and racial identities are encouraged to register for an audition at www.creativegreenboro.com.
“Evening of Short Plays No. 40” will feature eight new plays, each written by a member of the forum. “Evening of Short Plays,” now in its 26th year, provides local actors a performance opportunity and the chance to be a part of the development of new work.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the playwrights’ scripts. Perusal scripts can be requested prior to the audition dates by contacting Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher. Rehearsals are in the evenings and on weekends as schedules permit. Performances will take place from March 31-April 3.
For information, email todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2974.
Part-time positions open
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for all part-time summer 2022 jobs, including camp counselors, camp directors, park attendants, playground counselors, sprayground attendants, program assistants and all pool positions. More than 100 openings are available. Apply now at www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs.
Jobs start at $15 per hour for up to 40 hours of work per week from June to August. There is a particular need for lifeguards. The city will hire people as young as 15 for those positions and new hires will receive all appropriate lifeguard and safety training.
Great Backyard Bird Count
The Great Backyard Bird Count is set for Feb. 18-21.
To participate:
Decide where to watch birds.
Watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once over the four days.
Count all the birds you see or hear within your planned time/location and use the best tool for sharing your bird sightings: Merlin Bird ID app, eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird website at www.birdcount.org/ebird-on-computer. Those participating as a group may see instructions for group counting at www.birdcount.org/group-counts.
For information, visit www.birdcount.org/participate.
‘Lights Out’
The city of Greensboro, in partnership with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society and local businesses, has established a plan to help protect migrating birds that fly through the city during the spring and fall as well as conserve energy.
The program, called “Lights Out,” begins March 15 and will take place annually from that date to May 31 and again from Sept. 10 to Nov. 30. This voluntary initiative asks the management of tall buildings and large facilities in Greensboro to turn off or block as many external and internal building lights as possible from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during those peak migration seasons. The program is also expected to reduce local light pollution.
Learn more about the program on TGPAS’ website at www.tgpearsonaudubon.org/lights-out and contact the organization at www.tgpearsonaudubon.org/contact to sign up to participate in “Lights Out.”
According to National Audubon Society statistics, collisions with glass windows cause as many as a billion bird deaths in the U.S. each year. These deaths are believed to be one of the factors responsible for a 29% decline in North American bird populations since 1970.
During migration, intense lights on and in buildings can cause birds to collide with windows or walls, or cause them to circle in confusion, leaving them weak and exhausted when they land. Research in other cities with “Lights Out” programs determined that turning off lights in buildings at night has reduced bird collisions.
Thirty-three cities in the U.S. already have “Lights Out” programs, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Washington, Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem.
