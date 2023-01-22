Community Briefs

Stem series

AAUW Greensboro is launching the Women In STEM Speaker Series from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 28. Register to receive the Zoom link at https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/ or email AAUWGreensboro@gmail.com.

The speaker series is a five-week lead up to the in person Find Your STEM 2023 Conference hosted by the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4.

The first speaker in the series starting Jan. 28 is meteorologist Jaclyn Shearer, WXII 12 News.

Shearer will talk about the science of weather and the career paths of becoming successful in the field. Students, parents and educators are invited to attend these free programs.

Green party

The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center will hold a 25th anniversary Green Party from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 28 at the Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Participants will celebrate with a fun night of music, food, drinks and dancing. Taboo Sue, DJ Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson and Sorta Spooky are expected.

In 1998 a group of friends founded the foundation and threw The Green Party to raise money to support LGBTQ people in the Triad and surrounding areas. Over its 25-year history, the foundation has granted nearly 1 million dollars to LGBTQ programs and organizations in North Carolina and has united tens of thousands of people through programs and community events.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2sy4fjhf.

Popsicle event

Residents from Greensboro and five other Triad cities are invited to compete in Bridging the Triad, a competition to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge. Anyone 8 or older can compete. To participate, Greensboro residents can pick up free supplies at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road.

The Greensboro competition will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Griffin Recreation Center. Winners from each city will go on to the regional competition, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point.

Bridging the Triad is sponsored by Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Lexington and Winston-Salam Parks and Recreation departments. It is designed to introduce and engage people in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities.

Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-17 and adult. Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures. The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There will also be a prize group for the most creative design.

For information, contact Douglas Williams at 336-373-2928 or Franklin.williams@greensboro-nc.gov.

Concert party

The award-winning Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble will celebrate the release of their second album “Exótica Flor” with a concert-party at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Van Dyke Performing Space of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The concert will feature as guests the UNCG Sinfonia and the Weaver Academy Strings.

Community members may enjoy great music and dancing.

Admission is free; donations accepted.

Concert

New Music Greensboro will present the UNCG Faculty Composers Concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at UNCG’s Tew Recital Hall.

Admission is free.

There will be music by Michael Burns, Mark Engebretson, Lance Hulme and Alejandro Rutty.

Tickets and streaming are available at tinyurl.com/byryex5d.