Community Briefs

Illegal dumping fees

After years of cleaning up illegal dumping of various types of materials throughout Greensboro, the city now has a new ordinance designed to deter the practice.

Footage from cameras installed near known disposal locations on public property, or private property by the owner’s request, will now be monitored by right-of-way division staff in the city’s field operations department. When an illegal disposal takes place, the footage will be forwarded to code compliance staff with the city’s neighborhood development department to track down the perpetrators and then issue notices of violation.

A civil penalty of $500 will be assessed to violators or owners of vehicles used to illegally dispose of items for the first occurrence. A penalty of $1,000 will be assessed for each subsequent offense regardless if different vehicles registered to the same owner are used in separate incidents.

This new ordinance is expected to offset some of the city’s costs in cleaning up the “resulting environmental and health hazards” illegal disposals create. Materials most often dumped include bags of household trash, yard and construction waste, furniture, appliances, and tires.

The full ordinance is available at tinyurl.com/pc2kaasz.