Community Briefs

Illegal dumping fees
After years of cleaning up illegal dumping of various types of materials throughout Greensboro, the city now has a new ordinance designed to deter the practice.
Footage from cameras installed near known disposal locations on public property, or private property by the owner’s request, will now be monitored by right-of-way division staff in the city’s field operations department. When an illegal disposal takes place, the footage will be forwarded to code compliance staff with the city’s neighborhood development department to track down the perpetrators and then issue notices of violation.
A civil penalty of $500 will be assessed to violators or owners of vehicles used to illegally dispose of items for the first occurrence. A penalty of $1,000 will be assessed for each subsequent offense regardless if different vehicles registered to the same owner are used in separate incidents.
This new ordinance is expected to offset some of the city’s costs in cleaning up the “resulting environmental and health hazards” illegal disposals create. Materials most often dumped include bags of household trash, yard and construction waste, furniture, appliances, and tires.
The full ordinance is available at tinyurl.com/pc2kaasz.
Annual meeting
The Climax Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual meeting at 8 p.m. Aug. 6.
The public is invited and refreshments will be provided.
Station 35 is located at 1210 N.C. 62 East in Climax.
For information, call 336-674-0880.
First Friday
Creative Greensboro will be hosting First Friday at the Greensboro Cultural Center, an open-house event, from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6.
The African American Atelier, Center for Visual Artists, GreenHill, Greensboro Residency for Original Works and Guilford Native Art Gallery will be open to the public with recently hung exhibitions. Attendees will have the chance to get moving with Dance Project, participate in children’s art activities offered by ArtsGreensboro and the African American Atelier, and enjoy live music from Kay and Vaelcross, Ashley Virginia and Greensboro Opera. Half Pint Harmonies, Que the Music, Triad Ukulele and Spinning Dreams, among others, will be present to provide information about fall arts programming for all ages. Guests can also participate in a Cultural Center Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win prizes.
This event is free to attend. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a face covering while indoors. For information, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
‘Remembering Freetown’
The fourth annual “Remembering Freetown” seminar will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.
Stretching along Business U.S. 220 between Madison and Mayodan, Freetown was the center of Black business and culture for much of the 20th century. Those who lived, attended church and school, shopped and dined there retain many fond memories of the community.
This meeting, like past seminars, will discuss the history of Freetown while sharing memories, photos, maps and stories of Freetown citizens then and now. Attendees are asked to bring their pictures, clippings or memorabilia so they may be photographed for inclusion in a growing Remembering Freetown Collection.
For information, call 336-623-3168.
MUSEP returns
Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concert series will resume in-person concerts for its 42nd season each Sunday, Aug. 8-29, at 6 p.m. at the White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.
MUSEP concerts will be:
Aug. 8: Cory Luetjen and the Traveling Blues Band and Sweet Dreams
Aug. 15: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble and ALLL
Aug. 22: doby and Shelia Star Productions
Aug. 29: Soultrii and Farewell Friend
Parking is free and guests will be allowed to bring food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.
For information, call 336-373-2547.
