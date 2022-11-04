Community Briefs

New office name

The town of Gibsonville will officially rename its governmental offices as the Leonard M. Williams Municipal Building in honor of the current mayor, recognizing his public service for more than three decades.

The dedication begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 in front of Town Hall, 129 W. Main St. in Gibsonville.

Civic, public, business and community leaders will recognize the affable mayor, who can be seen regularly walking the town’s streets, greeting and meeting residents and visitors. He began his Gibsonville public service on the planning board, then was elected and re-elected mayor since 2001.

Waste disposal

The city of High Point will have its next household hazardous waste disposal event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

This event will be an opportunity for residents of High Point to drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:

Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers

Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives

Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid

Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals

Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor).

This event will not include paper shredding, but Styrofoam recycling will be available. Accepted foam includes clean egg cartons and meat trays, clean foam takeout containers and cups, packing material, and foam coolers. Tape, bubble wrap, pluck foam, foam wrapping and foam packing peanuts will not be accepted. Make sure that all loose Styrofoam is bagged.

All materials to be collected should be in the trunk of residents’ cars or in the bed of their pick-ups for easy access and removal. Updates will be provided before each event, or you can verify the event calendar at www.highpointnc.gov.

Upcoming workshops

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering the two-day class, Better Money Habits, from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 7-8. Participants will work with volunteers from Bank of America to create a budget and learn tips on how to manage spending. Attendees will each receive a $250 Bargain Box store voucher (must attend both sessions). Snacks and lunch will be provided.

Registration is required by email at hope@womenscentergso.org.

The center will also offer Personality Types at Work — Career Assessment from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Bring a bag lunch and explore the online personality test based on the 16 Myers-Briggs type indicator.

Participants will learn how to use their results productively in work and life. Registration is required at 336-275-6090 or by email at Heather@womenscentergso.org with your name, title of workshop and phone number.

The center offers multiple workshops each month about job searches and professional development, health and wellness, legal matters, financial matters, and more. The center also offers weekly support groups. To see the offerings, visit https://womenscentergso.org.

Outdoor events

Greensboro Parks and Recreation has announced the following events:

Composting Class: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5, Keeley Park Community Garden, 4100 Keeley Road, McLeansville. Learn how to turn yard and food waste into high-quality compost to use in a garden. Register. tinyurl.com/fz34h2up.

Trout Fishing and Chili Cookoff: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Lake Higgins, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road, Summerfield. Also, bring an instrument for an old-time and bluegrass jam around the bonfire. Cost is $5 per person to enter the chili cookoff. Register. 336-373-3739.

Autumn Celebration: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Free food, games, raffle prizes and music.

For information, email gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov.

Writing event

Bennett College will host alumna Barbara Johnson (Class of 1977), author of “A Head of Cabbage: A Memoir,” to discuss “How to Write and Publish Your Story” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Global Learning Center Multipurpose Room — Section C, 521 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.

This discussion is free and open to the public, but RSVP is requested at https://form.jotform.com/223005238398153.

Masks are required for indoor activities on the campus.

Learn Johnson’s process for getting her thoughts out of her head and heart and onto paper (or into the computer). Learn how to identify the significant moments in one’s life to include in your story and how to muster the strength to be transparent.

A book signing will follow. Light refreshments will be available.

‘Talk with Tai’

Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba will host his second round of “Talk with Tai: City Manager Listening Sessions” this month.

Jaiyeoba previously hosted 10 sessions in February and March of this year, two in each City Council district. Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions and engage with the city manager about topics such as the police chief and public transit director search process, input into the next budget, housing and homelessness, and other topics.

Each session begins at 6 p.m.:

Nov. 9: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

Nov. 14: Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive.

Nov. 16: McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Nov. 29: Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive.

Nov. 30: Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive.

Poet event

Greensboro Public Library is offering An Evening with Poet Al Russell from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway.

Russell, master’s of fine arts graduate of the University of New Hampshire, is the author of “Children of the Anxious City” and “Lookinglasshouse,” which was published in 2021. Russell’s poems have been published by Jersey Devil Press, The Light Ekphrastic, Midway Journal and others.

This event is free and open to the public. For information, call 336-373-7540.

Biking classes

Greensboro Mountain Bike Experience has three free mountain biking sessions in November and December.

Bikes are provided or participants may bring their own. Participants should also bring a helmet, water bottle and bike gloves if they have them. All experience levels are welcome. The program is free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/2p9dkk9d.

Upcoming events:

Children ages 9 and older and adults are invited to learn-to-mountain bike at the Bald Eagle Trail from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12.

Children ages 6 to 18 are invited to ride the Keeley Park Pump Track and practice skills from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 13.

Children ages 9 and older and adults are invited to ride the Reedy Fork Mountain Bike Trail from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Participants will meet at the Richardson-Taylor Nature Preserve parking area, 300 Plainfield Road in Greensboro.

Riders of any skill level can learn mountain biking. A mobile biking trailer will provide gear and an instructor will teach participants how to safely ride.

This beginner instruction teaches how to choose the appropriate bike frame, how to replace the chain if it pops off and basic bike care. The emphasis is on safety.

For information, contact Lauren Elledge at lauren.elledge@greensboro-nc.gov, or 336-373-2481.

Bridge lessons

Rich Peffer, an American Contract Bridge League certified director, teacher and ruby life master, will offer Bridge Basics 2 — Competitive Bidding lessons from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Nov. 10-17 and Dec. 1-15, at Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road in Greensboro.

The bridge is out on Ballinger Road; directions will be provided.

The course is based on Audrey Grant’s “Bidding Basics 2 — Competitive Bidding” which is available for about $15 at tinyurl.com/2herm46c.

To register, players must send a brief letter to Peffer at 5810 Cold Harbor Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410, with their name, email address and cell phone number, along with a check for $100 (payable to Rich Peffer) to cover all five lessons. Players may also pay-as-they-go, $30 each lesson.

For information, call 336-402-5367 or email rpeffer@325@att.net.

Lunch with the League

The next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is set for noon Nov. 15 at First Presbyterian Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

“Our Immigrant Neighbors: Building a Stronger Triad” is the topic. The panel discussion will explore the positive impact of immigrants and refugees on the Triad’s life, culture and economy.

The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch option at noon. The program starts at 12:15 p.m. The optional lunch is $15 or bring your own.

Reservations are requested with or without lunch by Nov. 10. Visit www.lwvpt.org and click on “LWL.”

For information, email immigrationreform@lwvpt.org.

Parks survey

Greensboro Parks and Recreation has launched a five-minute survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D23GYXW.

Questions range from how often residents visit local parks to the condition of the parks to which programs residents use most and least.

Those who complete the survey will be entered for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card and parks and recreation prize packs.

For information, email gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov.