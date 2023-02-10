Community invited to prayer vigil

The community is invited to join a prayer vigil at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 hosted by the February 11th Association, a High Point-based group organized to commemorate what is believed to be the nation’s first Woolworth’s sit-in by high school students during the civil rights movement.

The vigil will be held at the site where Woolworth’s once stood on Wrenn Street in High Point near the monument designed by sculptor Thomas Jay Warren. This is where 26 high school students, led by the Revs. B. Elton Cox and Fred Shuttlesworth, refused to leave the store’s lunch counter without being served on Feb. 11, 1960.

One of those students was Mary Lou Andrews Blakeney, a retired nurse and former High Point City Council member and current community volunteer.

For information about this free event, contact Latoya Bullock at 336-899-0879 or latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.

The African American Initiative of the United Way of Greater High Point assisting with the event.

Street plan available for review, comment

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has released a draft of its Thoroughfare and Collector Street Plan for Greensboro. It is available for review and public comment until April 3 at www.guampo.org.

An online meeting to help the public learn about the plan, how the City uses it, and how to use the interactive, online tool to submit comments begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 16, via Zoom at tinyurl.com/797 mynvm.

The plan is used in conjunction with the Greensboro Land Development Ordinance (tinyurl.com/ycynp9p9) to establish street-design standards, right-of-way requirements, locations of future thoroughfares and collector streets, access points and other details. The plan also ensures new construction is properly distanced from existing and proposed highways and thoroughfares.

The draft proposes new classifications or realignments for some roads and removes previously planned roads no longer suitable for development, among other updates.

Comments may also be submitted by e-mail to guampo@greensboro-nc.gov, by mail to Attn: Thoroughfare Plan Amendments, Greensboro DOT, P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136, or by fax to 336-412-6171.

Creative Greensboro holding auditions

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s “Evening of Short Plays No. 41” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15-16 in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors ages 16 and up of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities and racial identities are encouraged to register for an audition at www.creativegreenboro.com.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the playwrights’ scripts. Perusal scripts can be requested prior to the audition dates by contacting Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher. Rehearsals are in the evenings and on weekends as schedules permit. Performances will take place March 30 to April 2.

“Evening of Short Plays No. 41” will feature eight new plays, each written by a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The program, now in its 27th year, provides local actors a fun performance opportunity and the chance to be a part of the development of new work.

For information, email todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2974.

Theater group to hold fundraiser

The Friends of High Point Theatre will host its seventh annual fundraiser, Triad Has Talent! showcase, on Feb. 18 at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Triad Has Talent! will present a different format by highlighting various local artists and musical performances. Audience members will be given the opportunity to vote and select their favorite contestant based on their performance.

For information regarding the upcoming performance season, purchase tickets and receive a $5 discount per ticket (for High Point residents only), contact the box office from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays at 336-887-3001 or visit www.highpointtheatre.com.

Women’s group offers free program Feb. 21

“From NC Forests to Energy Plants Around the World: Green Biomass Industry Debunked” is the topic of the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad meeting, set for noon Feb. 21 at First Presbyterian Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

There will be a special focus on the wood pellet industry, featuring Justin Catanoso, Mongabay writer and Wake Forest University Professor of Journalism.

The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch option at noon. The program starts at 12:15 p.m. The optional lunch is $15 or bring your own.

Reservations are requested with or without lunch by Feb. 15; visit www.lwvpt.org, click “LWL.” For information, call 855-695-9878 or email environment@lwvpt.org.

Public invited to learn of city’s Black history

The 1887 lynching of Guilford County teen Eugene Hairston will be the focus of the Feb. 23 meeting of Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity. Representatives from the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project are the featured speakers at the 6 p.m. virtual meeting.

The public is invited to join the ACAAD as it learns how to help the GCCRP increase awareness of and memorialize the lone recorded lynching in Guilford County history. The GCCRP works with the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative to uncover details of Hairston’s lynching and share them with the community. Founded by public-interest lawyer and author Bryan Stevenson, EJI provides legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted, unfairly sentenced, or abused in state jails and prisons.

Join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/bp7v2j29. Meeting ID: 915 1305 6243. Passcode: 793452. Dial by phone: 301-715-8592.

Loan assistance for public service workers

A Greensboro homebuyer loan assistance option for moderate income public service workers is now available for those interested in purchasing a home within Greensboro city limits.

First-time homebuyers employed by the City of Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford County public schools, the U.S. military or are a military veteran, the City’s Housing Connect GSO, tinyurl.com/y2bec79s, now have an option designed for them.

Called “Public Service Heroes,” this assistance is for those employees who:

Earn 81-120% of the area median income.

Plan to live in the home as the principal residence during the loan term.

Don’t own any other home or have an ownership interest in any real estate.

If eligible for Public Service Heroes, homebuyers could receive down payment and closing cost assistance up to $15,000. Ten thousand dollars is available as a bonus if the purchased home is located in a city-designated reinvestment or redevelopment area.

For information, call 336-553-0946, Ext. 201 or email hcgconnect@housingconsultants group.org. Also, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Homebuyer Assistance.

Creative Greensboro to present staged reading

Creative Greensboro presents a staged reading of Debra Kaufman’s “Seeing Light” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. This staged reading is recommended for adult audiences. It is free to attend with donations accepted to help further the programming of the Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum.

Creative Greensboro’s Page to Stage reading series allows playwrights to hear their plays read out loud by actors for the first time in public and get feedback towards a possible fully realized production.

For information, visit www. creativegreensboro.com.

High Point litter cleanup campaign set

The City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup campaign, which focuses on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections. The campaign runs through March 5. During this time frame, volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean up when it works best for their schedule.

During the winter months, the trash that has been hidden by vegetation is revealed.

To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/230236856111146.

For information, visit https://www.highpointnc.gov/khpb or call 336-883-3520.

Block party set for downtown Greensboro

The “Tournament Town Block Party” will be held March 18 in downtown Greensboro and feature a concert performance from recording artist Michael Ray. Admission is free.

Opening for Ray will be special guest Dylan Marlowe.

The concert will take place in the Hamburger Square area along Elm Street in downtown Greensboro. Admission is free with gates opening at 3 p.m. Ray will take the stage at approximately 6 p.m. Entertainment will also be provided by DJ Mike Wawa featuring Geigespass.

The party will celebrate the City of Greensboro and Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of three postseason college basketball tournaments and two major collegiate swimming and diving championships during the month of March.

For information, visit TournamentTown.com.

Organization seeks leaders, volunteers

Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee seeks applicants and volunteers for its 2023 Leadership Team Elections in April. Since 2015, Greensboro’s immigrant and refugee communities have biennially selected leaders to guide the IAC’s work.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and may pursue one of four roles on the five-person leadership team (chair, vice chair, secretary and executive member). Interested parties should complete and return the online leadership application no later than 5 p.m. on March 21 to City International Services and Language Access Coordinator Jodie Stanley. Candidates must attend an online information session before the election.

The application is at tinyurl.com/mwwh46s3.

Applicants who meet the listed requirements will stand for election on April 21 and April 22. Voting is conducted in conjunction with a resource fair for newcomers at the Greensboro Coliseum Terrace, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Volunteers willing to assist with the election and resource fair should contact Stanley and plan to attend an online training session on either April 12 or April 13.

For information, call 336-373-2038, email jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/iac.

Police chief to host community meetings

Police Chief John Thompson will host a series of community meetings from Feb. 20 through March 9.

Each meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. No RSVP is needed and residents should attend whichever location and date works best for them.

The dates and locations are:

Feb. 20: Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive.

Feb. 23: Lindley Center, 2907 Springwood Drive.

Feb. 27: Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeannette Road.

March 2: Peeler Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

March 9: Griffin Center, 5301 Hilltop Road.

U.S. Air Force band to perform March 15

The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro.

The Concert Band is comprised of 45 professional Airmen who captivate audiences by telling the Air Force story and performing numerous renditions of great symphonic classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.

This event is free and open to the public; no tickets are necessary. First come, first served. The concession stand will be open for those who wish to purchase snacks.







Johnson’s Sporting Goods at 921 Burton Road in Ruffin carries a variety of brands and products including dog supplies, ammunition, hunting supplies, jeans, boots and more.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The business hosts events throughout the year including “Trade Days” twice a year which allows patrons to come trade goods (with the exception of ammunition, drugs or alcohol). The first one for 2023 will be held May 6 from daylight until 1 p.m.

The business has planned a Small Town Craft Market as well. It is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

For information, call 336-939-9323 or find them on Facebook.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.