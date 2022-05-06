Community Briefs

Task force meeting

Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. May 18. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p94s2x9 using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.

The task force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted. For information, call 336-373-2038.

Apply to scholarship

The Greensboro Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is accepting applications through May 23 for the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Students with Disabilities.

To nominate yourself or a deserving student, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GMCPDscholarship.

GMCPD will award up to $3,000 in scholarship opportunities. Applicants must be:

A high school senior

Enrolled in a Guilford County school

Enrolled/or plan to enroll in postsecondary education or training for fall 2022.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee or email gmcpdinfo@gmail.com.

Resident input sought

The city of High Point has created a public review draft of the new sign regulations and requests resident input. The draft and other information are available on the city’s website at www.highpointnc.gov/signs. Comments and questions may be submitted to signordcomments@highpointnc.gov to be addressed on June 14 at a public drop-in session.

Although the sign regulations have been amended over time, they have not been completely rewritten since 1992. The current development ordinance, which was rewritten and adopted in 2016, did not include a rewrite of the sign regulations; they were only reformatted to match the rest of the development ordinance.

The goals of the rewrite were to create user-friendly regulations through simplified language and graphics to illustrate the regulations wherever possible. The project started with the Cooper Consulting Company team conducting a review and assessment of the current regulations, holding stakeholder group interviews with targeted interest groups and soliciting public input through mailed and online surveys.

Public meetings were held for the consultants to share their initial observations and ideas and provide an opportunity for public feedback prior to drafting the regulations.

For information, call 336-883-3328.

Memorial Day event

The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group has announced plans to conduct its Memorial Day event at 2 p.m. May 29 at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park in Greensboro.

The group’s master of ceremony, retired Lt. Col. Susan Danielsen (U.S. Army) will direct the program.

Bill Knight, a former Greensboro mayor and U.S. Coast Guard veteran, will speak.

The color guard will be the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army, Fort Bragg.

For information, call 336-676-5149.

