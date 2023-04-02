Borrow an experience

The High Point Public Library Children’s Division’s Borrow an Experience program has announced a new partnership with the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The library program, launched in November 2022, allows children ages 4 to 12 to check out tickets to local museums, science centers, theaters, recreation facilities and other businesses in the High Point area just as they would check out a book. The newest partner to the Borrow an Experience program, the Tanger Center is a hub for quality educational and recreational theater performances. Through the Borrow an Experience Program, they will reach children interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

In addition to the Borrow an Experience Program, Tanger Center has designed two performances of their upcoming run of “Frozen: The Musical” to be deemed Family Nights. During the Family Nights, on May 25 and June 1, each family can purchase up to eight tickets, buy one, get one free. To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com/promo/y7y3ro.

Other community organizations interested in supporting this project are encouraged to contact the High Point Public Library Children’s Division. For information, contact Sarah Nareau at 336-883-3667.

Educational exhibit

Bennett College is hosting “Climates of Inequality,” a traveling interactive educational exhibit that highlights climate justice efforts from around the world, through April 27. Of special interest to the local community is a story based in Greensboro and Princeville: “Environmental Justice Along the Underground Railroad.”

This story was created through a collaboration between UNCG, the town of Princeville and FaithAction International, and it represents some of the environmental issues faced by migrants to and within the region.

The exhibit is available for viewing on the following schedule:

4-8 p.m. Tuesdays

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays

Special tours are available for educators who would like to bring their classes.

All exhibit materials are offered in both English and Spanish.

For information, call 336-517-2100.

Hangar dance

The North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame will host their annual 1940s Hangar Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. April 22 in Hangar 2 at the museum, 2222 Pilots View Road in Asheboro.

The 208th Army Band from Concord will provide 1940s and 50s music for the event.

1940s attire is optional and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Tickets are $15 per person and will be available at the door.

For information, contact Rudy Rich at 336-953-6770 or Wayne Broome at 336-302-0411.

Charlie Poole Festival

The Charlie Poole Music Festival is set for June 9-10 on the campus of Rockingham Community College.

Those expected to perform include Dom Flemons, Riley Baugus, Chance McCoy, High Fidelity, David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, DaShawn and Wendy Hickman presenting Sacred Steel, Polecat Creek, New North Carolina Ramblers, Jerron Paxton, Annie Woodford and Josie Toney. Returning this year will be musical competitions for both youth and adults, an array of workshops and a tribute to the local textile mill history.

For information, contact Louise Price at lwprice@embarqmail.com or 336-253-9744.

Declutter workshop

Jeannie Leonard, a family and consumer sciences agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Randolph County Center, will lead the free workshop, “Declutter Your Life,” at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.

Clutter, whether it’s mental, digital or physical, can be a frustrating barrier to a fulfilling and functional home, office and personal life — and it can get in the way of peace of mind.

Leonard’s workshop will help participants get control of their possessions and enjoy a newfound sense of space and freedom. The process and tools participants will learn can be applied in any area, from closets to email inboxes to sentimental items.

For information, call 336-318-6803.

Alumni event

The UNCG Office of Alumni Engagement has announced 2023 Alumni All Access, set for April 21-22, across the UNCG campus.

This year’s event features a Friday evening dedicated to arts and culture and a Saturday filled with tours, hands-on experiences and academic seminars in a relaxed classroom setting with faculty and alumni experts in the fields of science, nursing, health, the humanities and business.

Event cost is $15 per person and includes lunch. Registration is required.

For information, contact the UNCG Office of Alumni Engagement at alumni@uncg.edu or 336-334-5696.

Music festival

The TowneBank Beach Music Festival will feature five weeks of Carolina shaggin’ fun this summer: May 4, The Tams; May 18, The Catalinas; June 1, The Band of Oz; June 15, Part Time Party Time Band and June 29, Chairman of the Board.

Originally begun in 2003 by Children’s Home Society, the festival took a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic. Now Downtown Greensboro is organizing the events.

The five concerts will take place at First National Bank Field in downtown Greensboro.

General admission will be $15 per concert or $50 for the five-week bundle package and may be purchased in advance online at www.downtowngreensboro.org beginning in mid-April. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.; the concerts will begin at 6 p.m.

Glenwood Grind

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department hosts Glenwood Grind, a free event celebrating skateboarding and roller skating, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15 at the Glenwood Skate Spot, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.

There will be a skateboard trick competition, roller skating instruction, food, art, music and more. All ages are welcome at this family-friendly event.

Event schedule:

Free Skate: 11 a.m.

Interactive Art Project: 11:30 a.m.

Roller Skate Instruction: 11:45 a.m.

Live Musical Performance by Kenny Wavinson: 12:15 p.m.

Skate Demo/Trick Contest: 12:30 p.m.

For information, visit www.gsoparksandrec.org.