Community Briefs

Free vaccine clinic

The North Carolina Departments of Health and Human Services and Natural and Cultural Resources are partnering with StarMed Healthcare and the Randolph County Health Department to host a vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and older from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, May 21-22, at the North America Parking Lot D, North Carolina Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway in Asheboro. A second clinic will be offered June 10-12.

Each participant who receives a vaccination during the zoo’s free vaccine clinics will receive one free ticket for a future visit to the zoo. Advanced reservations are required to visit the zoo. Free zoo tickets may not be used for a refund with an existing reservation. If capacity permits, free tickets can be used on day of receipt on a walk-in basis. Free tickets are valid through Dec. 31.

The event is open to the public. Appointments are available at StarMed.care and walk-ins are welcome. Visit nczoo.org/vaccine to learn more.

