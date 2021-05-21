Community Briefs

Free vaccine clinic
The North Carolina Departments of Health and Human Services and Natural and Cultural Resources are partnering with StarMed Healthcare and the Randolph County Health Department to host a vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and older from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, May 21-22, at the North America Parking Lot D, North Carolina Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway in Asheboro. A second clinic will be offered June 10-12.
Each participant who receives a vaccination during the zoo’s free vaccine clinics will receive one free ticket for a future visit to the zoo. Advanced reservations are required to visit the zoo. Free zoo tickets may not be used for a refund with an existing reservation. If capacity permits, free tickets can be used on day of receipt on a walk-in basis. Free tickets are valid through Dec. 31.
The event is open to the public. Appointments are available at StarMed.care and walk-ins are welcome. Visit nczoo.org/vaccine to learn more.
Recycling audit
The city of Greensboro is now conducting a recycling audit throughout the city. The audit focuses on the type of materials found in residential and commercial recycling containers. Until today, May 21, random samples will be collected from 60 different recycling routes and examined in order to identify the overall composition of recyclables, amount of contamination in recycling and areas where recycling education needs to be enhanced.
Once the recycling audit is completed, results will be shared with the public. Residents can also follow along with the audit on the city’s social media accounts.
For information about what to recycle, visit the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects tool. Download GSO Collects from the app store or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects.
Carolina Crate program
Subscriptions are available now through May 29 for Lowes Foods’ popular summertime Carolina Crate program. The Carolina Crate is Lowes Foods’ special version of what is widely known as a CSA or “Community Supported Agriculture” box that is filled every week with an assortment of fresh, local fruits and vegetables.
Each Carolina Crate contains six to eight varieties of produce, which have been selected based on what is at its peak. Each box weighs 10 to 12 pounds and feeds a household of two to four people. Those who purchase a full seasonal subscription for $300 will receive a Carolina Crate each Saturday for 10 weeks from June 12-Aug. 14. Full subscriptions also include a free year of Lowes Foods To Go drive-up shopping service. Half subscriptions are available for $150 for five consecutive weeks beginning either June 12 or July 17.
For information, visit lowesfoods.com/The-Carolina-Crate.
Memorial Day ceremony
The Carolina Field of Honor Memorial Day ceremony is set for 11 a.m. May 31 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
Retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer and Navy SEAL Steve Nash is the speaker. Bring a lawn chair; wear masks as deemed appropriate.
For information, call 336-851-0999 or visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Hiring event
GuilfordWorks is hosting an in-person hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro. This event features Harris Teeter, which is seeking to fill approximately 50 new positions for its distribution center in Greensboro. For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/event/harris-teeter-hiring-event/.
Job seekers can engage with Harris Teeter representatives to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, and hiring and interview processes. Harris Teeter is seeking to fill first- and third-shift warehouse positions. Wages start at $16.25 an hour with additional incentives.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
For information, call 336-297-9444, Ext.285.
Recycled Art Contest
The Greensboro Science Center has announced its annual 30X30 Recycled Art Contest honoring World Ocean Day.
According to the World Ocean Day website, “With your help and that of hundreds of other organizations worldwide, we will support and grow the global movement to protect at least 30% of our blue planet by 2030 (30x30). A healthy ocean is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. By supporting 30x30, we can protect our planet’s life support systems — specifically the interconnected issues of ocean, climate and biodiversity.”
For more information on the 30x30 movement, visit https://worldoceanday.org.
Contest participants are invited to create an original piece of art that promotes either saving the ocean or why the ocean is important. For information, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/GSCWOD2021.
Contest winners will receive an original piece of art created by one of the GSC’s animals. Winners’ artwork will also be shared within the GSC’s World Ocean Day Facebook event at tinyurl.com/vte5a9ef. Submissions are open through midnight June 6; winners will be announced on World Ocean Day, June 8.
Craft vendors at market
Craft vendors have joined the regular food vendors at the High Point Farmers Market, selling a variety of locally produced hand-made crafts. Visitors to the market will find items such as jewelry, soaps, lotions, handwoven rag rugs, pottery, woodworking products, doormats and candles.
Each Saturday, the market offers local produce, meats, poultry, fish, eggs, coffee by the bag and by the cup, baked products, plants, herbs, and cut flowers. Friends of the High Point Public Library provides a Mini-Market Book Sale, with all books only $1, and the High Point Public Library has free take-home craft kits for children as long as supplies last.
The High Point Farmers Market is a SNAP-certified Market, and EBT cards are accepted at the Farmers Market table. The market also offers a Double the Bucks program, whereby SNAP customers receive twice the value of their EBT charge in Farmers Market tokens. Participants in Guilford County Community Cares program can use their orange cards to receive vouchers for produce at the farmers market table.
The market takes place each Saturday through Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.
View building permits
Anyone interested in viewing active building permits in Greensboro can now access them from this new online portal — www.greensboro-nc.gov/MonthlyBuildingPermits.
The portal allows users to filter active building permits by application type, occupancy type, flood plain, land use type, City Council district and by address. When users click on a permit on the map, it will display the permit information.
The portal has a permit metrics tab where users can view a comparison of the previous five years of building permits. The portal also contains useful links to permitting, applications and plan review.
For information, call 336-430-2078.
Aquatic center to open
The Peter S. Brunstetter Aquatic Center at Tanglewood Park, 775 Tanglewood Park Road in Clemmons, opens for the season at 11 a.m. May 29.
The 2021 season hours are:
May 29-31: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
June 1-8: 4-8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
June 9-Aug. 22: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays
Aug. 23-Sept. 5 (weekends only): 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays
Sept. 6: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Daily rates are: Children 2 and younger, free; seniors (55+) and children ages 3-5, $6 per swimmer; ages 6-54, $7 per swimmer.
Due to COVID-19, the center will not be selling season passes for the 2021 operational season and access to select areas of the aquatic center may be limited.
For information, call 336-703-2502 or visit www.forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/aquaticcenter.
Comments sought on transportation projects
The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has released the Draft Program of Projects for 2021 at tinyurl.com/5fe9fndr for a public review and comment period, through June 13. A public hearing on the document will be held during a virtual meeting of the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee, at 2 p.m. June 23 at tinyurl.com/d5f3438x. Visit www.guampo.org for information.
The Draft Program of Projects is a list of planned federal and state transit grants to support bus and paratransit services in the current fiscal year. The proposed grants are for the Greensboro Transit Authority, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services, all of which operate in the Greensboro MPO area.
Written comments on the Draft Program of Projects are due by June 13. Send comments to Tram Truong by email at guampo@greensboro-nc.gov, fax to 336-412-6171, or by mail to P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136.
Residents may also comment during the public hearing for the Draft Program of Projects. Join the meeting by visiting tinyurl.com/uw6r49e7 or calling 408-418-9388 and using the access code 132-313-9786 and attendee ID 44374765.
Bulk collection schedule
Effective immediately, the environmental services’ bulk collection in High Point will run on a modified schedule due to limited staffing and continued volume increase. As a result, residents’ bulk items may be picked up at a different time or possibly on a different day than typically scheduled.
Bulk collection is the only service impacted at this time; all other collection services are operating as usual.
According to a press release, “the city asks customers to please remember that the environmental services department is doing all it can to reestablish the regular bulk collection schedule.”
For information, call 336-883-2985.
Botanical garden events
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville has announced the following events:
Best Shrubs Lecture: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27. With Adrienne Roethling, PJCBG’s director of curation and mission delivery. In-person or Zoom. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
June Is Pollinator Month: 2-4 p.m. June 14. For children in kindergarten through third grades. $5 per child. Register. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Magical Monarchs: 6-7 p.m. June 16. With Jeanne Megel. Register. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Blood drives: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 16 and July 12, also 2:30-7 p.m. June 28. www.redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.