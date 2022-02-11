Community Briefs

Learn to skate
The Greensboro Ice House is offering a three-week introductory learn to skate session to new skaters who are 5 or older. The classes are from 10:05 to 10:35 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 12-26.
The cost is $45 for all three classes.
For information, visit www.greensboroice.com/3-class-intro.
Living history series
Lifted Voices brings the city’s Black history to life from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The living history series is back with more than 10 costumed interpreters sharing stories of African Americans who helped shape the history of the Gate City.
Lifted Voices is a free, family-friendly program that offers history in the first person. Visitors can walk through the museum galleries and meet people like Bennett College president Willa B. Player, civil rights activist George Simkins and a 1950’s Maco Beauty College student. Visitors will also find activities for children in the museum lobby.
Also this month, the museum’s podcast series History Notes is back with a new season. Curator of Education Rodney Dawson hosts conversations with historians and history makers. New episodes this month include a look at the history of the Aggie-Eagle football rivalry with Arwin Smallwood of N.C. A&T and Charles Johnson from N.C. Central University, a discussion about the legacy of lynching with Deborah Barnes, and more. History Notes is available at https://greensborohistory.org/podcast or on other podcast platforms.
Activities move online
Feb. 3 was the last day of in-person activities and classes for February at the Evergreens Lifestyle Center.
The center will provide virtual programming in February (via Facebook Live and Zoom). Followers are encouraged to read their weekly emails which will include more information.
Staff will continue to be available to seniors over the phone or by email from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
For information, call 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or email seniorcenter@senior-resources-guilford.org or act-asst@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Community input sought
The city of Greensboro and Guilford County parks and recreation departments invite residents to a virtual Community Conversation about the future of the Bryan Park North property from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Register to participate via Zoom at tinyurl.com/3jsxrnbt.
Not to be confused with the city-owned Bryan Park, Bryan Park North is 534 forested acres of open space located in Browns Summit near Lake Townsend and jointly owned by the city and county. The property contains equestrian trails and mountain bike trails and an airfield for remote control planes. A 2015 Bryan Park at Guilford County Master Plan explored adding amenities such as more trails, soccer and lacrosse fields, space for RV camping, picnic shelters, a sprayground and a playground.
To see the plan, visit tinyurl.com/2hjpfppj.
The city and county are now working on a plan update that will determine if those amenities are still desired or if new amenities should be included, set timelines for future development and update cost estimates.
For questions about this project, contact gcparks@guilfordcountync.gov.
Ballpark Pass
The Atlantic League and its clubs have announced the introduction of Ballpark Pass, which will allow any full season ticket holder entry to any ballgame at any park throughout the Atlantic League.
When buying season tickets from an Atlantic League club, fans will receive an identifying marker for each purchased season ticket. Fans can receive a complimentary ticket at the visiting ballpark for each season ticket that they own. A fan who has four Lexington Legends season tickets can receive four complimentary admissions to any ALPB regular season game. There are no limits as to how often fans may use their season ticket to gain admission to another park though certain local conditions may apply.
The Atlantic League will begin its 24th Championship Season on April 21. The 2022 season will mark the introduction of two additional clubs, the Staten Island FerryHawks and the Kentucky Baseball Club that will play its home games in Lexington.
Sheriff’s Citizen Academy
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is offering the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Randolph County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office internal processes. The classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 22. The academy consists of eight sessions and a graduation.
Most classes will be held at Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters, 760 New Century Drive in Asheboro.
The goal is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process.
For information, call 336-318-6699 or visit tinyurl.com/2p8rndhc.
Performing arts residency
Creative Greensboro, the city’s office of arts and culture, is accepting new proposals from individuals and organizations interested in a performing arts residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The priority application window is open until March 7, for the available residency dates of June 20-Sept. 25. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.
The Residency at the Hyers program will provide rent-free, one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff and marketing of residency activities. Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing a creative space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Additionally, applications are encouraged for residencies that will center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income residents or people with disabilities.
Resident artists will be asked to cover the cost of any staffing required and provided by Creative Greensboro. This may include house management support, staff to operate sound and lighting equipment, or security for any usage outside of regular building hours.
‘Domestic Art’
The High Point Museum has opened “Domestic Art,” an exhibition of quilts from the High Point Museum collection, now showing through Sept. 3.
The exhibit features five hanging quilts made or used in High Point, including a signature quilt signed by well-known High Pointers in the 1890s and a quilt made in 1855. Tools used by famed quilter and High Pointer Gwen Magee will also be displayed with images of her quilts from the Mississippi Museum of Art.
Over the past few centuries, quilting provided a way for ordinary American women to practice, demonstrate and exhibit their sewing skills while still producing a useful object. Making a quilt was an acceptable activity for women who had leisure time, and for women who did not, it produced an important item for the home.
Some of the more delicate quilts will be exchanged halfway through the exhibition to avoid overexposure. The museum will announce when new quilts are on display.
Transgender Task Force meeting
Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 16. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p94s2x9, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.
The task force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
IAC online meeting
The city of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p9bs3hs using the meeting ID 961 9238 7706 or dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.
The IAC is part of the human rights commission and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the U.S. and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes and present its concerns to the human rights commission and city council.
Camp Spark
The Greensboro Fire Department will offer Camp Spark, a free four-day camp that introduces females to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment, July 11-15. The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect and gaining knowledge.
Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.
Apply now through June 15. Registration applications are available at tinyurl.com/bdfpjykd. Applications are limited to 20 attendees.
For information, call 336-430-6009.
Recycling cost increases
The city of Burlington’s recycling contract with the contractor GFL Environmental ended this year and as expected, the newly negotiated rate has increased considerably. Beginning on July 1, recycling pick-up will be $6.90 with the combined total for recycling and garbage pick-up at $13.97.
The two primary reasons for the rate jump are changes in the aftermarket for recyclable plastic and the exceptionally favorable contract for recycling services Burlington negotiated in 2012.
Before 2018, 60% of recyclable materials collected in the U.S. were shipped to China to be recycled into new products. Historically, China accepted up to 5% non-recyclable contaminants (garbage or food waste) in bales of recyclable materials. Since 2018, the Chinese government has instituted a new policy which severely restricts the import of recyclable plastics and paper. China now only accepts bales containing less than 1% contamination and will return any shipments that fail to meet that standard. The result to the recycling industry in the U.S. is substantially higher costs to recycle plastic and paper.
As for the previous recycling contract, when the contract was bid out in 2012, GFL Environmental bid significantly less than other providers. The company honored the contract even as external factors continued to increase operating costs. Though the bid they submitted for the new contract requires rate hikes, it was also the lowest bid. The new contract locks in rates for five years with fee increases tied to the Consumer Price Index.
Learn Black history
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will explore the topic of Black history and the National Park Service during an online conversation 11 a.m. Feb. 15 with Ajena Rogers, supervisory park ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Va.
Rogers is a Roanoke, Va., native, whose National Park Service career started on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She has also worked at Booker T. Washington National Monument (just 30 minutes from the parkway), Valley Forge and Independence National Historical Park. Since 2010, she has served as supervisory park ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Va. Join to hear Rogers’ first-hand perspective on how the National Park Service — through individual rangers and as a large national agency — shares the stories of African Americans.
To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Threat of avian flu
The North Carolina Wildlife Commission has concerns about a highly pathogenic avian influenza and is encouraging wildlife rehabilitation centers to consider temporarily suspending acceptance of all wild birds (particularly waterbirds) into rehabilitation facilities.
For information, email wildlife.health@ncwildlife.org.
