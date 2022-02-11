Community Briefs

To see the plan, visit tinyurl.com/2hjpfppj.

The city and county are now working on a plan update that will determine if those amenities are still desired or if new amenities should be included, set timelines for future development and update cost estimates.

For questions about this project, contact gcparks@guilfordcountync.gov.

Ballpark Pass

The Atlantic League and its clubs have announced the introduction of Ballpark Pass, which will allow any full season ticket holder entry to any ballgame at any park throughout the Atlantic League.

When buying season tickets from an Atlantic League club, fans will receive an identifying marker for each purchased season ticket. Fans can receive a complimentary ticket at the visiting ballpark for each season ticket that they own. A fan who has four Lexington Legends season tickets can receive four complimentary admissions to any ALPB regular season game. There are no limits as to how often fans may use their season ticket to gain admission to another park though certain local conditions may apply.