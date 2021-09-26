Community Briefs

Facilitators needed
The Greensboro Public Library is seeking facilitators to assist with book discussions for the One City, One Book community read this fall. Training will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Participants can elect to attend in-person or online.
Celebrating Greensboro’s literary heritage, the Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. This year’s selection is “There There” by Native American author Tommy Orange.
To register for a training session, contact Ronald Headen at 336-412-6199 or email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov.
Winter Wonderlights preview
The Greensboro Science Center has announced that Glow for Greensboro, an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5.
Glow for Greensboro, sponsored by PMi (Pest Management) is a night for sponsors, who help make Winter Wonderlights 2021 possible. Sponsors are invited to enjoy refreshments, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks as they get a first look at this year’s show. Each Glow for Greensboro sponsor receives a designated number of tickets to the preview event to share with friends and family (ages 21 and older only). Tickets are required for entry and may only be obtained via sponsorship.
To become a sponsor, visit greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/glow/ or email kneff@greensboroscience.org.
Winter Wonderlights 2021 will open to all guests on Nov. 6. Tickets may be bought online.
Playwright contest
Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions through Nov. 12 for the 2023 New Play Project. Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. For information and to download the submission instructions visit www.creativegreensboro.com or email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.
The New Play Project has been presented for 29 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate — annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the selected play.
Run downtown
The Downtown Greenway’s Block Party and Run is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at LofFi Park on the Downtown Greenway at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
There will be food trucks, beer, activities for children, live music, a 4-mile run, a 1-mile run/walk and a doggie jog.
To register, downtowngreenway.org.
Museum events
The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. has announced the following events:
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 2-30.
Winter Prep in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Discover how early Americans prepared their households for the winter season.
“A” is for Artifact: The Letter G in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 6. It’s a 15-30 minute program themed around one letter of the alphabet and the artifact or topic of the day. Free, for ages 3-5. Drop in.
High Point Historical Society presents Meet the Authors — North Carolina Triad Beer — A History at Paddled South Brewing: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. High Point Historical Society will host a discussion and book signing of “North Carolina Triad Beer: A History” with authors Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox. Paddled South will offer a custom HPHS “1859” brew; food from Lobster Dogs Food Truck.
Ghost Stories in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16. Snacks and pumpkin decorating from 6-6:30 p.m. Professional storyteller Donna Washington will tell spooky tales from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Let’s Play! in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 21. Play with blocks, hand puppets and other toys in Little Red Schoolhouse.
Let’s Craft! Lollipop Spiders and Ghosts in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30. Make spider or ghost out of Tootsie Roll pops.
Dia de los Muertos: Oct. 30. Crafts, 10 a.m.-noon; family film, noon-2 p.m. With the YWCA Latino Family Center. Hybrid learning experience and celebration about the Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday originating in Mexico. An altar exhibit will be on display Oct. 30-Nov. 6.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Youth baseball program
Graham Recreation and Parks will offer an instructional youth baseball program for the fall season.
This baseball skills clinic will teach the fundamentals of baseball as well as feature scrimmages to mimic game-like situations. Players will work on base running, bunting, hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, etc.
Emphasis will be placed on transitioning to 14U and middle school rules.
Players will scrimmage each other at the end of each practice starting in the second week. The instructor is Efren Saenz.
Online registration is underway through Oct. 12.
For information, call 336-570-6718 or visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com. They are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Fall art series
The Downtown Greenway fall art series continues Oct. 7 with Water Bottle Flowers: The Art of Recycling with GreenHill.
The event is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Cairn’s Course on the Downtown Greenway, 501 Guilford Ave. in Greensboro.
Participants will create whimsical flower arrangements made from water bottles.
The event is inspired by environmental artist Bryant Holsenbeck and GreenHill’s upcoming “H2O” exhibition.
Bring 16-ounce water bottles.
Registration is required for this free event. Email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org to register. Confirmation will be sent upon registration with parking and other class details.
For information, visit www.downtowngreenway.org/events.
Parks report released
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has published its fiscal year 2020-2021 annual report. Read it at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Annual-Report-2020-2021.
The report is an overview of the year’s achievements and milestones. It goes into detail about how the department met its goals to enhance its existing assets, expand to offer transformational programs and connect with partners to uplift the community.
For information, call 336-373-2964.
