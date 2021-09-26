Community Briefs

Facilitators needed

The Greensboro Public Library is seeking facilitators to assist with book discussions for the One City, One Book community read this fall. Training will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Participants can elect to attend in-person or online.

Celebrating Greensboro’s literary heritage, the Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. This year’s selection is “There There” by Native American author Tommy Orange.

To register for a training session, contact Ronald Headen at 336-412-6199 or email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov.

Winter Wonderlights preview

The Greensboro Science Center has announced that Glow for Greensboro, an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5.