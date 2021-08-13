Community Briefs

Practices will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 10-Oct. 29. Some games will be played on Sundays. On Oct. 23, all participants will travel to Charlotte to participate in the Carolina Panthers Challenger League tournament.

AIR offers a variety of recreation programs and social events for individuals of all abilities. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR.

Madden Tournament

The Parks and Recreation Departments of Greensboro and High Point will host an intercity Madden Tournament from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21. This will be a single elimination tournament with age groups for 17 and younger and adults. Winners from each town will face off for the final. Games will be played on each participant’s home gaming console. The cost is $10 per player. Register by Aug. 18.

Register by downloading the Mission Control app on your mobile device, joining the Greensboro Esports League and signing up for the tournament. New league members will receive a Greensboro Esports T-shirt. Tournament winners will receive a copy of Madden 22.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/esports for more details or contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.

Workshop registration