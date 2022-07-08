Community Briefs

Citizens Academy

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is offering its Citizens Academy to any Randolph County resident who is interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The fall 2022 session starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 16. The application deadline is July 29.

The goal of the academy is to improve the law enforcement/resident partnership through education and participation.

The academy will consist of 10 sessions meeting once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. The majority of classes will be held at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters, 760 New Century Drive in Asheboro.

For information, visit www.randolphcountync.gov/381/Citizens-Academy.

Roll back fee

The city of Greensboro thanks residents for sharing thoughts and concerns about the recently adopted trash and recycling cart roll back fee. In response, the field operations department will delay enforcement of the fee for 120 days. A public education campaign will be provided, so residents can learn about the policy and how it will be enforced.

The roll back fee of $25 was developed to help address neighbors’ complaints that some households leave carts in the street indefinitely for days or weeks. Field Operations receives approximately 350 complaints each year about this issue, but previously had no way to enforce the local ordinance that specifies how long residents may leave their trash and recycling containers at the curb.

Field Operations Director Julio Delgado said the new fee will not be assessed to residents who need a little bit more time to set out or bring back their carts due to busy schedules or other limitations. The department will focus on those households that have left their carts out for extended periods of time and are causing a nuisance to the neighborhood.

“The intent is not to punish people who want to put their can out four to five hours early because they have to work. The program is to make the community better,” Delgado said.

For information, call 336-373-7612.

Songwriters in the Round

The High Point Arts Council is presenting a new concert series: Songwriters in the Round. These quarterly concerts will feature local singer-songwriter artists who frequent nearby stages and attend the High Point Songwriters’ Circle, led by Jack Gorham.

A concert featuring Chris Myers, Kirby Heard and Randy Condor Williams will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. July 9 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.HighPointArts.org/events or one hour before the concert.

For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

Apply to GROW

Creative Greensboro is accepting applications for GROW, the Greensboro Residency for Original Works. Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations can apply through Aug. 14 for residencies of up to eight weeks occurring between December 2022 and December 2023. Application workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 13 and from noon to 2 p.m. July 23 in the Greensboro Cultural Center. To learn more, register for a workshop, or apply to GROW, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

GROW, established in 2020, is a flexible space located just inside the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Creatives selected for a residency receive no-cost access to the 800-square-foot studio space, dedicated marketing support, and compensation of $300 per week of the residency. Residencies must include at least six hours of creative programming each week that is free to the public. Residents may also use time in the space for private studio hours or to sell work and offer other fee-based programming.

Learn about permaculture

The online event, Guilford Goes Green: Permaculture, presented by the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Guilford County and the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association, is set for noon to 1 p.m. July 13 over Zoom.

Participants will learn about permaculture, a melding of permanent and agriculture techniques creating consciously designed landscapes which mimic the patterns and relationships found in nature.

A program handout providing links to resources and in-depth information will be made available to registrants via the email address provided in a reminder email, a few days before the Zoom event.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/4zsvzku2.

For information, contact Lauren at lrallen@ncsu.edu or 336-641-2400.

Water quality report

Greensboro water customers should have received a postcard notification of the Annual Drinking Water Quality — Consumer Confidence Report from the city’s water resources department. The report can be accessed via the direct link or by scanning the QR code on the postcard. The report describes drinking water sources, testing conducted on the water, substances detected, health effects information related to violations of drinking water standards and other information of interest.

This annual report is a performance measure of the quality of water supplied by the city in relation to compliance standards established by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the North Carolina Division of Water Resources. The city’s drinking water is safe and meets or surpasses all state and federal standards.

The city regularly monitors drinking water according to federal and state regulations to ensure the production of high quality water. The report includes water quality lab data collected from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021. To obtain a copy of the report (Spanish translated version available) call 336-373-2489 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CCR. Limited copies can also be found at Greensboro public libraries.

Wellness center opens

Friends Homes will open the doors on July 13 to the new wellness center on the West campus and hold a ribbon cutting planned at 10 a.m.

The 32,800-square-foot, $14.8 million expansion was designed to provide an enhanced experience for residents to gain opportunities for physical, social, intellectual and spiritual growth.

The wellness center includes an indoor sports court, fitness center, an indoor pool, an integrative health clinic, a salon, art and crafts rooms, and a multipurpose room for lifelong learning. The center is designed to nurture six dimensions of wellness: Body, mind, spirit, social, community stewardship and sustainability. Those dimensions are highlighted with a variety of meeting spaces and classrooms, an art studio, walking trail, game room, as well as exercise equipment and trainers. The overall expansion will also enhance the dining experience throughout the campus to include four distinct dining venues.

Starting in August, new cottages at Friends Homes will welcome residents, followed by townhomes and villas. Along with the home expansions, the new campus connector bridge located will connect the West campus and Guilford campus and allow access between the campuses without accessing the main roads. The bridge will open for residents and staff in September 2022.

The design and construction team consist of Stewart & Conners Architects of Charlotte, ID Collaborative of Greensboro, and Landmark Builders of Greensboro.

For information, visit www.friendshomes.org/expansionpage or call 336-369-4313.