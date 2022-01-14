Community Briefs

For information, call 336-373-4371.

Event rescheduled

N.C. A&T's 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, originally scheduled for Jan. 16, has been rescheduled to Jan. 23.

The event is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. and to A&T students from 3 to 5 p.m.

Participants should park at Truist Stadium at 1601 E. Market St. in Greensboro and take the shuttles.

For information, call 336-373-1633 or visit https://volunteercentertriad.org.

Financial workshop

The free workshop, Financial Prosperity, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at Mount Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road in Greensboro.

Understanding how to achieve financial prosperity and maximize one's income is the focus of this workshop. Learn the tips and tricks from experts Latreka Snipes and Mycah Gaylord.

Register by emailing your name and how many will attend to mtolivetamezionghc@gmail.com.

For information, call 704-402-8038.

