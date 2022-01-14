Community Briefs

GROW artists announced
Greensboro-based Indigenous Asian American artist Sachi Dely, in collaboration with Nigerian artist Tarilabo Koripamo, recently began a new residency at GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) at the Greensboro Cultural Center. This residency will be their first time collaborating and will feature paintings, prints, digital art and mixed media art, with themes focusing on femininity and nature while bringing awareness to the struggles of Black and Indigenous women.
The residency will feature various events including artist talks, interactive community collages on themes such as nature as well as femininity and masculinity. All events are free with no registration or prior experience required. The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Event schedule:
- Artist Talk: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 21
- Community Nature Collage: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 29
- Leave Your Mark Participatory Collage: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 5
- Community Femininity Collage: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11
- Artist Talk: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16
- Closing Show: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 19.
Dely is a 22-year-old painter and mixed media artist. She is the founder of Chi Art Studio and her work has been showcased in galleries across North Carolina. Koripamo is a 25-year-old mixed media and digital artist based in Lagos, Nigeria. As the founder of Korita, Tarilabo’s work has been seen across the world. Both artists center the reclamation of Black and Indigenous femme bodies in their work.
For information, call 336-373-4371.
Event rescheduled
N.C. A&T's 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, originally scheduled for Jan. 16, has been rescheduled to Jan. 23.
The event is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. and to A&T students from 3 to 5 p.m.
Participants should park at Truist Stadium at 1601 E. Market St. in Greensboro and take the shuttles.
For information, call 336-373-1633 or visit https://volunteercentertriad.org.
Financial workshop
The free workshop, Financial Prosperity, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at Mount Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road in Greensboro.
Understanding how to achieve financial prosperity and maximize one's income is the focus of this workshop. Learn the tips and tricks from experts Latreka Snipes and Mycah Gaylord.
Register by emailing your name and how many will attend to mtolivetamezionghc@gmail.com.
For information, call 704-402-8038.
Fundraising gala
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum annually celebrates the Greensboro Four, who first sat in at the F.W. Woolworth’s whites-only lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960. The museum also recognizes not only the subsequent activists who sustained the Greensboro sit-ins for six months until the lunch counter was desegregated on July 25, 1960, but local and national activists who have made significant contributions to advancing civil and human rights — while helping communities bridge the generations of social justice movements.
This year's annual fundraising gala, originally set for Feb. 5, has been postponed to July 25, which will commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the day when the lunch counter was racially integrated.
The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Individual tickets for in-person participation are available for $150; tickets for the virtual experience can be purchased for $50.
For information, visit www.sitinmovement.org/2022-civil-rights-gala.
Career workshop
Teens and young adults ages 16-24 are invited to a free life skills and career planning workshop, “It Takes A Community: Next Gen on the Move,” from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro. Register at tinyurl.com/4858xnu4.
Offered in partnership with NC Works’ Next Gen program, participants will create a vision board, get started on accomplishing career goals and learn about local resources to enhance their lives.
For information, contact Lewis Recreation Center Supervisor Ayana Kouakou at ayana.kouakou@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-3330.
Spring dance classes
Dance Project’s spring 2022 classes aim to help dancers thrive by encouraging physical and mental well-being and building connection and community through dance. Children, teens and adults can choose to take classes in-person or virtually with instructors in a wide range of styles. Registration is open now.
In-person classes are held in the Dance Project studios in the Greensboro Cultural Center. Most classes are also offered virtually via Zoom, so online students get the same real-time experience. Classes will provide opportunities for students to build relationships with other dancers, develop their own creative voice and take part in performance opportunities including the annual Dance Marathon, the Spring Showcase local events and more.
New this spring is Sweat the Technique, a way for teens and adults to learn the fundamentals of hip-hop. Dancers will be exposed to an assortment of styles such as house, popping, locking, krumping and commercial hip-hop grooves. The class will end with a community jam session so dancers can grow in improvisation and artistry. Dance Project will also continue the virtual Moving Meditation, a contemplative class blending imaginative movement prompts and techniques for stress management. Other class offerings include ballet, modern, jazz, tap, hip hop, breaking, tap, pointe & pre-pointe, Afro-rhythms, musical theater, along with fun styles for the youngest dancers including Dancing with Tots, Creative Movement and Little Rhythms. Classes are offered for beginner through advanced dancers.
Adult students may drop in commitment-free to any class listed as 13+, and may pay by the class ($10-$12/class) or purchase a multi-class pass. Classes may be purchased via Ticket Me Triad at https://ticketmetriad.com/organizations/dance-project.
For the schedule, registration information and fees, visit www.danceproject.org/spring. For information, call 336-370-6776.
Pausing walk-in service
Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the NCWorks Career Centers, located at 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro, is pausing walk-in service, but will provide remote services to the public through Jan. 17.
Anyone requiring services during this time should call 336-297-9444.
The Greensboro Public Library wants you to hear from a very unlikely outdoor adventurer and writer, Derick Lugo, at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 on Zoom. Lugo had never hiked or camped a day in his life, but the Brooklyn-born, New York City urbanite hopped a train to Georgia, grabbed a taxi at the station, and told the cab driver to drop him off at the beginning of the Appalachian Trail.
His journey and the lessons learned are the subject of Lugo’s new debut memoir, "The Unlikely Thru-Hiker: An Appalachian Trail Journey." It’s a story of a young Black man demonstrating grit and humor as he discovers the natural world of the trail.
This event is part of the on-going series hosted by the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch called Outdoor Adventurers of Color. Monthly events feature opportunities for outdoor recreation, socialization and engagement.
To register in advance, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.
Kickball registration open
Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its spring adult coed kickball program. The cost is $350 per team. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball by Feb. 25 or until space is full.
This program is for people of all genders. Beginner, recreational and competitive leagues are available. Individuals who do not have a team but would like to play are encouraged to contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or Antwoinette.Byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
Softball registration open
Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its spring men’s slow-pitch softball. The cost is $425 per team. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball by Feb. 25.
Competitive, recreational and church leagues are available. Each player must complete his own registration form. There will be a mandatory 6 p.m. March 3 organizational meeting held via Zoom.
For information, call 336-373-2946 or email athletics@greensboro-nc.gov.
Baseball registration open
Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its spring youth baseball league. The program costs $35 for children in age groups 5-6 and 7-8 and $50 for ages 9-10, 11-12 and 13-15. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball. The deadline to sign up is Feb. 18.
First-time participants must register in person and verify the child’s age between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the athletics division office at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. Parents and caregivers are required to complete the Parents Association for Youth Sports program prior to registration. Visit tinyurl.com/yc7wb56j to complete the course.
Children in the 5-6 and 7-8 age groups will play five games. Older age groups will play eight.
For information, call 336-373-2955 or email phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov.
Collection schedule changes
The city of Greensboro is experiencing solid waste driver shortages due to COVID-19 that will impact residential collections. Staff will continue to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on the regular schedule, however, the time of residents collections may be earlier or later than usual.
To ensure that containers and yard waste are collected, residents must bring all containers to the curb the night before their collection or, at the latest, by 7 a.m. on their collection day.
For information, call 336-373-7612.
Casino D’Arts
The High Point Arts Council's Casino D’Arts, a fundraising event that benefits the arts in the community, is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12 at the High Point Country Club in Emerywood, 800 Country Club Drive.
There will be game tables for blackjack, poker, craps and roulette complete with a professional dealer at each table. At the end of the evening, chips are converted to raffle tickets and guests have a chance to win a prize. There also will be a silent auction.
In addition to casino games, there will also be jazz by The Matt Kendrick Trio featuring Dave Fox and Neill Glegg, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar with one complimentary drink, plus the crowning of the King and Queen of Hearts.
Casino D’Arts is black-tie optional. Tickets are $75 per person and will be available until Feb. 9 at www.HighPointArts.org/events.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Task force meeting
Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p94s2x9, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.
The task force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly affected.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
Cross-race challenge
In honor and celebration of the collaborative efforts of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Coast Guard Marathon, Air Force Marathon and Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler have launched a cross-race challenge for their 2022 events. Created by the teams behind the inaugural in-person Coast Guard Marathon and the Air Force Marathon, the SEA, AIR and SPACE Challenge offers runners the chance to earn a limited edition medal featuring aircraft used by each military branch. Participants can receive this medal by completing any distance race offered in person, virtually or a combination of the two at each of the three race events.
The Coast Guard Marathon will take place March 3-5 in Elizabeth City and will include a race expo, full marathon, half marathon, 5K, Semper Paratus Challenge and post-race celebration. The marathon is represented on the challenge medal with a C-130, an aircraft used to transport heavy cargo.
Set to take place Sept. 15-17, the 26th annual Air Force Marathon will be held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The 2022 race weekend will have five distance races including a marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Run, as well as a three-person marathon relay and two Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series. The marathon is represented on the challenge medal with an AC-130J Ghostrider, a highly-advanced aircraft used for close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance.
An endurance event held at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler will take place Dec. 10. This inaugural event features a 10-mile race, health and fitness expo and finish line festival. The race is represented on the challenge medal with a RTV-G-4 Bumper Rocket, a sounding rocket used to study launch techniques.
Participants can register at runsignup.com/coastguardmarathon/store for the SEA, AIR and SPACE Challenge. Runners must also separately register for and participate in one race of any length at the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon, Air Force Marathon and Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler. Virtual options are available for all races. Challenge medals will be shipped upon completion of all three of the 2022 events.
