City fire departments to take part in event

The Greensboro Fire Department will be participating in the statewide “Smoke Alarm Saturday” campaign on June 3. Every Greensboro Fire Department company and crew will participate in this event with the goal of installing close to 200 smoke alarms in a single day in the city. Companies will canvass the neighborhoods they serve from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a goal of at least five smoke alarms per company.

Also, join them at a Firefighter Friday event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at Barber Park to kick off “Smoke Alarm Saturday.” Coloring books, water games, fire trucks, hotdogs and more will be provided to the community. The Office of the State Fire Marshal will make a guest appearance at 11:30 a.m. to welcome our North Carolina Fire Departments into “Smoke Alarm Saturday.”

For information, call 336-430-6009.

Community workshops

The Women’s Resource Center at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro is offering the following community workshops:

Pit Stop! Basic Car Maintenance for Women and their Teens: noon-1 p.m. June 7. Open to women 16 and older. Learn how to check engine oil levels, power steering fluid, transmission fluid and tires. Also learn how to add air to tires, check and change wiper blades, top off fluids and more.

Homebuying 101: 5:15-6:15 p.m. June 8. Open to women and men. Learn from Trish Adams about the process of buying a home, down payment assistance programs, finance options, overcoming credit hurdles and more.

Budgeting for Beginners: noon-1:30 p.m. June 13. Free lunch. Open to women and men.

The ABC’s (and D’s) of Medicare: noon-1 p.m. June 22. Free lunch. Open to women and men.

Registration is required for these workshops. Call 336-275-6090 or email Info@WomensCenterGSO.org with your name, phone number and title of workshop.

Burlington Arboretum ribbon-cutting June 7

The City of Burlington and New Leaf Society will hold an official ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. June 7 for the Burlington Arboretum at Willowbrook Park, 408 East Willowbrook Drive. The ribbon-cutting marks the completion of the Arboretum Commons building, walkways, sculptures, veteran’s overlook and children’s garden, as well as the planting of more than 2,255 trees and plants. It also celebrates the recent recognition of the Burlington Arboretum as a Level 2 Arboretum by the international arboretum accreditation and networking organization, ArbNet. There are nine accredited arboreta in North Carolina and only two have as high or higher accreditation as the Burlington Arboretum.

The ribbon-cutting will feature comments from City and New Leaf officials and will be followed by refreshments.