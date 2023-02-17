Music academy offers free jam session

The Music Academy of North Carolina will offer a free jazz jam session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1327 Beaman Place in Greensboro.

No experience is necessary and all instruments are welcome.

The session is suitable for ages 12 and older.

For information, call 336-379-8748.

Kosher food truck to make its debut

Durham’s famed red Yalla Kosher Food Truck will make its debut from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Chabad Jewish Center, 5203 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Serving a range tasty-zesty Middle Eastern/Mediterranean foods, it will be stationed on Lipscomb Road.

Yalla has become an interfaith sensation, a community-building venture on the Duke University campus, providing foods that meet the stringent dietary, kosher and halal, of Jews and Muslims.

Yalla is derivative from the Arabic word for “hurry,” suggesting urgency and is spoken widely in the Middle East.

Yalla’s entire menu is certified kosher and halal. Meat is brought in from Atlanta. All other menus items are prepared from scratch, including its hummus.

Jewish and Islamic dietary law requires that chicken and beef to be ritually slaughtered, although the requirements are not identical. Kosher dietary laws are more elaborate and include a ban on mixing meat and dairy products. Both Jewish and Muslim dietary laws forbid cooking or consuming pork.

High Point museum to host game night

The High Point Museum will host its sixth annual Family Game Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. This free event is open to people of all ages.

Many different types of games will be available, including two board games created about High Point—“Executive Market Game” and “Total Careopoly.” The Executive Market Game was made by employees of Drexel Heritage Distinctive Home Furnishings in the 1960s about the High Point Furniture Market. The Total Careopoly game was made for the High Point Regional Health System and is a Monopoly-style game set in a hospital.

This fun evening will feature classic card and board games along with scavenger hunts, trivia and bingo. Players will get the chance to win a number of prizes from local hotspots and the Museum Store. Uncle Maddio’s Pizza is donating pizza, and there will be snacks, including popcorn and lemonade.

Women’s self-defense workshop on Feb. 25

A Women’s Self-Defense Workshop is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Find Your Flow Fitness & Wellness Studio (inside the Old Greensborough Gateway Center), 620 Elm St. in Greensboro.

Participants will explore fundamental safety, awareness and self-defense techniques in order to promote confidence in dealing with the unexpected. No one plans on being a victim of physical assault.

No previous martial arts training is required.

Participants will learn and practice simple techniques of escape, evasion, avoidance and striking using skills they already possess in a safe and nurturing environment.

For information, call 336-676-3042 or visit www.silktigertaichi.com.

Library to present ‘Madan Sara’

Watch the documentary, “Madan Sara,” and then learn more about these indefatigable women from award-winning director Etant Dupain at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St. in Greensboro.

The women known as Madan Sara in Haiti work tirelessly to buy, distribute and sell food and other essentials in markets throughout the country.

Despite the obstacles of working in a sector that lacks investment, infrastructure and state assistance, the Madan Sara continue to be one of the most critical parts of the Haitian economy. This film amplifies the calls of the Madan Sara as they speak directly to society to share their dreams for a more just Haiti. After the screening, there will be a panel discussion with director Etant Dupain and community groups, Haitians of the Triangle and the North Carolina Haitian Women’s Coalition.

The Bon Fritay food truck from Raleigh will be on-site selling authentic Haitian street food before the screening. Registration is required for this free event. Email john.serrano@greensboro-nc.gov to reserve a seat.







Construction to begin on housing community

The Housing Authority of the City of High Point and Laurel Street have announced that financing has closed on Legacy Ridge, a new, 100-unit affordable-housing community at the site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes. Construction will begin with site work on Legacy Ridge this month, which will include demolition of the remaining buildings.

Legacy Ridge was made possible through financing from the High Point Housing Authority, the City of High Point, Red Stone Equity Partners and Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust with a combined investment of $28.3 million in HPHA’s redevelopment of the former Daniel Brooks Homes.

Legacy Ridge will provide well-designed, affordable apartments consisting of 32 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units targeted to family households at or below 60% AMI, with 28 units designated as project-based rental assistance units. The community will include a central green space with outdoor seating, playground, picnic shelter and a community building featuring leasing offices, an exercise room, multi-purpose room and computer center.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Legacy Ridge will be held this spring to celebrate the new community. Construction on Legacy Ridge is expected to be complete by the end of next year with the first residents moving in by the spring of 2025.

Nominations sought for awards program

The City of Greensboro’s Office of Sustainability, along with the Community Sustainability Council, is launching its inaugural #LiveGreen Awards Program, and are accepting nominations in several categories.

As part of Greensboro’s path toward becoming a more sustainable community, the #LiveGreen Awards Program has been created to recognize leadership in sustainable business practices. Greensboro residents are invited to submit nominations in one of the following categories:

Community Sustainability Leadership

Friend of Sustainability

In Touch with Nature

Quality of Life

Waste Not

Water Wise

Nominations must be submitted through this online form at https://form.jotform.com/230374048442048 by March 22. In addition to submitting a nomination form, nominators will be asked to provide supporting documentation. Nominations that are not accompanied by supporting documentation will not be considered.

For information, email LiveGreen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2860.

City rezoning, annexation figures are available

In 2022, Greensboro approved about 6,900 potential housing units throughout Greensboro through rezoning and annexation, according to the planning department’s annual growth and development figures.

The Growing Greensboro 2022 infographic, found at tinyurl.com/yc5k7rje, highlights how changes in zoning affect opportunities for housing and jobs.

Combining 2021 and 2022 numbers, there have been about 10,795 potential housing units approved through rezoning or annexation in the past two years.

Key points from the 2022 annual data are:

Of the 1,581 acres annexed in 2022, 56% are intended for residential use and 40% for industrial. Of the residential property, 55% is slated for multifamily residential use and the remaining 45% for single-family residences.

Of the 386 acres rezoned in 2022, 37% are intended for residential use and 29% for industrial. Of the residential property, the vast majority are for multi-family residences.

High Point Theatre to host pageants

The Miss North Carolina USA 2023 and Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2023 pageants will be held Feb. 24-25 at the High Point Theatre. This event is an official state preliminary to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageants, which are produced by RPM Productions, a subsidiary of the Miss Universe Organization, and has been held in High Point for 21 years.

The preliminary competition will be held on Friday evening, followed by the final competition on Saturday evening. The pageants will feature contestants between the ages of 14-27, competing in interview, evening gown and swimsuit or active wear competitions. The contestants will be vying for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes, as well as the ability to travel the state and country promoting the pageant and it’s charitable alliances.

Miss North Carolina USA 2023 will represent the state in the nationally televised production of the Miss USA Pageant, and Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2023 will represent the state in the Miss Teen USA Pageant.

Tickets for the competition may be purchased at the High Point Theater box office or by calling 336-883-3402. Those who cannot attend the live shows may watch the live webcasts both evenings by visiting www.pageantslive.com. There is a fee of $40 that covers both events.

Downtown Greenway offers walking tours

Downtown Greenway will offer walking tours from 9 a.m. to noon March 11, April 1 and May 13.

The tour is a guided walk around the four-mile loop. Learn about Greensboro’s history, public art, economic impact, community stories, future projects and more.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2tae8vm4. To see a map of the loop, visit tinyurl.com/yzamtpjx.

For those unable to join the four-mile walking tour, Action Greensboro will be offering golf cart tours on select dates in February. Downtown Greenway Project Manager, Dabney Sanders, will highlight all the sites and stories along the way. The tour takes 1.5 hours and a $10 donation is suggested. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p9erecz.

Also, the nonprofit has planned a craft session, “Complimentary Creations,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Participants will meet at the corner of Fisher Avenue and Simpson Street and then work on collaborative creations inside Broome Hall at the adjacent Holy Trinity Church.

Downtown Greensboro to host free concert

As part of Tournament Town Goes Downtown, Downtown Greensboro is hosting a free concert on March 11, featuring ‘80s tribute band The Breakfast Club. The concert will celebrate hosting three postseason college basketball tournaments and two major collegiate swimming and diving championships during March.

The opening act will be Muddy Creek Revival, covering the best in new country, classic country, Southern rock and blues. In addition to live music, concert-goers will enjoy food and drinks from area Downtown Greensboro businesses, including One Thirteen and Stumble Stilskins. Food trucks will also be on hand.

The concert will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Greene Street, in front of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar in Downtown Greensboro. Admission is free.

This concert will precede the Tournament Town Block Party, featuring Michael Ray on March 18. For information, visit tinyurl.com/3psnamfn.

City now hiring for part-time summer jobs

Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for all part-time summer 2023 jobs, including camp counselors, camp directors, park attendants, playground counselors, inclusion counselors, program assistants and all pool positions. More than 100 openings are available. Apply at tinyurl.com/2p83rtk5.

Jobs start at $15.50 per hour for up to 40 hours of work per week from June to August. There is a particular need for lifeguards. The city will hire people as young as 15 for those positions and new hires will receive all appropriate lifeguard and safety training.

Artists chosen for digital kiosks downtown

Creative Greensboro has chosen 10 local artists whose work will be featured on the 11 digital kiosks located throughout downtown Greensboro. This is the second year of the Downtown Arts program, which enhances Greensboro’s built environment with original artwork.

The Greensboro-based artists and their works of art chosen for the Downtown Arts kiosk program are:

Deb Frederick, “Lifted” (watercolor and collage)

Steven Cozart, “Lightheaded and Free” (acrylic, pastel and graphite)

Katie Hallahan, “Lazy Beagle” (soft pastel)

Greg Hausler, “I Am Not Ready for This” (mixed media)

Shaleen Miller, “Dream Tree” (acrylic, glass, leather and resin)

Jessica Dame, “Entwined: Red-winged Blackbird” (mixed media)

Alexis Lavine, “Look, Skywalkers” (watercolor)

Natalie Robinson, “We Are All Connected” (pencil and marker)

Bevelyn Ukah, “Eastside, Westside” (watercolor, acrylic, chalk and ink)

Andrew Bowen, “Defying Gravity” (photography)

City awarded $750K for safety action plan

The City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will be awarded a $755,500 grant to develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan for the City of Greensboro, the towns of Summerfield, Sedalia, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden and Stokesdale and much of unincorporated Guilford County.

The MPO will use the funding to conduct a detailed study of traffic crashes and safety conditions in the area. Working with NCDOT and area jurisdictions, the MPO will develop a comprehensive plan for preventing traffic fatalities and serious injuries by redesigning area roadways where needed, educating people about traffic safety, and enacting safety focused policies among other strategies. This work will build off of and expand partnerships and work completed to date by Vision Zero Greensboro and the current Vision Zero Greensboro Action Plan.

“The Comprehensive Safety Action Plan will greatly enhance our understanding of the factors that have been driving fatal and serious traffic crash trends in the wrong direction and will identify practical steps that can be taken for improved safety outcomes,” said Greensboro MPO Transportation Planning Manager Tyler Meyer.

The Greensboro area is one of 510 areas nationwide and 12 in North Carolina selected by USDOT for grants under the new Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. Created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act/Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (2022), this new program promotes and supports interdisciplinary, data driven and human focused approaches to preventing fatal and serious injury traffic crashes.