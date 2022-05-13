Community Briefs

Job fair

NCWorks has partnered with YWCA, Job Corps, Oak Street Health and others to host the Mount Zion Resource and Job Fair from noon to 4 p.m. May 14 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington Drive in High Point.

Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops and staff, will be onsite to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.

For information, call 336-297-9444, Ext. 256.

NAACP meeting

The NAACP Greensboro Branch’s next general monthly meeting is virtual and set for 5 p.m. May 15.

Branch President the Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II said the meeting’s focus will be on the upcoming primary election, with an emphasis on the school bond measure.

Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on May 14. To receive the information, contact her at secretary@naacpgso.org or call the branch office at 336-273-1222.

For information, visit www.naacpgso.org.

Car show, cruise-in

The Greensboro Police Department’s Special Olympics Committee will host the third annual Cops-n-Rodders Car Show/Cruise-in to support Special Olympics North Carolina. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro.

This year the Triad Chevy Club will co-host with GPD.

The event is open to all makes and model of cars and trucks. There will be three classes judged; top 10 muscle cars 1985 and older, top 10 muscle cars 1986 to current, and top 10 truck to include SUVs, Jeeps, Ford Ranchero, Chevy El-Comino. Also there will be a Special Olympics choice, sponsors choice and GPD chief’s choice.

Pre-registration is $20 and day of the event is $25. There is no cost for the cruise-in; participants are asked to make a small donation of $5 or $10 to Special Olympics. There will be raffles, prizes, food trucks and a DJ. Pre-registration closes May 16.

Interested vendors and food trucks should contact Lt. Calvin Stevens at 336-373-4372 or calvin.stevens@greensboro-nc.gov.

Community Picnic





The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative economic development project between the city of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, has planned the first Community Picnic which is set for 5 to 7 p.m. June 5 on the Downtown Greenway at the corner of East Bragg Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Greensboro. The event is sponsored by the Dawn S. Chaney Foundation.

Activate Entertainment will perform.

Attendees may bring their own picnic or purchase a box dinner from Chez Genese or The Historic Magnolia House. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mtdkn7ry.

Participate in Storywalks





Children visiting parks in Franklinville and Liberty can burnish their early literacy skills with the debut of Randolph County Public Libraries Storywalks in May and June.

The Franklinville installation, winding through Riverside Park along the Deep River, will kick off with a Storywalk Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. May 21 with music, face-painting, activity stations and treats. Magician Fish the Magish will make an appearance at 3 p.m. Each child who completes all the activities can enter to win a scooter.

Liberty will kick off its Storywalk in Paul Henry Smith Park as part of a community Juneteenth celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19, with vendors, food, music, games and prizes.

The project is a partnership between the library, the Randolph County Partnership for Children and the towns of Franklinville and Liberty, and is funded with a $12,000 Library Services and Technology Act grant.

Online meeting





The city of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 p.m. May 19. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p9bs3hs using the meeting ID 961 9238 7706 or to dial in by phone at 929-205-6099. This month’s meeting will feature an informative session by guest speakers Heather Joseph and Kelly Ryan with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on its efforts to promote citizenship as well as an opportunity to hear about the bond that will offer improvements to many Guilford County schools and how residents can support it.

For information, call 336-373-2038.