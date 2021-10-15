Community Briefs

Fall Fest resource fair
Guilford County community organizations will unite to host a third annual Fall Fest resource fair for families in transition and experiencing homelessness. The fair is set for noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
During the 2020-2021 school year, Guilford County Schools identified 1,643 children and youth experiencing homelessness. Additionally, since the spread of COVID-19, the rate of homelessness has drastically increased.
Fall Fest focuses on increasing access and enrollment to child care and education resources in addition to building a network of support for families in transition. Families with children age up to 12 years old will learn about early childhood resources and services for their young children and other community resources.
The event is a collaboration among the Family Success Center, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, UNCG’s Healthy Relationship Initiative, Guilford County Schools, Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T’s nutrition education programs, Try Healthy, NC Works, Guilford Child Development, Guilford County Partnership for Children, Greensboro Public Library, Ready for School, Ready for Life, Healthy Blue NC, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and the City of Greensboro Neighborhood Development Department.
Fall Fest is funded by the NC Division of Childhood Development and Early Education (NCDCEE) through Project CATCH, a program of the Salvation Army of Wake County.
For information, contact LouMecia Staton at 336-279-7603 or loumecias@guilfordchildren.org.
Virtual ‘Java with Justin’
Greensboro City Council member Justin Outling is hosting a Facebook version of his “Java with Justin” meeting at noon Oct. 15 at www.facebook.com/JOutling. This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions. Questions and comments can be submitted directly to the Facebook page.
Photo competition
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is accepting entries through Jan. 31 to its 17th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses).
Entrants must be either current Wildlife in North Carolina magazine subscribers or younger than 18. Only digital entries in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes will be considered — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted. Photographs must have been taken in North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2017, or later.
Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category. Competition categories are: Animal behavior, birds, invertebrates, mammals, outdoor recreation, reptiles and amphibians, wild landscapes, wild plants, and fungi.
For information, visit ncwildlife.org/contest.
Ciderfest
The North Carolina Cider Association will present Ciderfest 2021 from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Bull City Ciderworks, 599 S. Railroad St. in Lexington.
The association is bringing together cideries from across the state to give residents a chance to taste multiple varieties.
There also will be live music and food trucks.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through https://bit.ly/3a4dtk.
For information, call 919-593-4715.
Native Plants Week
The city of Greensboro, in partnership with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon chapter of the National Audubon Society, will celebrate Native Plants Week on Oct. 18-24, with a proclamation to highlight the importance of native plants for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife. The chapter will host a brief ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Phil G. McDonald Plaza, 220 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The event is open to the public.
Exhibits and brochures describing the value of native plants will be available, and Audubon members will be present to talk with visitors and answer questions.
For information, contact Jack Jezorek at suejackj@bellsouth.net or 336-885-0669.
Author meet and greet
Elisheba Haqq, author of the memoir “Mamaji,” will visit for an in-person meet and greet at noon Oct. 19 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
“Mamaji” is a Hindi term meaning “respected mother” and it’s a reference to the author’s own mother who died of cancer.
This book explores grief, family, love and camaraderie between siblings. It also examines the pressure to appear as the “perfect immigrants” and navigating expectations of what it means to be an Indian American living in the United States.
Haqq will also be available during a virtual author program and reading at 1 p.m. Nov. 6. For information on either program or to register for the virtual program, email Luce Hartsock at Luce.Hartsock@greensboro-nc.gov.
Belong in Burlington
The city of Burlington will host Belong in Burlington from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 on the patio at the Historic Train Depot at 200 S. Main St.
Belong in Burlington is designed to help new Burlington residents discover the community and to help established residents reconnect. The event is inspired by the place attachment theory explored in the book, “This Is Where You Belong: The Art and Science of Loving Where You Live,” by Melody Warnick. The goal of Belong in Burlington is to help make residents feel happier, more connected and more at home in their hometown.
Learn more and register at www.BelongInBurlington.com or call 336-222-5073.
Public Sector Career Fair
GuilfordWorks will host its Public Sector Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/public-sector.
Participating employers include: city of Greensboro, Guilford County government and city of High Point.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register.
New library Sunday hours
The High Point Public Library is once again open on Sundays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Library hours were reduced in the spring of 2020 in response to COVID-19, and over the past year, the library has been gradually adding back operating hours and services.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. The drive-thru window operating hours are the same.
Register for adult basketball leagues
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the winter women’s and men’s adult basketball leagues. Participants for both leagues must be at least 18. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics.
Teams may also register in person at the Greensboro Sportsplex, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For the women’s league, the cost is $40 per person for Guilford County residents and $50 for non-residents. The men’s league costs $375 per team.
Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to contact Assistant Athletic Director Monique Floyd to be placed on the free agent list for potential selection to a registered team. For information, contact Floyd at 336-373-2946 or Monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov.
Veterans Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held Nov. 11 at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Comments will be made by several veterans and the keynote speaker will be Dinny Sisley, the wife of retired Brig. Gen. Fred Sisley, USMA.
The ceremony and parking are free and lawn chairs are encouraged. The event is rain or shine.
For information, call 336-851-0999 or visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Upcoming workshops
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering the following workshops:
- Breaking Up & Moving On: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 21, Zoom. Women only. With Jackie Stanley, an attorney. Divorce, alimony, custody and more. Register. tinyurl.com/eaesksxc.
- Women to Work: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Oct. 25-Nov. 4. In-person. Women only. Register. 336-275-6090, Ext.223 or Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
- Self-Esteem & Confidence: 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 26. In-person. Twelve tips. Register. 336-275-6090 or email name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
- Improving Communication: 1-2:15 p.m. Oct. 26, NC Works Mobil Career Center, Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. For men and women. Register. 336-275-6090 or email name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
- Medicare 101: 1-2:15 p.m. Oct. 28, Zoom. Open to men and women. Presented by Bob Boyd Senior Resources of Guilford. Register. 336-275-6090 or tinyurl.com/2xkmey2y.
Adaptive Sports Expo
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit, in partnership with the Community and Therapeutic Recreation Department at UNCG, will host an Adaptive Sports Expo from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. Admission is free and all visitors must wear a face covering.
Participants are invited to try a variety of adaptive sports, which use amended rules or equipment to help people with disabilities enjoy the game. Expo participants need not have a disability to play. The expo will feature Paralympic sports and other games, including goalball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, beep baseball, sitting volleyball, biking and boccia. Competitive players will also be on hand to share their experience with the sports.
For information, call 336-373-2954 or email kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov.
Virtual hiring event
Transplace, a provider of advanced logistics technology and solutions, will hold a virtual hiring event Oct. 26 and 28.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3oOMIcT.
A $1,000 sign-on bonus will be awarded to individuals hired through this event.
Transplace is at 333 N. Greene St., Suite 100 in Greensboro.
Apply to Police Citizens’ Academy
The application period is now open for the 2022 Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy. The application deadline is Nov. 26.
The program is set to begin on Jan. 24, 2022, and will run through April 13, 2022, with sessions every Wednesday evening and one Monday evening “demonstration” session a month. The 2022 program cohort will have masked, socially-distanced students attending in-person, and a small group attending via Zoom. Those participating via Zoom will not be able to participate during in-person, hands-on demonstrations.
The goal of the academy is to give participants greater insight into the police department in order to form long-term partnerships to share responsibilities and resources to make Greensboro safe for all people. Program participants learn from subject matter experts across the department and leave the program with a greater understanding of police responsibilities and a new sense of their role in partnering with the GPD.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2h6sb297.
Veterans Day service
A Veterans Day service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Monument, 6826 U.S. 158 East in Stokesdale. Masks are preferred and the chairs will be placed to comply with social distancing.
For information, contact Barbara Marshall at bmarshall6@triad.rr.com or 336-643-5979, or Powell Shelton at 336-707-4964.
Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash
The annual Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in downtown Graham around the Courthouse Square.
The free event will feature inflatables, vendors, a trunk or treat, a climbing wall, carnival games and food trucks. Costumes are highly encouraged but are not required.
Smoking, pets and drones are not allowed at this event.
Food trucks, vendors, trunk or treat and volunteer applications can be found online.
For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
