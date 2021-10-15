Community Briefs

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. The drive-thru window operating hours are the same.

Register for adult basketball leagues

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the winter women’s and men’s adult basketball leagues. Participants for both leagues must be at least 18. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics.

Teams may also register in person at the Greensboro Sportsplex, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For the women’s league, the cost is $40 per person for Guilford County residents and $50 for non-residents. The men’s league costs $375 per team.

Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to contact Assistant Athletic Director Monique Floyd to be placed on the free agent list for potential selection to a registered team. For information, contact Floyd at 336-373-2946 or Monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov.

Veterans Day ceremony

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held Nov. 11 at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.