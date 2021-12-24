Community Briefs

History museum has special hours Dec. 26
The Greensboro History Museum at 130 Summit Ave. will be open special hours, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Visitors are invited to visit the museum’s permanent exhibitions and join in the family-friendly Mousetastical Mouse Hunt. Stuffed mice are hiding in galleries across the museum. Visitors who find all the mice can claim a treat at the front desk. Admission to the museum is free. The Mouse Hunt continues through Jan. 2.
For information, visit www.greensborohistory.org.
Guided winter hikes
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of guided winter hikes beginning Jan. 1. Each hike is free, starts at 9 a.m. and registration is required.
New Year’s Day Hike on Nat Greene Trail: Jan. 1, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. Bring canned goods, coats or blankets to donate to Greensboro Urban Ministries. tinyurl.com/bdcrt4d7.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Hike on Piedmont Trail: Jan. 17, 6045 State Road 2347, Greensboro. Clean up the trail while hiking. tinyurl.com/ycks8cz8.
Valentine’s Day Hike on Palmetto Trail: Feb. 13, on Old Battleground Road, just south of White Horse Drive, Greensboro. Bring dog food or cat food for donations to the SPCA of the Triad. tinyurl.com/4baxw9cr.
Spring Equinox Hike on Bill Craft Trail: March 19, 368 Plainfield Road, Greensboro. Learn to recognize the signs of spring. tinyurl.com/45rbwd86.
For information about this program and others, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.
Collection time change
The city of High Point’s waste collection time will move from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. starting on Jan. 3. This means that residents need to place all garbage, recycling and yard waste carts, as well as bulk waste, at the curb by 6 a.m. on the appropriate collection day.
The Environmental Services Division within Public Services provides garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk item collection services weekly throughout the city. Adding an additional hour of service time will enable more consistent collections and increase route efficiency.
There will be no changes to garbage, recycling or bulk collection schedules the week of Jan. 3. Yard waste collection will not occur the week of Dec. 27 to enable all crews to assist with the overflow of holiday material. Yard waste collection will resume on Jan. 3 and residents should be aware that all natural decorations such as trees, flowers or garland are acceptable in yard waste pickup as long as all decorations, wires and other accouterments are removed.
The High Point City Council approved transitioning to a biweekly bulk collection at the Aug. 16 City Council meeting. A biweekly schedule will reduce fuel and overtime costs, enable more consistent collections, increase route efficiency and protect and relieve an overextended waste collections staff.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/516/Environmental-Services.
Workshops offered
Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro at 628 Summit Ave. is offering the following:
Women’s Emotional Wellness Support Group: 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 5-26. To register to attend in-person at the center, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org. To request a Zoom link, email info@mhag.org.
Moving Beyond, Sexual Violence Educational Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 4-25, at the center. Open to everyone 18 and older. Facilitated by Family Service of the Piedmont. Registration not required. For information, email communityoutreach@fspcares.org.
Start with Why — A Guide for Aspiring Entrepreneurs: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 4, Zoom. Open to everyone 18 and older. Visit tinyurl.com/2p9c47ja to register or call 336-275-6090 for information.
Free Resume Workshop: 9:30-11 a.m. Jan. 5. In-person at the center. Women only. To register, call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and workshop title to info@WomensCenterGSO.org.
How to Recover from Your Holiday Spending Hangover: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 6, Zoom. Open to everyone 18 and older. Visit tinyurl.com/y3b44yaz to register or call 336-275-6090 for information.
Self-Care and Building Confidence: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12, Zoom. Open to everyone 18 and older. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8s3csx to register or call 336-275-6090 for information.
Professionalism and Goals for the Job Search: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 13, Zoom. Open to everyone 18 and older. Visit tinyurl.com/3tua5xcv to register or call 336-275-6090 for information.
Build Your Brand on LinkedIn: 10-11 a.m. Jan. 18, in-person at the center. Women only. To register call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and workshop title to info@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 20, Zoom. Women only. Visit tinyurl.com/2p88rt9p to register or call 336-275-6090 for information.
Also, registration is open for the Women to Work: Job Search Strategies for Success Program. Open to women only, participants will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 24-31 and Feb. 1-3. Participants must attend each class. To register, contact Heather Schenck at 336-275-6090 or Heather@womenscentergso.org.
Gala Event
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will honor Bennett College’s Judge Marilyn Mackel, with its 2022 Gala’s Sit-In Participant Award.
Before retirement in 2011, Mackel served as a court commissioner in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Calif., an officer appointed by the judges of that court, with judicial powers to hear and decide cases.
She will receive her award at the Gala Event on Feb. 5 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Her award recalls the significant role played by students from Bennett College in planning and sustaining the lunch counter sit-ins initiated by the N.C. A&T Four.
In addition to Mackel, the event, themed “Bridging the Generations,” will honor the Rev. James M. Lawson with the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award; Vice President Kamala Harris with the Trailblazer Award; and civil rights attorney Ben Crump with the Unsung Hero Award. Rabbi Fred Guttman will be recognized with the Lifetime Community Service Award; and Bakari Sellers will be honored with the Keeper of the Flame Award.
The event will start at 6 p.m. and end close to 8 p.m. Interested corporate sponsors may visit www.sitinmovement.org/2022-civil-rights-gala to learn more about sponsorship opportunities. Individual tickets for in-person participation are available for $150, and tickets for the virtual experience can be purchased for $50.
To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3jxyk39u.
Greensboro Residency for Original Works
Beginning in January, Creative Greensboro will enhance its artist residency opportunity offered through Greensboro Residency for Original Works, or GROW. In addition to receiving no-cost access to the 800-square-foot studio space and dedicated marketing support, creative individuals or organizations selected for a residency will now be compensated $300 per week of residency. To learn more about upcoming residencies or how to apply to GROW, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
GROW, established in 2020, is a flexible space for Guilford County-based creatives to develop and share new work. It is located just inside the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Residencies of one to eight weeks are awarded on a rolling basis by competitive selection. Residencies must include weekly programming that is free to the public, though residents may also use time in the space for studio hours not open to the public, or to sell work and offer other fee-based programming.
Creative Greensboro welcomes GROW proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. Creative Greensboro is particularly interested in residencies that are collaborative or multidisciplinary in nature, as well as those that center the voices of communities of color, low-income communities and people who are disabled. Previous residencies have included digital and sculptural art installations, a community weaving project, hip hop dance classes and the design and production of an original film.
Fund requests
The federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocated $59.4 million over two years to the city of Greensboro for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery. Through an application process, the city is reviewing 237 applications totaling more than $424 million for this year’s allocation.
In recognition of the tremendous community interest in Greensboro’s first year ARP funding, the city is giving applicants the opportunity to revise their applications based on the city’s available funding. Applicants will receive an email from the city with a link to submit a modification request. Those requests should be completed by Jan. 7.
Applicants are not required to submit a revised request. If the proposed program or project cannot be completed with less funding, no further action needs to be submitted to the city.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP.
Community Christmas Drive
The Triad has enjoyed the sights and sounds of the season at High Point University’s 11th annual Community Christmas Drive since the kickoff Dec. 19. During the first two nights, HPU welcomed more than 6,000 people to campus. The drive is free and continues each night from 5 to 8 p.m. through Jan. 1.
This year’s drive has expanded to include new decorations and campus facilities. Guests will begin at University Parkway and end by the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Located next to the new facility is the state’s tallest Christmas tree at 58 feet.
During the drive, families will enjoy views of the more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, 206 nutcrackers and other holiday decorations. Additional new features include more animals and shepherds in the Nativity scene, as well as ornaments that are 10-feet tall and giant wreaths and garland decorating Qubein Center.
At the end of the route, families will receive a book about HPU’s transformation, a HPU Christmas card including music by the HPU choirs and family vouchers to a basketball game at Qubein Center.
Rezoning approved
On Dec. 20, the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission officially approved rezoning the area described as south of East Market Street and west of U.S. 29 for the $60 million mixed-use, multi-phase development called The Resurgent, which is being developed by the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation.
The foundation filed the rezoning request on Nov. 5 after gathering community feedback through a series of in-person and virtual public meetings in October. Following zoning approval, the foundation will begin site work to prepare for The Resurgent’s first phase.
The Resurgent includes a multi-family development featuring 71 new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with 20% reserved as affordable workforce housing, ground floor local retail shops and restaurants, as well as Class A office space and a parking deck on a 7.15-acre site. The office building’s third floor also plans to feature the East Greensboro Entrepreneurial Hub, a business innovation center that will act as an incubator for local new businesses and startups.
Construction to develop The Resurgent is slated to begin summer 2022, with phase one scheduled to open at the end of 2023. As phase one begins, announcements regarding the other phases will be released.
The Resurgent project team members include J.C. Waller & Associates, PC, BWC Consulting, Clark Nexsen, CT Wilson Construction and CBRE Triad.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.