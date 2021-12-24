Community Briefs

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3jxyk39u.

Greensboro Residency for Original Works

Beginning in January, Creative Greensboro will enhance its artist residency opportunity offered through Greensboro Residency for Original Works, or GROW. In addition to receiving no-cost access to the 800-square-foot studio space and dedicated marketing support, creative individuals or organizations selected for a residency will now be compensated $300 per week of residency. To learn more about upcoming residencies or how to apply to GROW, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.

GROW, established in 2020, is a flexible space for Guilford County-based creatives to develop and share new work. It is located just inside the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Residencies of one to eight weeks are awarded on a rolling basis by competitive selection. Residencies must include weekly programming that is free to the public, though residents may also use time in the space for studio hours not open to the public, or to sell work and offer other fee-based programming.