Law enforcement memorial service

Twenty-five law enforcement officers have lost their lives protecting Guilford County residents since 1913.

On May 16, law enforcement officers from across the county will gather in solemn remembrance of those local selfless servants who gave the ultimate sacrifice so that others could enjoy freedom.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Phil McDonald Plaza, 110 S. Greene St. The ceremony features a multi-agency honor guard, wreath-laying ceremony and 21-gun salute. Family members of the fallen officers in attendance will place a single red rose on a wreath to honor their absent loved one.

The ceremony is part of National Police Memorial Week. It is free and open to the public.

Literary festival

The Greensboro Literary Organization, a nonprofit bringing together authors, readers and students throughout the community, will hold the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival May 18-20.

Greensboro Bound draws thousands of book lovers, readers, writers, publishers, academics and scholars to the community by providing a platform for dialogue and discussion. Authors and topics presented this year include the LGBTQ+ experience, historical fiction, immigrant narratives, cookbooks, young adult, short stories, children’s books, memoir and romance. Children’s authors are presenting for the first time since the 2019 festival, continuing GLO’s partnership with Guilford County Schools Library Media Services and early childhood education-focused nonprofit Ready for School, Ready for Life.

The 2023 festival is funded in part by a National Endowment for the Arts grant.

For information about the authors, topics, workshops and more, visit https://greensborobound.com/ coming-soon-2023/.

Preserve opening

The next Randolph County Year of the Trail event is the opening of the Piedmont Land Conservancy’s Caraway Creek Preserve located at 829 Jerico Road in Asheboro with views of Caraway Mountain and Mount Shepherd. The opening is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 18.

Community members are encouraged to join in celebrating this addition of 2.5 miles of trails on this beautiful protected land.

The celebration includes guided hikes.

The rain date is 10 a.m. May 19.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

Photo-Walking

To celebrate North Carolina’s Year of the Trail, the Greensboro Public Library will host a Photo-Walking Meet-up at 4 p.m. May 20 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. From beginners to professionals, all are invited to photograph some of the unique outdoor features at the library and surrounding Price Park.

The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch is located in the heart of Price Park, a 98-acre tract that includes walking trails, a bird and butterfly meadow, a reading garden, ponds and wetlands. In addition to popular collections, the library has a unique selection of nature, gardening, and environmental resources for children and adults.

Photo-Walking participants can submit their images for an online art exhibit on the Greensboro Public Library’s Facebook page. For information, call 336-373-2169.

Book discussion

The High Point Public Library will host a book discussion with author Diane Marie Brown at 7 p.m. May 19 via Zoom.

Brown will discuss her newest book, “Black Candle Women,” detailing the lives of generations of Montrose women, Augusta, Victoria and Willow, who have always lived together in their quaint California bungalow. They keep to themselves and never venture far from home. Their collection of tinctures and spells is an unspoken bond between them. But when young Nickie Montrose brings home a boy for the first time, their quiet lives are thrown into disarray.

For the Zoom link, contact Maxine Days at maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

Career fair

Learn about opportunities in office administration, human resources and customer service at the Boost Your Career Networking Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Employers will be on site to share information about open positions and job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Participants can meet with hiring managers, learn about training opportunities and connect with career coaches. Staff will be available to review resumes and provide helpful career advice. Featured employers include: Cone Health, Guilford County Government, UNCG, Bethany Medical, Deployed Services, Furnitureland South, Children & Families First, The Resource and Triad Pediatric.

For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

Community Day

The inaugural Carl Chavis Community Day is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. May 20 at the Carl Chavis YMCA, 2757 Granville St. in High Point.

There will be free food, giveaways and prizes, entertainments, games and activities. There will be health screenings as well.

For information, call 336-434-4000.

Summer concerts

Graham’s Thursdays at Seven Concert Series will feature a free concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, May through September, with an additional concert added to the September schedule. Concerts will take place in downtown Graham.

Here is the band lineup

May 25: The Holiday Band

June 22: The Main Event Band

July 27: Special Occasion Band

Aug. 24: The Sand Band

Sept. 14: The Magnificents Band

Sept. 28: The Mason Lovette Band

For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Iris workshops

Tips for growing irises in your garden and companion planting are the topics of talks at four Randolph County libraries in May.

At the Asheboro Public Library, join Heather Haley, president of the Eastern North Carolina Iris Society, for “Irises in the Garden, a Month-by-Month Calendar,” at 6:30 p.m. May 25.

Haley will explore the relationship between iris growth cycles and common cultural practices. Members of the Iris Society will conduct live demonstrations, answer questions, and share tips and tricks for planting, digging and dividing the flowers in the Piedmont.

Attendees will receive a calendar describing irises in 15 horticultural classifications, expected bloom times in North Carolina and month-by-month recommendations to help them thrive in the garden.

The Asheboro library is located at 201 Worth St. For information, call 336-318-6803.

Haley also will discuss “Bearded Irises for the Home Landscape” at the Randleman Public Library, 142 W. Academy St., at 3:30 p.m. May 9. Call 336-498-3141 for information.

Franklinville and Seagrove libraries will offer “Is This Plant Friend or Foe?” The talk will focus on companion planting, which can be used to attract pollinators, deter pests, invigorate production and keep weeds down, and will offer tips about beneficial combinations and ones to avoid.

The talks will take place at the Franklinville library, 111 Sumner Place, at 4 p.m. May 10; and at the Seagrove library, 530 Old Plank Road, at 4 p.m. May 24.

For information, call Franklinville at 336-685-3100 or Seagrove at 336-873-7521.

History program

The High Point Museum will host a virtual program, “The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife” at 5:30 p.m. May 25.

In connection with the museum’s current exhibition, “Fields & Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935,” the program, facilitated by Ehris Urban & Velya Jancz-Urban, will explore women’s roles around the time documented in the exhibition.

Although Gilded Age women in the upper and lower classes had many differences, they had one similarity. Women, viewed as second best to men, were expected to be content with their role in society. Urban and Jancz-Urban will cover topics such as ovariotomies, sedation of menopausal women, free-bleeding, tapeworm larvae, meat masks, mourning and hidden mother photos.

Those interested in joining can find the Zoom link on the museum’s website and Facebook page.

Graveyard tour

Max L. Carter, retired Guilford College professor of Quaker Studies, will lead a tour of the historic New Garden Friends graveyard at 10 a.m. May 29 at 801 New Garden Road in Greensboro.

The tour is free and open to the public.

Free swim passes

The City of High Point Human Relations Division has partnered again with the Washington Terrace Park & Pool to provide free swim passes at the Washington Terrace Park swimming pool for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the department of health and human services.

The human relations division will register families for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace Park Pool on Thursdays from June 8 to Aug. 10. A maximum of 150 passes are available for the program (one pass per child, per household).

Residents may come by the human relations division office located on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point to apply and pick up passes. Passes are non-transferable and cannot be replaced.