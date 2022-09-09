Community Briefs

Introductory ballroom dance lessons

As part of its National Ballroom Dance month outreach, Carolina Heartland is launching a series of introductory ballroom dance lessons for salsa, waltz and rumba beginning at 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Guilford Grange, 4909 Guilford School Road in Greensboro. No partner is necessary. Experienced leaders and followers will assist instructor Adina Harper.

Contact Marty at mberg5906@aol.com for further details.

Carolina Heartland members will also be demonstrating ballroom dancing as part of National Dance Day at LeBauer Park at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 and hosting its annual Fall Dance Festival and Showcase at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Guilford Grange.

Lunch with the League

“Roe v. Wade Overturned: Constitutional Law & Women’s Healthcare Perspectives” is the theme of the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad meeting, set for noon Sept. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Speakers include Steve Friedland, a professor of law at Elon University, and Dr. Kelly Leggett, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist.

The program is free and includes an optional $15 lunch.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon.

RSVPs are requested by Sept. 13, with or without lunch, at my.lwv.org/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/lunch-league.

For information, visit www.lwvpt.org or email mail@lwvpt.org.

Dedication of benches

The High Point Museum is holding a small dedication for the new community benches made as an Eagle Scout project by Kaden Pohlman on Sept. 10 at noon.

Pohlman, a Boy Scout with Troop 19 in Archdale, has been working since February to provide more seating for museum visitors in the Historical Park, constructing six metal and wood benches.

In February, the museum reached out to its followers seeking donations to cover the cost of the bench material. Each bench includes a plaque with the name of the donor. The following donors helped Pohlman accomplish this project: Robert Clifton Snider III, Van Trivette in honor of the High Point Museum staff, Jason Cox in honor of Terry and Judy Cox’s 50th wedding anniversary, the High Point University Department of History faculty in honor of their students and their community, Tammy Banther in honor of her mother, and Elizabeth Vance honoring Washington Street.

The ceremony will include light refreshments.

Town hall meeting

Greensboro City Council District 1 representative, Sharon Hightower, will host a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia St. The town hall, which will focus on the improvements and general concerns of Randleman Road, is open to all Greensboro residents.

Joining Hightower will be members from the city manager’s office, Captain R. Alston and officers with the Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Sheriff’s Department. Guilford County Commissioner Frankie Jones and representatives from Duke Energy will also be on hand.

For information, call 336-373-2105.

Anniversary celebration

Creekside parkrun will celebrate its first anniversary Sept. 17. Nearly every Saturday for the last year Creekside parkrun has brought this free, timed 5K to Creekside Park in Archdale. It is held in cooperation with Archdale Parks and Recreation and is for all ages and abilities. The event averages 22 participants each week; 54 is the current attendance record. Organizers hope to set a new attendance record on Sept. 17.

parkruns are volunteer led events held all over the world, with more than 50 in the United States.

The anniversary event will be 45th 5K since Creekside parkrun began Sept. 18, 2021. The event has only been canceled a few times due to inclement weather and when there have been conflicts with other activities at the park. In addition to Saturdays, Creekside parkrun holds a Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

The course starts and finishes near Mose Drive, behind the Senior Center, inside Creekside Park. First-time participants should arrive around 8:45 a.m. for a course briefing. There’s an event briefing for everyone at 8:55 a.m., and the 5K starts at 9 a.m. Participants are required to complete a one-time registration at www.parkrun.us/creekside to obtain their free, personal barcode. The barcode is scanned at the completion of each event to calculate results. It also inc1udes the participant’s emergency contact information. There is no sign-up for each week’s event.

For information, email creekside@parkrun.com, or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram @creeksideparkrun.

Discover guide available

The latest “Discover Greensboro” guide is available at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Discover-Greensboro-Fall-2022 and in print. Pick up a physical copy at any of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation facilities and around town.

The guide is published three times a year: January-May, June-August and September-December. It includes information about sport leagues, special events, new programs, existing programs, volunteer opportunities and more.

For information, call 336-373-2558.

LatinX art show

To celebrate Hispanic/LatinX Heritage Month the Hemphill Branch of the Greensboro Public Library is hosting Unleash Your Hope, a LatinX art show from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at 2301 W. Vandalia Road. Sponsored by the Café con Libros Bilingual Book and Conversation Club the art show will feature works by noted artists Lina Fernández Giraldo of Greensboro and Gabriela Costas of Winston-Salem, along with other LatinX artists from the Triad and North Carolina.

Artists who would like to participate in the exhibition can email Wes Parker at wes.parker@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2925 before Sept. 15.

Seeking proposals

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking proposals from qualified entities to lead the creation of a comprehensive strategic plan to enhance, leverage and market the existing facilities and programs of the Blue Ridge Music Center. The foundation plays key roles in the operation and programming of the music center, which is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in southwest Virginia, near Galax and the Virginia-North Carolina border.

This strategic planning work is being made possible through a grant from the National Park Foundation’s Strong Parks, Strong Communities Capacity Building program. Together, the foundation and the selected consultant will conduct a market analysis and facilitate conversations between the foundation, the National Park Service and the local community to reimagine the music center’s facilities, operations, programming and marketing. The resulting strategic plan will guide efforts to engage larger and more diverse audiences; increase the variety and volume of the music center’s financial resources; and increase tourism spending.

Responsibilities for the selected entity will include project planning and management, research, surveys, market analysis, economic impact analysis, meeting facilitation, strategic planning, communications and writing. The project timeline runs from October 2022-June 2023.

Anyone interested in receiving the full Request for Proposals should email George Ivey, development director for the foundation, at givey@brpfoundation.org, with “Blue Ridge Music Center RFP” in the subject line. Complete proposals are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 19. Project and RFP information are also available at BRPFoundation.org/BlueRidgeMusicCenterRFP.

Traveling exhibit

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has created a new traveling exhibit that examines the history of barbecue and its continuing place in North Carolina culture. The exhibit will be on display at the High Point Museum from Sept. 16-Nov. 19.

Pirates on Hispaniola barbecued pigs and cattle left behind by the Spanish in the 1500s. Explorer John Lawson was served “barbakued” venison, fish and peaches by the Santee Indians. Enslaved men working in pits produced barbecue in the South.

Tall illustrated fabric panels comprise the traveling exhibit highlighting the social importance, cultural adaptations, methods of preparation, dessert options and the science behind barbecue. In addition to the panels, the exhibit includes display materials, T-shirts and sauces from various pits across the state.

There is no extra fee to see this exhibit. A second identical version is touring the state’s local libraries, history museums and other natural and cultural attractions. The two traveling exhibits were created with financial support from the N.C. Pork Council.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the museum will host multiple barbecue-related events. There will be a High Point Area Barbecue bingo game in partnership with local barbecue restaurants and breweries. Participants can pick up their bingo card at the museum and get their card stamped at various locations to win prizes.

There will be a barbecue bash from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Visitors will have the chance to eat barbecue from D’z Butts food truck while enjoying live music from Boyd Hulin. The Little Red Schoolhouse will also be open that day for visitors to craft their own paper barbecue grill. This is not a real grill and cannot be used with fire.

For information, call 336-883-3022 or email tamara.vaughan@highpointnc.gov.

Book launch

Winston-Salem Writers will sponsor a book launch of its 2022 literary anthology, “Flying South,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Bookmarks bookstore, 634 West Fourth St. (#110) in Winston-Salem.

Four authors will read from their works at the book launch: Bill Colvard of Jonesville, Kathie Collins of East Bend, Jenny Bates of Germanton and Mark Smith-Soto of Greensboro. Three writers won a total of $2,000 for being judged bests in category. Nick Watson of Hilton Head Island, S.C., won best in category for fiction and president’s favorite (combined $1,000 prize) for “The Old Man Who Thought He Could Become Garcia Marquez;” Joyce Schmid of Palo Alto, Calif., won best in category for poetry ($500 prize) for “Waiting Room for the CVOR;” and Genevieve Allaire of Las Cruces, N.M., won best in category for non-fiction ($500 prize) for “The Guadalupe Confessionals.”

Other North Carolina writers in the anthology include John Haugh and Anya Russian of Greensboro; Matt Cheek of Charlotte; Leslie Parker of McLeansville; Kevin Winchester of Waxhaw; David Poston of Gastonia; Vivian Bikulege of Brevard; JoAnn Hoffman of Cary; Laura Alderson of Raleigh; Sharon Howard of Boone; and Earl Huband of Durham. The book features a total of 36 writers.

The book’s cover was designed by local artist and Winston-Salem Writers member Barbara Mellin.

The anthology is available for purchase from online vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million; at the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem on Sept. 22-25; and on the Winston-Salem Writers website, wswriters.org.

Fall veggie garden informational session

The High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point will host Fall Vegetable Gardens: Extending Your Harvest at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Teaching Garden site on Elm Street.

This informational session will teach participants about season extenders and other tips and techniques to keep gardens growing well past the first frost.

This free event, presented by Mark Taylor, is open to the public.

For information, call 336-883-3646.

Documentary showing

The film, “The Story of Plastic,” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Sept 26 in the Mullin Life Center of First Presbyterian Church at 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

This documentary, released in 2019 and directed by Delia Schlosberg, details the current global plastic pollution crisis. The screening is sponsored by Beyond Plastics Greensboro and the Earth Care Team at First Presbyterian.

Registration is not required but for planning purposes, email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com.

Those who cannot attend the screening but would like to learn more about possible local initiatives on plastic pollution should email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com as well.

Pool upgrades

City of Burlington’s Maynard Aquatic Center is due for some major repairs and ADA upgrades. The facility will close Sept. 10 so that phase one of those repairs and upgrades can begin. The MAC has provided the community with swim lessons, exercise classes and lap swims since it opened in 1996.

Current MAC memberships will be extended for an amount of time equal to the length of the closure. Members may also use the Alamance County Community YMCA for lap swimming free of charge during this period.

In phase one of the construction, the pool shell will be repaired and replastered, new stainless-steel grates will be installed around the pool, depth markers will be upgraded, and PebbleTec will be installed on the entry ramp to make it less slippery. The pump room will be remodeled and upgraded with a new filter, a new chemical controller, a new water level controller and a new digital flow meter.

The closure for phase one is expected to be approximately three months, though with ongoing delays common in the construction industry these days, it may take longer.

In phase two of construction, the pool enclosure will be replaced, and several upgrades will be made for ADA compliance. The pool enclosure (the fabric cover that allows for year-round use) is nearing the expecting end of life and there are also some potential structural issues with the enclosure frame that will be fully evaluated during phase one of construction. The renovations for ADA compliance include renovating the administrative counter to meet height requirements and adjusting locker room benches.

The timing for phase two of the repair and upgrades has not yet been determined and will be informed by evaluations made during phase one of construction.

Assistance after a burglary

A new pilot project developed by experts at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, and implemented with the Greensboro Police Department, aims to support burglary victims through the use of an automated conversational assistant.

The RTI-developed chatbot, called the Enhanced Virtual Victim Assistant, may improve the ability of law enforcement to respond to the needs of victims of burglary and refer them to community-based support and services without an additional drain on limited police resources. Fewer than 5% of burglary victims receive assistance, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

EVVA will also advise burglary victims on what to expect after a burglary occurs, steps to take to secure their residence and personal items, and will provide links to the department phone numbers and emails.

EVVA is now live on the Greensboro EVVA website at https://burglaryhelp.com/greensboro/ and offers 24-hour assistance.

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in October at the following Seagrove potteries:

Blue Hen Pottery, 247 W. Main St.

Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, 129 E. Main St.

The Triangle Studio, 1140 N.C. 705

Crystal King Pottery, 2475 N.C. 705

Thomas Pottery, 1295 W. N.C. 705.

Visit www.potterspumpkinpatch.com for a list of happenings, to find out more about each potter and their shop’s weekly open hours.

As an event sponsor, The General Wine and Brew will offer handmade collectible pottery mugs and a seasonal selection of pumpkin brews. Located in downtown Seagrove, The General Wine and Brew is a retail wine shop and bar and will be open each event Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. It will have a small plates menu and a selection of craft beer and fine wine. For information, visit www.thegeneralwineandbrew.com.

Seeking muralist

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking a muralist to design and install a community-informed, spray-painted mural on Peeler Recreation Center. The selected artist will receive a contract for $12,000 to cover materials, artist fees and costs to complete the mural. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. For details and to apply, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

This mural project is part the Peeler Community Park Plan approved by City Council in 2019 and the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program Grant received for the outdoor improvement at Peeler Community Park. The mural will be installed on the seven-paneled wall facing Phillips Avenue. A community stakeholder committee will provide support to the project, including selection of the artist. The committee includes residents who live in neighborhoods close to the Peeler Recreation Center and members of the Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission.