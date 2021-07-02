Community Briefs

Poet laureate reading
The Greensboro Public Library will host North Carolina poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green as the featured guest for the first Saturday Salons at Benjamin, an online event open to both adults and teens at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. Green will offer a poetry reading, facilitate a discussion about poetics and respond to writings shared by participants.
Green is the first African American and third woman to be North Carolina poet laureate. She is a 2019 Academy of American Poet Laureate Fellow, 2014 NC Literary Hall of Fame Inductee, 2009 NC Piedmont Laureate appointment, and 2003 recipient of the North Carolina Award for Literature.
Green teaches documentary poetry at Duke University Center for documentary studies and has been named the 2021 Frank B. Hanes Writer in Residence at UNC-Chapel Hill. She is the owner of SistaWRITE, an organization providing writing retreats for women writers around the world.
Open to adults and teens, participants can register in advance at tinyurl.com/3nuptk58.
Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek
The Greensboro Science Center relaunches its weekend add-on experience, Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek, on Saturday, July 3.
Zoo Trek participants get an up-close look at some of the GSC’s zoo animals. Encounters may include the okapi, cassowaries, flamingos, Aldabra tortoises, meerkats or prehensile tailed porcupine.
As the animals are provided with enrichment and treats, Zoo Trek attendees learn from the GSC’s experts about the resident animals’ lives and conservation initiatives for their wild counterparts — in a behind-the-scenes setting.
Each Zoo Trek can accommodate up to eight guests. To make a reservation, visit www.greensboroscience.org/visit/what-to-do/zoo-trek.
Fireworks show
Guilford County Parks will host the 14th annual Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Drive in Gibsonville.
The annual Fourth of July event will be Saturday, July 3, starting at 4 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled to start at approximately 9:30 p.m. and admission is $5 per car, $1 per walk-up (cash only and advance tickets sales are not available).
This year’s extravaganza will feature a longer show with larger fireworks shells to be seen from a greater distance. There will be food trucks, music, mini-golf and carnival rides. Families can purchase the family savings pack for $20 (13 tickets).
The aquatic center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All park visitors will pay admission Saturday, July 3, but it will be returned for visitors who leave before the event.
The fireworks show is the kick-off for Guilford County Parks National Parks and Recreation Month celebration, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association. The monthlong celebration features guided hikes and tours, a Bike Rodeo and more.
For information, visit www.guilfordparks.com or follow on Facebook @GuilfordCountyParks.
Baseball and fireworks
Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will be today, July 2, at the Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St. in Burlington, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets.
There are three options for seating at this year’s show. Attendees can enjoy the show from within the stadium with a ticket purchase for that night’s Sock Puppets Game, from the Fairchild Soccer Fields located across the street, or from the Fairchild Softball Field located off Graham-Hopedale Road.
Parking for this event is available at the Burlington Athletic Stadium, Fairchild Community Center, Fairchild Soccer Fields, Glen Hope Baptist Church and CS Carolina.
Gates to the ticketed Sock Puppets game open at 5:30 p.m. and the two public seating locations will open at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will shoot off at the earliest 9:15 p.m., or upon completion of the baseball game.
If the fireworks must be canceled due to weather, they will be rescheduled at an event later in the summer.
Also, a Patriotic Play Day at City Park has been planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3. The park is at 1388 Main St. in Burlington.
For information, call 336-513-5440 or visit www.btowneventsnc.com.
Pandemic assistance
The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program (HOPE) provides rent and utility assistance to low-income renters who are experiencing financial hardship due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. The program helps prevent evictions and utility disconnections to promote housing stability during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It serves renters who meet certain eligibility requirements in 88 North Carolina counties.
Complete details about the HOPE Program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits and an online application, are available at www.hope.nc.gov. Applicants who cannot access the website may also call 888-927-5467.
VITA reopens
Senior Resources of Guilford is reopening VITA from 4 to 7 p.m. July 12, Aug. 2 and Sept. 20.
This is by appointment only.
For information, call 336-373-4816, Ext. 265.
Other Voices
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Other Voices program is accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. July 23. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/3r5u6vdn.
Other Voices is an annual, eight-month program of approximately 30 participants who are challenged to talk about “oppressive-isms” that affect their personal lives, community and overall quality of life.
The Other Voices selection committee is looking for applicants who represent a cross section of the community, demonstrate a sincere commitment to improving human relations and have a genuine concern for the future of the community.
July books sales
Friends of the High Point Public Library will hold a book sale each Saturday in July from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the front entrance to the library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
There will be a variety of children’s and adult books, DVDs, VHS tapes, audiobooks, music CDs and foreign language materials, all priced at $1. Paperbacks are two for $1. All proceeds directly support programs and projects at the library.
In the event of rain, the book sale will not take place. For information, contact Jo Williamson at 336-883-3521.
Artist residency
Creative Greensboro welcomes Dom-Sebastian, as he begins his GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Dom-Sebastian’s residency will focus on contemporary hip-hop dance. In addition to using the GROW space for rehearsals that will be open to the public for viewing, Dom-Sebastian’s residency will include public dance lessons. Each community workshop is free to attend with no registration required. Dom-Sebastian’s residency ends July 18.
The workshops are as follows:
Basic Footwork: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7
Freestyle Masterclass: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8
How to Groove: 3 p.m. July 11
Kid’s Workshop: 5:30 p.m. July 15
Performance Demo: 3 p.m. July 18
GROW is a flexible creative space located at the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center.
For information, call 336-373-7998.
Water quality report
Greensboro water customers should have received a postcard notification of the Annual Drinking Water Quality — Consumer Confidence Report from the city’s water resources department. The report can be accessed via the direct link or by scanning the QR code on the postcard. The report describes drinking water sources, testing conducted on the water, substances detected, health effects information related to violations of drinking water standards, and other information of interest.
This annual report is a performance measure of the quality of water supplied by the city in relation to compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the N.C. Division of Water Resources. The city’s drinking water is safe and meets or surpasses all state and federal standards.
The city regularly monitors drinking water according to federal and state regulations to ensure the production of high quality water. The report includes water quality lab data collected from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. To obtain a copy of the report (Spanish translated version available) call 336-373-2489 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CCR.
Annual Golf Classic
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s Dr. George Simkins Annual Golf Classic is set for July 26 at Forest Oaks Country Club, 4600 Forest Oaks Drive in Greensboro, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $125 through July 12 and $150 thereafter.
A pairing party and silent auction is planned as well. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the museum, 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Golfers and their guests will enjoy an evening of live music and dancing in the streets in celebration of the 61st anniversary of the desegregation of the F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter.
For information, visit www.sitinmovement.org/2021-golf-tournament.
Dancin’ and Shaggin’ at the Station
The High Point Arts Council is presenting a summer edition of its Arts & Entertainment series at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
Join the council for Dancin’ and Shaggin’ at the Station on the following Friday nights from 7 to 10 p.m.: July 16 featuring Envision playing Motown; July 23 featuring Special Occasion Band playing Beach; Aug. 13 featuring Fabulous Flashbacks playing Rock; and Aug. 20 featuring Carolina Soul playing R&B.
All concerts will be hybrid performances with only 150 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The dance floor and bar will be open, along with a food truck on site. There will be no mask requirement if fully vaccinated.
Tickets are $15 for both in-person and livestream audiences. For links to purchase tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events/.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Street Talk
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s new series, Street Talk, represents opportunities for community members of diverse backgrounds to meet and talk about a range of selected topics in a comfortable, open-air setting.
During each session, registered participants are seated in circles of up to 10 on South Elm Street and, assisted by a facilitator, will carry on a dialogue focused on open-ended topics regarding our community and beyond.
Talks are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 and 25.
The museum is seeking volunteers as facilitators. Email info@sitinmovement.org for information or visit https://sitinmovement.org/events.
The museum will hold #ICRCM Street Party to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the desegregation of the F.W. Woolworth Lunch Counter. The party will begin at 7 p.m. at West February 1 Place in Greensboro.
There will be food trucks, drinks, music and entertainment featuring The Retro Band.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit https://sitinmovement.org/street-party.
Park proposals
Do you have a stellar idea for a new park program? Greensboro Downtown Parks would love to hear it.
The nonprofit, which serves as the executive management of LeBauer and Center City parks in downtown Greensboro, is accepting partner proposals for fall 2021 programs.
Those who have a passion for health and wellness, arts and entertainment, children’s education and activities, or other community needs, should apply to be a partner.
The nonprofit focuses on long-term programs that engage the community and support the overall vitality of the parks. Applicants are encouraged to peruse the Summer 2021 Program Catalog at tinyurl.com/3a4s92j5 to learn about some of the previous programs.
To get started, email programming@greensborodowntownparks.org.
Adult Recess
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s adults-only nostalgia-fest Adult Recess returns from 6 to 9 p.m. July 9 at the Barber Park Spray Ground, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. This free event is for adults 21 and over. Identification is required for admission. The rain date is July 16.
The event will feature playground games like four square and tetherball; adults-only sprayground access; music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s; and a photo booth. Adult beverages and dinner will be available to purchase. The inaugural Adult Recess in July 2019 was featured in the national media and earned accolades for its innovative approach to adult entertainment. This event is part of 2021’s Parks and Recreation Month.
For information, call 336-373-2964.