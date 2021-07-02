Community Briefs

The aquatic center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All park visitors will pay admission Saturday, July 3, but it will be returned for visitors who leave before the event.

The fireworks show is the kick-off for Guilford County Parks National Parks and Recreation Month celebration, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association. The monthlong celebration features guided hikes and tours, a Bike Rodeo and more.

For information, visit www.guilfordparks.com or follow on Facebook @GuilfordCountyParks.

Baseball and fireworks

Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will be today, July 2, at the Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St. in Burlington, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets.

There are three options for seating at this year’s show. Attendees can enjoy the show from within the stadium with a ticket purchase for that night’s Sock Puppets Game, from the Fairchild Soccer Fields located across the street, or from the Fairchild Softball Field located off Graham-Hopedale Road.

Parking for this event is available at the Burlington Athletic Stadium, Fairchild Community Center, Fairchild Soccer Fields, Glen Hope Baptist Church and CS Carolina.