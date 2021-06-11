Community Briefs

Love Your Block
The Love Your Block initiative, a Greensboro-sponsored program that helps revitalize the community one neighborhood at a time, will be in Benbow Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. The city’s field operations department will have trucks available on Eton Drive to remove bulk trash, household hazardous waste and yard waste.
Benbow Park will be the sixth city neighborhood that the initiative has reached this year. So far in 2021, field operations has removed 8.75 tons of trash, 257 gallons of paint or oils, 40 tires, and 30 televisions and computers. There are four more neighborhoods scheduled to be a part of Love Your Block later this year.
Virtual book discussion
In honor of Father’s Day, the Greensboro Public Library welcomes Coach Alphonso Short for a virtual discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Coach Short will discuss his book, “Be Transformed: Think about it! Pray about it! Be about it!”
Alphonso Short has dedicated his life to service, specifically to programs that serve to build up men and children. Whether serving as tutor and mentor through the Adopt a School program, coaching boys’ basketball through the City’s Parks and Recreation programs, volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club, or serving in various leadership positions in ministry, he has been committed to making a difference. Coach Short has been recognized for his work as a volunteer from various citywide organizations.
Copies of the book are available in the library’s collection. To register for this event, email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199.
Xperience @ Caldcleugh
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is rolling out Xperience @ Caldcleugh, new night and weekend programs for children, teens and families at 1700 Orchard St. All the programs are free, but registration is required. Children and teens may attend independently, except for the family events.
Music Vision – Bring a favorite song to life through interpretative dance and movement with the help of a teaching artist. 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays, June 20, 27 and July 11, 18. Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. June 25 and July 2, 9, 16, 23. For ages 5-10. Register at tinyurl.com/28kfe4jw.
Kids, Arts, and Movement — Use music and art to express feelings and emotions through movement. 6:30-7 p.m. Mondays, June 14, 21, 28 and July 12, 19; noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 19, 26 and July 3, 10, 17, 24. For ages 5-10. Register at tinyurl.com/53vx2zx9.
Crafts at the ‘Cleugh — Young artists will strengthen their skills through a weekly craft. 2-3 p.m. Saturdays, July 3, 17, 31. For ages 5-10. Register at tinyurl.com/4y72fmx6.
Bedtime Stories Come to Life — A teaching artist will work with children to help adapt bedtime stories into theatrical performances. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13, 20; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22; 3-4:30 p.m. Sundays, June 20, 27 and July 11, 18. For ages 5-10. Register at tinyurl.com/3ntwpb77.
Open Mic with the Poetry Project — Open mic is available to showcase hip-hop, poetry, R&B or other performance arts. 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 23, 30 and July 21, 28. For ages 10-18. Register at tinyurl.com/cfcusd9t.
Family Art Night — Art Alliance students and art teachers will lead hands-on art projects for every family member, regardless of age. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 16, 23, 30 and July 7, 14, 21, 28. Register at tinyurl.com/4n77c7py.
For information, email britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-7617.
Juneteenth Festival
The Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet has announced the Juneteenth Festival schedule:
5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, The Peoples Market Farmer’s Market, 1417 Glenwood Ave., Greensboro. Food, crafts, music, more.
8-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, SiStars of Juneteenth at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $17 at carolinatheatre.com.
7:30-9 p.m. June 18, Arts Legacy Awards at the Van Dyke Performance Space. Livestreaming on Facebook.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 19, Family Day at Douglas Park, 701 Douglas Park Greensboro.
6-8 p.m. June 19, Black Food Truck Festival at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Picnic, DJ, open mike. Admission is free. Food, drinks for sale.
8-10 p.m. June 19, The Poetry Café at LeBauer Park. Bring blankets, chairs. Free.
7-10:30 p.m. June 20, Drive-In Movie: “Don’t Shoot the Messenger” at Khalif Event Center, 2000 Wendover Ave. E, Greensboro. $10 entry fee. Parking lot opens at 7 p.m. DJ to play 7:30-8:30 p.m. Film at 8:30 p.m.
Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, two years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom.
For information, call 336-686-5971, email aprilparker83@gmail.com or visit www.juneteenthgso.com.
Virtual town hall
Greensboro City Council District 2 representative Goldie Wells is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, on Zoom. The town hall is open to Greensboro residents.
Topics for the town hall include: Update from Greensboro Police Chief Brian James; introductions on projects such as Peeler Recreation Center, community gardens, the Community Mural Project and Love Your Block; genetic counseling; and how District 2 is changing. Residents will also have the opportunity for a question and answer session with Wells.
Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.
Crafting activity
The High Point Museum is offering the event, Let’s Craft! Candy Flowers in Little Red Schoolhouse, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26.
Participants will make a few yummy candy flowers to enjoy or give to their favorite person.
This free, drop-in event is especially for children under 12.
As this age group is ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination, participants will be asked to wear masks inside the Little Red Schoolhouse. The craft may also be completed outside where no masks are needed.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Short story contest
DW Beam Publishing’s Short Story Contest is open to all fiction writers who will be 18 or older as of Dec. 31, 2021.
They are looking for short stories that have not been previously published, that are between 2,000 and 3,000 words, and must not have been previously chosen as a winner, finalist or honorable mention in another contest. They also require that the short stories not include content that would be considered offensive in any manner.
They are looking for works with a broad theme of “life” that present the theme in a powerful and unique way.
There is no submission fee and the submission deadline is Dec. 31.
Short stories can be submitted by including a PDF copy of the edited manuscript in an email to dwbeampublishing@gmail.com. Be sure to include: Author’s name, address, contact information, summary of the work and word count, as well as a brief biography of the author.
The first place winner will receive $100.
Residency at the Hyers
Creative Greensboro, Greensboro’s office of arts and culture, is accepting proposals through July 16 from individuals and organizations to be in residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.
The Residency at the Hyers program will provide rent-free one-to-six week residencies for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects being led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff and marketing of residency activities. Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center and focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents and people who are disabled.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.