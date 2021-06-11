Community Briefs

Love Your Block

The Love Your Block initiative, a Greensboro-sponsored program that helps revitalize the community one neighborhood at a time, will be in Benbow Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. The city’s field operations department will have trucks available on Eton Drive to remove bulk trash, household hazardous waste and yard waste.

Benbow Park will be the sixth city neighborhood that the initiative has reached this year. So far in 2021, field operations has removed 8.75 tons of trash, 257 gallons of paint or oils, 40 tires, and 30 televisions and computers. There are four more neighborhoods scheduled to be a part of Love Your Block later this year.

Virtual book discussion

In honor of Father’s Day, the Greensboro Public Library welcomes Coach Alphonso Short for a virtual discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Coach Short will discuss his book, “Be Transformed: Think about it! Pray about it! Be about it!”