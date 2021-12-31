Community Briefs

Gala event
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will honor Bennett College’s Judge Marilyn Mackel, with its 2022 Gala’s Sit-In Participant Award.
Before retirement in 2011, Mackel served as a court commissioner in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Calif., an officer appointed by the judges of that court, with judicial powers to hear and decide cases.
She will receive her award Feb. 5 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Her award recalls the significant role played by students from Bennett College in planning and sustaining the lunch counter sit-ins initiated by the N.C. A&T Four.
In addition to Mackel, the event, themed “Bridging the Generations,” will honor the Rev. James M. Lawson with the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award; Vice President Kamala Harris with the Trailblazer Award; and civil rights attorney Ben Crump with the Unsung Hero Award. Rabbi Fred Guttman will be recognized with the Lifetime Community Service Award; and Bakari Sellers will be honored with the Keeper of the Flame Award.
The event will start at 6 p.m. and end close to 8 p.m. Interested corporate sponsors may visit www.sitinmovement.org/2022-civil-rights-gala to learn more about sponsorship opportunities. Individual tickets for in-person participation are available for $150, and tickets for the virtual experience can be purchased for $50.
To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3jxyk39u.
Greensboro Residency for Original Works
Beginning in January, Creative Greensboro will enhance its artist residency opportunity offered through Greensboro Residency for Original Works, or GROW. In addition to receiving no-cost access to the 800-square-foot studio space and dedicated marketing support, creative individuals or organizations selected for a residency will now be compensated $300 per week of residency. To learn more about upcoming residencies or how to apply to GROW, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
GROW, established in 2020, is a flexible space for Guilford County-based creatives to develop and share new work. It is located just inside the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Residencies of one to eight weeks are awarded on a rolling basis by competitive selection. Residencies must include weekly programming that is free to the public, though residents may also use time in the space for studio hours not open to the public, or to sell work and offer other fee-based programming.
Creative Greensboro welcomes GROW proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. Creative Greensboro is particularly interested in residencies that are collaborative or multidisciplinary in nature, as well as those that center the voices of communities of color, low-income communities and people who are disabled. Previous residencies have included digital and sculptural art installations, a community weaving project, hip hop dance classes and the design and production of an original film.
Fund requests
The federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocated $59.4 million over two years to the city of Greensboro for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery. Through an application process, the city is reviewing 237 applications totaling more than $424 million for this year’s allocation.
In recognition of the community interest in Greensboro’s first year ARP funding, the city is giving applicants the opportunity to revise their applications based on the city’s available funding. Applicants will receive an email from the city with a link to submit a modification request. Those requests should be completed by Jan. 7.
Applicants are not required to submit a revised request. If the proposed program or project cannot be completed with less funding, no further action needs to be submitted to the city.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP.
Rezoning approved
On Dec. 20, the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission officially approved rezoning the area described as south of East Market Street and west of U.S. 29 for the $60 million mixed-use, multi-phase development called The Resurgent, which is being developed by the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation.
The foundation filed the rezoning request on Nov. 5 after gathering community feedback through a series of in-person and virtual public meetings in October. Following zoning approval, the foundation will begin site work to prepare for The Resurgent’s first phase.
The Resurgent includes a multi-family development featuring 71 new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with 20% reserved as affordable workforce housing, ground floor local retail shops and restaurants, as well as Class A office space and a parking deck on a 7.15-acre site. The office building’s third floor also plans to feature the East Greensboro Entrepreneurial Hub, a business innovation center that will act as an incubator for local new businesses and startups.
Construction to develop The Resurgent is slated to begin summer 2022, with phase one scheduled to open at the end of 2023. As phase one begins, announcements regarding the other phases will be released.
The Resurgent project team members include J.C. Waller & Associates, PC, BWC Consulting, Clark Nexsen, CT Wilson Construction and CBRE Triad.
Restoration complete
After 14 months of exterior renovations, Flat Top Manor, the centerpiece of Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway, once again gleams from its perch overlooking Bass Lake. Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation donors and the National Park Service funded the $2.4 million rehabilitation on the circa-1901 Colonial Revival-style home completed this fall.
For years, peeling paint, crumbling woodwork, decaying columns, and even a boarded-up window at Flat Top Manor signaled that the former country home of Moses and Bertha Cone required repairs. In 2016, the foundation began fundraising efforts for the exterior renovations and additional projects on the 3,500-acre estate.
To complete the transformation, crews removed columns, balusters, and windows, repairing as many elements as possible and recreating those that could not be saved. Each piece of compromised clapboard siding was removed before the entire exterior was repainted. Sustainable composite roof shingles from Enviroshake replaced the weather-worn cedar shingles. Even the beadboard ceiling of the spacious porch was refreshed.
Architects from the Denver Service Center, the National Park Service’s planning, design, and construction management office led the restoration work. NPS hired Ritz Construction to lead the onsite effort to complete the restoration. Double Hung was responsible for the process of delicately removing and evaluating all the windows, columns and railings. At the company’s workshop in Greensboro, the team meticulously repaired and repainted the features before returning them to their original locations on the building.
Moses H. Cone Memorial Park is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The park was owned and developed as a gentleman’s country estate by Moses H. Cone.
Beginning in 1897, Cone carefully created the country estate featuring carriage trails, lakes, orchards, fields, forests and even a deer park.
Before his untimely death in 1908, Cone and his wife, Bertha, constructed Flat Top Manor as the centerpiece of this idyllic mountain retreat. After his death, Bertha operated the estate for 40 years, adhering to his original concept. The estate became part of the Blue Ridge Parkway in 1949.
To see before and after photos of the transformation, visit BRPFoundation.org/flattop.
Apply for Artist in Residence
Greensboro Downtown Parks has announced open calls for applicants to its second annual Artist in Residence program. The organization is seeking local, Guilford County artists across various disciplines. A selection committee of local arts professionals and advocates will be selecting one lead artist, company or collective to dedicate up to a year of creative practice to site-specific exploration and community engagement in the production of an original artwork or series in the urban park setting.
Artists with day jobs, families and other commitments are encouraged to apply for this part-time residency, which requires a minimum of 100 hours of work toward the project.
The program is a paid opportunity for local artists, with a cash budget of $15,000 allotted to support key areas of project development, including artist stipends. Interested applicants should submit a proposal via the application on GDPI’s website no later than Jan. 16. An information session via Zoom will be held on Jan. 5 to answer questions about the residency and application process.
For information, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/artist-in-residence.
Wedding show events
Carolina Weddings Shows has announced the following events, all taking place from noon to 4 p.m.:
The Wedding Fair: Jan. 9, Greensboro-High Point Airport Marriott, One Marriott Drive, Greensboro.
The Carolina Weddings Show: Jan. 22, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
The Carolina Weddings Show: Jan. 29, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $10 if purchased at www.33bride.com or $20 at the door.
Online dashboard
Want to know how the city of Greensboro has administered its federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds since March? Check out the online dashboard at tinyurl.com/3cwe927v.
Statistics available on the dashboard include total Greensboro households assisted through the city’s ERAP, the amount of federal funding allocated to the city and how much remains, and how funds were dispersed Greensboro-wide and by City Council district.
For information about how the city’s ERAP program has been conducted, visit tinyurl.com/3aahw73k.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.